Player Page

Roster

Kyle Kuzma | Forward | #0

Team: Los Angeles Lakers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 7/24/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 225
College: Utah
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (27) / BKN
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Kyle Kuzma scored 31 points against the Celtics on Saturday, adding nine rebounds, two assists, one steal, one block and five 3-pointers in 33 minutes.
Lonzo Ball is going to get all the love for his trip-dub, but Kuzma was easily the best Laker on the floor. He did a little bit of everything on offense, making 12-of-26 from the field with 10 attempts from deep. Kuzma was a productive scorer at Utah last year with a team-high 16.4 points per game, but his jumper wasn't a strength and he may have taken advantage of the smaller competition. Considering the Lakers are going young this year, the No. 27 pick has a shot at minutes as the season goes along. Jul 8 - 10:44 PM
More Kyle Kuzma Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Lonzo Ball
2Tyler Ennis
SG1Jordan Clarkson
2David Nwaba
3Josh Hart
4Corey Brewer
5P.J. Dozier
SF1Brandon Ingram
2Luol Deng
PF1Julius Randle
2Larry Nance
3Thomas Robinson
4Kyle Kuzma
C1Brook Lopez
2Ivica Zubac
3Thomas Bryant
 

 