Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week That Was: McCrushin
Jul 8
Daily Dose: Jesus Leads Crew
Jul 8
Podcast: Big-Name Returns
Jul 7
Dose: Turner Wins Big
Jul 7
Waiver Wired: The Happening
Jul 6
Daily Dose: Knock on Wood
Jul 6
Britton Returns Pt. 2
Jul 5
July Starter Rankings
Jul 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Bell leads way with three hits against Cubs
Justin Wilson drawing interest from Nationals
Teheran fires seven shutout frames vs Nats
Markakis homers, scores four runs vs Nats
Wainwright holds Mets to one run in 6 2/3
Jason Kipnis exits with apparent leg injury
Hunter Renfroe leaves with neck stiffness
Johnny Cueto (ear) to start Sunday vs. Miami
Stephen Strasburg fine after injury scare
Cobb fires 7 2/3 scoreless to beat Red Sox
Khris Davis absent from Saturday's lineup
Porcello allows one run in complete game loss
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Packers Fantasy Preview
Jul 8
Chiefs Fantasy Preview
Jul 7
Podcast: Greatest Show on Turf
Jul 7
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 6
Colts Fantasy Preview
Jul 6
Year of the Fins?
Jul 5
Jaguars Fantasy Preview
Jul 5
Texans Fantasy Preview
Jul 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Not a 'done deal' that McCown starts Week 1?
Myles Garrett (foot) shares leg press video
Gary Barnidge yet to hear from the Ravens
Jeremy Hill expected to keep role in offense
Jihad Ward recovering from 'minor' surgery
Mike Evans an overrated 2017 fantasy pick?
Jonathan Stewart to out-carry C. McCaffrey?
Broncos Pro Bowl C Paradis (hip) gets cleared
D. Green-Beckham goes unclaimed on waivers
Report: Reid 'little to no role' in GM search
Gillislee 'most likely' to fill Blount's role
Report: Revis 'hopes' to continue career
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Friday Summer League Recap Pod
Jul 8
League Pass Ranks & News Talk
Jul 4
Free Agency Podcast
Jul 3
NBA Free Agency: Report Cards
Jul 3
Free Agency Round Up Part 2
Jul 2
NBA Free Agency Round Up
Jul 1
Free Agency Tracker
Jun 30
Chris Paul Trade Pod
Jun 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jayson Tatum puts on scoring clinic with 27
Kyle Kuzma erupts for 31 points vs. Boston
Ball Bounces Back: Lonzo drops triple-double
Bam Adebayo scores 18 points with 10 boards
Wizards match max offer sheet on Otto Porter
Caleb Swanigan scores 16 points vs. Jazz
Donovan Mitchell scores 19 points on 26 FGAs
Jamal Crawford plans to sign with Wolves
Dennis Smith Jr. drops 14-7-6 line in win
Brandon Ingram shut down for Summer League
Markelle Fultz expected to start vs. Warriors
ATL informs NY they won't match on Hardaway
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
Podcast: Draft Weekend Recap
Jun 24
2017 NHL Draft Tracker
Jun 23
Podcast: Expansion Draft Recap
Jun 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Nolan Patrick (abdominal) finally pain free
Jussi Jokinen inks one-year deal with Oilers
Kevin Klein hangs up his skates at age 32
Report:Rick Tocchet could be ARI's head coach
AHL plans to expand to 31 teams in 2018-19
Capitals sign Philipp Grubauer to 1-year deal
Zach Hyman agrees to 4-year deal with Leafs
Habs sign Alex Galchenyuk to three-year deal
Connor McDavid signs 8-year, $100M contract
Rangers sign Jesper Fast to 3-year contract
Andre Burakovsky signs 2-year, $6M extension
Report: Ilya Kovalchuk staying in KHL for now
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Kentucky
Jul 8
DFS: Kentucky
Jul 7
Chasing Kentucky
Jul 5
Caps After Daytona (Summer)
Jul 4
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Jul 2
Update: Daytona (Summer)
Jul 1
DFS: Daytona (Summer)
Jun 30
Chasing Daytona (Summer)
Jun 28
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Chase Elliott gets 4th podium finish
From worst to almost 1st for Kyle Larson
Martin Truex Jr. whips Kentucky field
Purdy beats Truex's K&N East Thompson record
Lee wins General Tire Pole at Iowa Speedway
Austin Cindric: Buckle Up 225 results
Dillon Bassett tops Thompson final practice
Justin Haley: 3rd in Sparta truck race
Alex Tagliani earns pole at Circuit ICAR
Chase Cabre leads K&N PS-East Practice 1
Kyle Busch wins Kentucky XFINITY Series race
Weatherman fastest in ARCA practice at Iowa
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Greenbrier
Jul 4
