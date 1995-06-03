Player Page

Josh Hart | Guard | #5

Team: Los Angeles Lakers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 3/6/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 215
College: Villanova
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (30) / UTA
Josh Hart (ankle) will not play on Thursday against the Cavs.
The good news is Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma will be in the lineup for the second straight game -- they did not play on Monday. As for Hart, the team probably feels pretty good about him after they waived David Nwaba this week. However, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope arriving in LA likely means Hart won't be getting minutes right away. Jul 13 - 6:45 PM
Source: Mark Medina on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Lonzo Ball
2Tyler Ennis
SG1Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
2Jordan Clarkson
3Josh Hart
4Corey Brewer
5P.J. Dozier
SF1Brandon Ingram
2Luol Deng
PF1Julius Randle
2Larry Nance
3Thomas Robinson
4Kyle Kuzma
C1Brook Lopez
2Ivica Zubac
3Thomas Bryant
 

 