HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Summer League Podcast for 7/13
Jul 13
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft
Jul 11
Friday Summer League Recap Pod
Jul 8
League Pass Ranks & News Talk
Jul 4
Free Agency Podcast
Jul 3
NBA Free Agency: Report Cards
Jul 3
Free Agency Round Up Part 2
Jul 2
NBA Free Agency Round Up
Jul 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Josh Hart out, Lonzo Ball in for Thursday
Bam Adebayo will not play on Thursday
Bryn Forbes goes off again with 29 points
Report: Scott Perry agrees to become NYK GM
Utah Jazz waive Boris Diaw on Thursday
Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum out vs. Warriors
Spurs still working to sign Jonathon Simmons
Pelicans meeting with Rajon Rondo on Friday
Ekpe Udoh agrees to deal with the Utah Jazz
Lonzo Ball electric with 36/11/8, five steals
Georgios Papagiannis gets 17 & 13 vs. MIL
Jonas Jerebko to Jazz on 2-year, $8.2M deal
Player Page
Roster
Lonzo Ball
(G)
Alex Caruso
(G)
Tyler Ennis
(G)
Brook Lopez
(C)
Thomas Robinson
(F)
Corey Brewer
(G/F)
Jordan Clarkson
(G)
Josh Hart
(G)
Larry Nance
(F)
Metta World Peace
(G/F)
Thomas Bryant
(C)
Luol Deng
(F)
Brandon Ingram
(F)
David Nwaba
(G)
Ivica Zubac
(C)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
(G)
P.J. Dozier
(G)
Kyle Kuzma
(F)
Julius Randle
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Josh Hart | Guard | #5
Team:
Los Angeles Lakers
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 3/6/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 215
College:
Villanova
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 1 (30) / UTA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Josh Hart (ankle) will not play on Thursday against the Cavs.
The good news is Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma will be in the lineup for the second straight game -- they did not play on Monday. As for Hart, the team probably feels pretty good about him after they waived David Nwaba this week. However, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope arriving in LA likely means Hart won't be getting minutes right away.
Jul 13 - 6:45 PM
Source:
Mark Medina on Twitter
Josh Hart (ankle) did not practice on Tuesday and he is questionable to play in Wednesday's exhibition game.
Hart will be re-evaluated ahead of Wednesday's exhibition, but don't count on him suiting up if there's any doubt about the health of his ankle. Hart will be fighting for reserve minutes in the Lakers' loaded backcourt this upcoming season, so he'll likely be spending most of his rookie year watching from the sidelines.
Jul 11 - 5:30 PM
Source:
ESPN
Lakers G Josh Hart (sprained right ankle) won't play in Monday's game vs. the Kings.
Hart hurt himself vs. the Celtics on Saturday but it sounds like the Lakers are just playing it safe. They snagged him with the No. 30 pick this year and GM Rob Pelinka praised his "high basketball knowledge and ... drive for excellence." Owners can safely avoid him on draft day.
Jul 10 - 1:47 AM
Source:
Lakers on Twitter
Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said the Lakers targeted Josh Hart because "of what he stands for."
"He's a champion," Pelinka said. "When he came in and did his workout here, he was always in the right positions, especially defensively. He’s a leader in how he plays and how he takes care of his body and how he eats...Listen, he may not be the craziest athlete in the Draft, or have the unbelievable foot speed, but he just has such a high basketball knowledge and such a drive for excellence that he compensates that. He has the mentality that we want here, and he’ll be a great young leader for the other young guys that we drafted, because he’s won championships." It's easy to see why the Lakers were thrilled with grabbing Hart with the last pick in the first round, and the rookie could have a clear path to minutes right away during his inaugural campaign.
Jun 30 - 7:44 PM
Source:
NBA.com
Josh Hart out, Lonzo Ball in for Thursday
Jul 13 - 6:45 PM
Josh Hart (ankle) questionable for Wednesday
Jul 11 - 5:30 PM
Josh Hart (ankle) will not play Monday
Jul 10 - 1:47 AM
Pelinka: Hart stands for being a 'champion'
Jun 30 - 7:44 PM
More Josh Hart Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Caldwell-Pope
LAK
(4400)
2
T. Hardaway Jr.
NY
(3035)
3
C. Anthony
NY
(2972)
4
D. Rose
NY
(2830)
5
A. Bradley
DET
(2729)
6
L. Ball
LAK
(2646)
7
J. Crawford
MIN
(2468)
8
B. Simmons
PHI
(2223)
9
M. Fultz
PHI
(2128)
10
A. Baynes
BOS
(2039)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Lakers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Lonzo Ball
2
Tyler Ennis
SG
1
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Suspended
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has agreed to a one-year, $18 million deal with the Lakers according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.