Stanley ends drought at QLN
Jul 3
Irish Open Preview
Jul 3
Expert Picks: QL National
Jun 27
Quicken Loans: Power Ranking
Jun 26
Spieth wins Travelers playoff
Jun 26
Open de France Preview
Jun 26
Travelers Championship: Ranks
Jun 20
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Rookie Munoz leads by two after 68 in R3
Streb posts 12-under with day-tying-low 65
Im stays tied for lead after R3 68 in Ireland
Rahm tied for the lead with 18 to go at Irish
Kisner among notable MCs at Greenbrier
Swafford climbs to T2 with bogey-free 66
Henley makes big move; day-tying-low 64
Martin three back after second-round 67
McIlroy fails to make weekend in Irish Open
Munoz extends his Greenbrier lead in R2
Defender Danny Lee matches 2015 pace
Lovemark leaps up the leaderboard in R2
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 6
Top-75 CFB Fantasy QBs
Jul 3
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
NFL Network snafu could cost TCU WR Chase
Oregon AD Rob Mullens receives big contract
Four-star DE Anderson backs off LSU pledge
UNC reinstates senior LB Allen Artis
Vols DC Shoop files counterclaim vs. Penn
Notre Dame-Arkansas set for home-and-home
Trio of ex-MSU players dismissed from school
Bearcats CB Thomas arrested and suspended
PSU sues ex-DC Shoop for breach of contract
USC QB Darnold working to shorten motion
Jeremiah likens T Williams to Joe Staley
QB Jackson gained 10 pounds this offseason
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Lacazette and PL Draft Fantasy
Jul 6
The Transfer Hub-July 3
Jul 3
The Transfer Hub-June 26
Jun 27
The Transfer Hub
Jun 19
The Return of Newcastle
Jun 16
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 2
Jun 12
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Confirmed - United land Romelu Lukaku
Mahrez still very keen on a move away
Manchester United agree fee for Lukaku
Gazzaniga heading for the Saints exit door
Utd look at move for Dier with Matic blocked
United fend off Chelsea bid for Lukaku
Rooney will rejoin Everton within days
Alexandre Lacazette arrives at Arsenal
Even if Sanchez stays he might score less
Per Mertesacker to play one final season
Arsenal, Lemar agree to personal terms
Jon Walters trades Stoke City for Burnley
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Lonzo Ball
(G)
Luol Deng
(F)
Brandon Ingram
(F)
Larry Nance
(F)
Thomas Robinson
(F)
Corey Brewer
(G/F)
P.J. Dozier
(G)
Kyle Kuzma
(F)
David Nwaba
(G)
Metta World Peace
(G/F)
Thomas Bryant
(C)
Tyler Ennis
(G)
Brook Lopez
(C)
Julius Randle
(F)
Ivica Zubac
(C)
Jordan Clarkson
(G)
Josh Hart
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Kyle Kuzma | Forward | #0
Team:
Los Angeles Lakers
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 7/24/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 225
College:
Utah
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 1 (27) / BKN
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Kyle Kuzma scored 31 points against the Celtics on Saturday, adding nine rebounds, two assists, one steal, one block and five 3-pointers in 33 minutes.
Lonzo Ball is going to get all the love for his trip-dub, but Kuzma was easily the best Laker on the floor. He did a little bit of everything on offense, making 12-of-26 from the field with 10 attempts from deep. Kuzma was a productive scorer at Utah last year with a team-high 16.4 points per game, but his jumper wasn't a strength and he may have taken advantage of the smaller competition. Considering the Lakers are going young this year, the No. 27 pick has a shot at minutes as the season goes along.
Jul 8 - 10:44 PM
Lakers GM Rob Pelinka likes the energy and tenacity that rookie Kyle Kuzma brings to the court.
"The thing we walked away with is he just has an energy about him, and that also translates to the court," the GM said. "He’s incredibly light on his feet, makes great decisions. Versatility has been a big guide for us...He’s long, he’s athletic, and I think he’s going to continue to work on his defense and his shooting." It's clear the new Lakers front office is putting a renewed emphasis on work ethic and character as defining points in their culture.
Jun 30 - 7:41 PM
Source:
NBA.com
The Los Angeles Lakers have selected Kyle Kuzma with the No. 27 overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft.
