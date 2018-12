Jaron Blossomgame | Forward | #4 Team: Cleveland Cavaliers Age / DOB: (25) / 9/16/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 220 College: Clemson Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 2 (29) / SA Share: Tweet

Jaron Blossomgame set multiple career-highs vs. the Bucks on Monday with 11 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, three triples and one block in 26 minutes. He's now played 3, 17, 20 and 26 minutes in his first four games with Cleveland, and coach Larry Drew said after the game that he "needs to find a way to get him some more minutes." With the Cavs in need of warm bodies and lacking in talent, there's a real possibility that Blossomgame emerges as a fantasy asset. He's worth placing on your watch list to see if Drew keeps his word. Source: Cayleigh Griffin on Twitter

Jaron Blossomgame scored six points and grabbed six rebounds in 20 minutes against the Wizards on Saturday. Blossomgame started because the Cavs are dealing with a bunch of injuries right now. He's a name for super-deep league players to know, but that's about it.

Jaron Blossomgame will start next to Collin Sexton, Alec Burks, Cedi Osman and Tristan Thompson against the Wizards on Saturday. Yep, this is how thin the Cavs are right now. The 6'7" forward can play both forward spots and was scoring well in the G League, averaging 19.5 points, 7.2 boards, 2.3 dimes, 0.9 blocks and 1.1 treys on 51.3% from the field. He's only worth a look in very, very deep leagues.