KCP was originally seeking a four-year deal worth over $100 million, but the market quickly dried up and the Nets or 76ers didn't pursue him like they were expected to. The Lakers are trying to preserve their cap space for next summer when LeBron James and Paul George become free agents, so this deal makes a lot of sense for both sides -- KCP now has another year to prove he's worth his asking price. He should be the starting SG next to Lonzo Ball with Jordan Clarkson as the sixth man off the bench, so KCP can be targeted in the later rounds for owners seeking 3-pointers and steals. He averaged 13.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.0 triples on 39.9 percent shooting last season, returning 9th-round value in standard leagues.
Jul 12
2
Jordan Clarkson
3
Josh Hart
Sidelined
Josh Hart (ankle) will not play on Thursday against the Cavs.
The good news is Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma will be in the lineup for the second straight game -- they did not play on Monday. As for Hart, the team probably feels pretty good about him after they waived David Nwaba this week. However, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope arriving in LA likely means Hart won't be getting minutes right away.
Jul 13
4
Corey Brewer
5
P.J. Dozier
SF
1
Brandon Ingram
Sidelined
Lakers head coach Luke Walton said he's not concerned about the health of Brandon Ingram.
The second-year forward was shut down for the rest of the Summer League after his leg cramped up on him Friday, but Walton revealed that he also had an ankle tweak last week. He went off 26 points, one rebound, three assists, five turnovers, three steals, two blocks and one 3-pointer in his lone game, so it looks like he's had a productive offseason. Ingram is a bounce-back candidate after an underwhelming rookie campaign in which he averaged just 9.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.5 blocks and 0.7 treys, shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 62.1 percent from the line.
Jul 9
2
Luol Deng
Sidelined
Luol Deng, Timofey Mozgov or Jordan Clarkson could be moved at some point this upcoming season in order to create room to sign Paul George as an unrestricted free agent in 2018.
Former Lakers' GM Mitch Kupchak awarded Deng and Mozgov with some atrocious contracts on his way out the door, and now Laker management will need to rectify that situation in order to be able to present George a competitive offer during free agency next summer. Deng is on the books for roughly $54 million through 2020, while Mozgov is owed around $48 million over the next three seasons, but maybe they'll be able to find a taker by including Jordan Clarkson as a part of the package. They could also make things work by letting Julius Randle go during free agency in 2018, but shedding Mozgov or Deng's contracts would make more sense from a competitive standpoint.
Jun 18
PF
1
Julius Randle
2
Larry Nance
3
Thomas Robinson
4
Kyle Kuzma
C
1
Brook Lopez
2
Ivica Zubac
3
Thomas Bryant
Headlines
Summer League Podcast for 7/13
Jul 13
Mike Gallagher goes over the Wednesday Summer League action and mixes in some free agency talk.
More NBA Columns
»
Summer League Podcast for 7/13
Jul 13
»
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft
Jul 11
»
Friday Summer League Recap Pod
Jul 8
»
League Pass Ranks & News Talk
Jul 4
»
Free Agency Podcast
Jul 3
»
NBA Free Agency: Report Cards
Jul 3
»
Free Agency Round Up Part 2
Jul 2
»
NBA Free Agency Round Up
Jul 1
NBA Headlines
»
Josh Hart out, Lonzo Ball in for Thursday
»
Bam Adebayo will not play on Thursday
»
Bryn Forbes goes off again with 29 points
»
Report: Scott Perry agrees to become NYK GM
»
Utah Jazz waive Boris Diaw on Thursday
»
Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum out vs. Warriors
»
Spurs still working to sign Jonathon Simmons
»
Pelicans meeting with Rajon Rondo on Friday
»
Ekpe Udoh agrees to deal with the Utah Jazz
»
Lonzo Ball electric with 36/11/8, five steals
»
Georgios Papagiannis gets 17 & 13 vs. MIL
»
Jonas Jerebko to Jazz on 2-year, $8.2M deal
NBA Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
