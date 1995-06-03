Josh Hart | Guard | #5 Team: Los Angeles Lakers Age / DOB: (22) / 3/6/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 215 College: Villanova Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (30) / UTA Share: Tweet

Josh Hart (ankle) will not play on Thursday against the Cavs. The good news is Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma will be in the lineup for the second straight game -- they did not play on Monday. As for Hart, the team probably feels pretty good about him after they waived David Nwaba this week. However, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope arriving in LA likely means Hart won't be getting minutes right away. Source: Mark Medina on Twitter

Josh Hart (ankle) did not practice on Tuesday and he is questionable to play in Wednesday's exhibition game. Hart will be re-evaluated ahead of Wednesday's exhibition, but don't count on him suiting up if there's any doubt about the health of his ankle. Hart will be fighting for reserve minutes in the Lakers' loaded backcourt this upcoming season, so he'll likely be spending most of his rookie year watching from the sidelines. Source: ESPN

Lakers G Josh Hart (sprained right ankle) won't play in Monday's game vs. the Kings. Hart hurt himself vs. the Celtics on Saturday but it sounds like the Lakers are just playing it safe. They snagged him with the No. 30 pick this year and GM Rob Pelinka praised his "high basketball knowledge and ... drive for excellence." Owners can safely avoid him on draft day. Source: Lakers on Twitter