Tyler Dorsey | Guard | #2

Team: Atlanta Hawks
Age / DOB:  (21) / 2/18/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 183
College: Oregon
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 2 (11) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
Malcolm Delaney, Tyler Dorsey, Dewayne Dedmon, Ersan Ilyasova and Taurean Prince will start against the Pistons on Friday.
DeAndre Bembry is expected to play today, so we may see if he can play both wing spots. Dorsey isn't a lock to make the opening night roster. Oct 6 - 6:59 PM
Source: Keith Langlois on Twitter
Season Stats
Career Averages
Career Stats
Tyler Dorsey's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
PG1Dennis Schroder
2Malcolm Delaney
SG1Kent Bazemore
2Marco Belinelli
3John Jenkins
4DeAndre Liggins
SF1Taurean Prince
2DeAndre Bembry
3Nicolas Brussino
PF1Ersan Ilyasova
2John Collins
3Luke Babbitt
C1Dewayne Dedmon
2Mike Muscala
3Miles Plumlee
 

 