Kyle Kuzma | Forward | #0 Team: Los Angeles Lakers Age / DOB: (21) / 7/24/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'9' / 225 College: Utah Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (27) / BKN Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Kyle Kuzma scored 31 points against the Celtics on Saturday, adding nine rebounds, two assists, one steal, one block and five 3-pointers in 33 minutes. Lonzo Ball is going to get all the love for his trip-dub, but Kuzma was easily the best Laker on the floor. He did a little bit of everything on offense, making 12-of-26 from the field with 10 attempts from deep. Kuzma was a productive scorer at Utah last year with a team-high 16.4 points per game, but his jumper wasn't a strength and he may have taken advantage of the smaller competition. Considering the Lakers are going young this year, the No. 27 pick has a shot at minutes as the season goes along.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka likes the energy and tenacity that rookie Kyle Kuzma brings to the court. "The thing we walked away with is he just has an energy about him, and that also translates to the court," the GM said. "He’s incredibly light on his feet, makes great decisions. Versatility has been a big guide for us...He’s long, he’s athletic, and I think he’s going to continue to work on his defense and his shooting." It's clear the new Lakers front office is putting a renewed emphasis on work ethic and character as defining points in their culture. Source: NBA.com