Tyler Dorsey | Guard | #2 Team: Atlanta Hawks Age / DOB: (21) / 2/18/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 183 College: Oregon Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 2 (11) / ATL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-18: $815,615 2018-19: $1,378,242 2019-20: $1,818,520 {Qualifying Offer} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Malcolm Delaney, Tyler Dorsey, Dewayne Dedmon, Ersan Ilyasova and Taurean Prince will start against the Pistons on Friday. DeAndre Bembry is expected to play today, so we may see if he can play both wing spots. Dorsey isn't a lock to make the opening night roster. Source: Keith Langlois on Twitter

Tyler Dorsey suffered a right ankle sprain during Monday's exhibition game and he will not return. There's just no reason to push through any sort of discomfort during Summer League, particularly when you have a guaranteed contract, so Dorsey is done for the night. He'll help backup the two-spot in Atlanta his rookie year, but it's unlikely he'll be on the floor enough to make a difference in fantasy hoops.

The Hawks have signed Tyler Dorsey, the 41st overall pick in the 2017 draft, to a fully guaranteed two-year contract. The Hawks are currently deciding whether or not to match the four-year, $71 million offer sheet Tim Hardaway received from the Knicks on Thursday night. Atlanta already has shooting guards Kent Bazemore and Marco Belinelli under contract next season, and possibly Jamal Crawford. Assuming the Hawks let Hardaway walk and buy out Crawford's contract, it's possible Dorsey could see some playing time his rookie season, but likely not enough to land on the fantasy radar. Source: Shams Charania on Twitter