The Lakers acquired this pick from Brooklyn in the D'Angelo Russell trade. The 6'10" Kuzma carried the Utes offense with his team-high 16.4 points on a 27.0 usage rate and 56.5 true shooting percentage as a junior. Kuzma's offensive game is well-rounded with shots from all over the court, but he did make just 36.0 percent on two-point jumpers and only 32.1 percent on treys for his 0.9 makes per outing. While he did pull down 9.0 boards per game, he also didn’t really much else with 0.6 steals, 0.5 blocks and 2.1 turnovers. He'll have a lot of work to do if he hopes to earn meaningful minutes in his rookie season in Los Angeles playing behind Julius Randle and Larry Nance.
Jun 22 - 10:32 PM
Kyle Kuzma erupts for 31 points vs. Boston
Jul 8 - 10:44 PM
Pelinka likes Kuzma for the energy he brings
Jun 30 - 7:41 PM
Lakers grab stretch four Kyle Kuzma at No. 27
Jun 22 - 10:32 PM
More Kyle Kuzma Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
G. Hayward
BOS
(4433)
2
O. Porter
WAS
(3610)
3
R. Gay
SA
(3556)
4
D. Rose
NY
(3428)
5
N. Young
GS
(3076)
6
J. Crawford
ATL
(2934)
7
T. Hardaway Jr.
NY
(2731)
8
A. Bradley
DET
(2645)
9
P. George
OKC
(2628)
10
D. Gallinari
LAC
(2625)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Lakers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Lonzo Ball
2
Tyler Ennis
SG
1
Jordan Clarkson
2
David Nwaba
3
Josh Hart
4
Corey Brewer
5
P.J. Dozier
SF
1
Brandon Ingram
Sidelined
Brandon Ingram (leg) has been shut down for the rest of Las Vegas Summer League.
His leg cramped up on him on the last play of regulation on Friday, and president Magic Johnson signaled to the training staff to not let him back in for OT. There's really no need to be alarmed with Ingram and he probably could play in regular-season game action. After all, he was too good to be out there anyway with his impressive 26-point gem. With him out, we'll see more Lonzo Ball, Ivica Zubac, Kyle Kuzma, Thomas Bryant and David Nwaba.
Jul 8
2
Luol Deng
Sidelined
Luol Deng, Timofey Mozgov or Jordan Clarkson could be moved at some point this upcoming season in order to create room to sign Paul George as an unrestricted free agent in 2018.
Former Lakers' GM Mitch Kupchak awarded Deng and Mozgov with some atrocious contracts on his way out the door, and now Laker management will need to rectify that situation in order to be able to present George a competitive offer during free agency next summer. Deng is on the books for roughly $54 million through 2020, while Mozgov is owed around $48 million over the next three seasons, but maybe they'll be able to find a taker by including Jordan Clarkson as a part of the package. They could also make things work by letting Julius Randle go during free agency in 2018, but shedding Mozgov or Deng's contracts would make more sense from a competitive standpoint.
Jun 18
PF
1
Julius Randle
2
Larry Nance
3
Thomas Robinson
4
Kyle Kuzma
C
1
Brook Lopez
2
Ivica Zubac
3
Thomas Bryant
Headlines
Friday Summer League Recap Pod
Jul 8
Mike Gallagher goes over all the Friday action and talks about who could be gaining fantasy value.
More NBA Columns
»
Friday Summer League Recap Pod
Jul 8
»
League Pass Ranks & News Talk
Jul 4
»
Free Agency Podcast
Jul 3
»
NBA Free Agency: Report Cards
Jul 3
»
Free Agency Round Up Part 2
Jul 2
»
NBA Free Agency Round Up
Jul 1
»
Free Agency Tracker
Jun 30
»
Chris Paul Trade Pod
Jun 28
NBA Headlines
»
Jayson Tatum puts on scoring clinic with 27
»
Kyle Kuzma erupts for 31 points vs. Boston
»
Ball Bounces Back: Lonzo drops triple-double
»
Bam Adebayo scores 18 points with 10 boards
»
Wizards match max offer sheet on Otto Porter
»
Caleb Swanigan scores 16 points vs. Jazz
»
Donovan Mitchell scores 19 points on 26 FGAs
»
Jamal Crawford plans to sign with Wolves
»
Dennis Smith Jr. drops 14-7-6 line in win
»
Brandon Ingram shut down for Summer League
»
Markelle Fultz expected to start vs. Warriors
»
ATL informs NY they won't match on Hardaway
NBA Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved