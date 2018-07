Derrick White exploded again during a 94-87 win over the Grizzlies on Thursday, scoring 26 points with seven rebounds, six assists, one steal, one block, five 3-pointers and four turnovers in 29 minutes.

He's been by far the best player in Utah. White has scored at will in his three games with 22 points on Monday and 21 points on Tuesday while handing out some pretty dimes to set up his teammates. White was on his way to a gigantic evening with 21 points in the first half, but cooled off after half in this win. The Spurs are likely going to need some offense and with White looking way more comfortable, maybe he can find a regular role. He's too good to be playing in Vegas, so he may be limited there.