Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Luke Babbitt
(F)
Nicolas Brussino
(F)
Dewayne Dedmon
(F/C)
John Jenkins
(G)
Mike Muscala
(F/C)
Kent Bazemore
(G/F)
Tyler Cavanaugh
(F)
Malcolm Delaney
(G)
Alpha Kaba
(C)
Miles Plumlee
(F/C)
Marco Belinelli
(G)
John Collins
(F)
Tyler Dorsey
(G)
DeAndre Liggins
(G)
Taurean Prince
(F)
DeAndre Bembry
(F)
Quinn Cook
(G)
Ersan Ilyasova
(F)
Jordan Mathews
(G)
Dennis Schroder
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Tyler Dorsey | Guard | #2
Team:
Atlanta Hawks
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 2/18/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 183
College:
Oregon
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 2 (11) / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-18: $815,615 2018-19: $1,378,242 2019-20: $1,818,520 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Malcolm Delaney, Tyler Dorsey, Dewayne Dedmon, Ersan Ilyasova and Taurean Prince will start against the Pistons on Friday.
DeAndre Bembry is expected to play today, so we may see if he can play both wing spots. Dorsey isn't a lock to make the opening night roster.
Oct 6 - 6:59 PM
Source:
Keith Langlois on Twitter
Tyler Dorsey suffered a right ankle sprain during Monday's exhibition game and he will not return.
There's just no reason to push through any sort of discomfort during Summer League, particularly when you have a guaranteed contract, so Dorsey is done for the night. He'll help backup the two-spot in Atlanta his rookie year, but it's unlikely he'll be on the floor enough to make a difference in fantasy hoops.
Jul 10 - 4:50 PM
The Hawks have signed Tyler Dorsey, the 41st overall pick in the 2017 draft, to a fully guaranteed two-year contract.
The Hawks are currently deciding whether or not to match the four-year, $71 million offer sheet Tim Hardaway received from the Knicks on Thursday night. Atlanta already has shooting guards Kent Bazemore and Marco Belinelli under contract next season, and possibly Jamal Crawford. Assuming the Hawks let Hardaway walk and buy out Crawford's contract, it's possible Dorsey could see some playing time his rookie season, but likely not enough to land on the fantasy radar.
Jul 7 - 9:50 AM
Source:
Shams Charania on Twitter
The Hawks drafted Oregon shooting guard Tyler Dorsey at No. 41 in the NBA draft.
Heading into March, not many people were expecting Dorsey to come out after his sophomore season at Oregon. However, Dorsey stole the show in the NCAA tournament, averaging 23.8 points per game over those five games with 4.0 treys per game and a 78 true shooting percentage. Dorsey is a little undersized as a two at 6’5" with a 6’5" wingspan, but he sure can fill it up when he’s on cruise control. The Hawks are going to be in rebuilding mode once Paul Millsap moves on, so Dorsey will be a player to keep an eye on in training camp and Summer League, but the Hawks already have Tim Hardaway, Kent Bazemore and Marco Belinelli.
Jun 22 - 11:34 PM
Delaney, Dorsey, Prince, Ersan & Dedmon start
Oct 6 - 6:59 PM
Tyler Dorsey suffers right ankle sprain
Jul 10 - 4:50 PM
Hawks sign Tyler Dorsey to two-year deal
Jul 7 - 9:50 AM
Hawks take G Tyler Dorsey at No. 41
Jun 22 - 11:34 PM
More Tyler Dorsey Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Tyler Dorsey's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Tyler Dorsey's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Tyler Dorsey's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Tyler Dorsey's player profile.
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Dennis Schroder
2
Malcolm Delaney
SG
1
Kent Bazemore
2
Marco Belinelli
3
John Jenkins
4
DeAndre Liggins
SF
1
Taurean Prince
2
DeAndre Bembry
Sidelined
DeAndre Bembry (triceps) is expected to make his preseason debut vs. the Pistons on Friday.
Bembry said recently that his goal for the season is simple -- "To play more minutes." That shouldn't be too difficult after he averaged just 9.8 minutes last year, but he's a dubious fantasy asset with Kent Bazemore and Taurean Prince locked into the wing spots for Atlanta.
Oct 4
3
Nicolas Brussino
PF
1
Ersan Ilyasova
2
John Collins
Sidelined
John Collins (right shoulder strain) won't return to Wednesday's preseason game.
The rookie got tangled up with Richard Jefferson in the third quarter and he was soon ruled out for the game, but hopefully it's just Atlanta being safe. He finished with four points, four rebounds and two blocks in just 14 minutes, and makes for a sneaky pick toward the end of drafts. Mike Muscala and Ersan Ilyasova should gain the most if Collins is forced to miss any time.
Oct 4
3
Luke Babbitt
C
1
Dewayne Dedmon
2
Mike Muscala
3
Miles Plumlee
Sidelined
Miles Plumlee (quad) had been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Cavs.
Plumlee tweaked his quad during Sunday's preseason game, and he won't get back out there until he's clearly 100 percent. In terms of fantasy hoops, there's nothing to see here.
Oct 3
