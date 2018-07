Isaiah Hartenstein | Center | #55 Team: Houston Rockets Age / DOB: (20) / 5/5/1998 Ht / Wt: 7'0" / 250 Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 2 (13) / HOU Share: Tweet

Latest News

Isaiah Hartenstein scored 12 points with 11 rebounds, one assist, three steals, four blocks and four turnovers in 25 minutes against the Pacers during a 92-89 victory on Friday. The Rockets coaching staff talked him up this week after he only played nine minutes per game in Vegas last year. Hartenstein was awesome on defense, and he even had a Euro-step drive for an and-one bucket. He's still not expected to make an impact on the big club yet, but he made some major noise today.

The Rockets are expected to keep Isaiah Hartenstein in the G-League next season. The 43rd pick in the draft was originally expected to stay overseas for a year, but this will give the Rockets a chance to keep a closer eye on his development. He's only 19 and has great size with a 7'1" frame, but the young center will be off the fantasy radar as a rookie. Source: David Pick on Twitter