Player Page

Roster

Dillon Brooks | Forward | #24

Team: Memphis Grizzlies
Age / DOB:  (21) / 1/22/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 225
College: Oregon
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 2 (15) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Grizzlies rookie Dillon Brooks went off in his debut on Wednesday, scoring 19 points with five rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks in 29 minutes off the bench.
Brooks showed flashes of potential in the preseason, but nothing suggested he'd post a well-rounded fantasy line in his NBA debut. JaMychal Green's early exit opened up the rotation, and starters James Ennis and Andrew Harrison did little to advance their own cause tonight, so credit to the rookie for taking full advantage. Grab him if you have a likely roster spot, but don't cut a reliable player for him after one (very) nice game. Oct 19 - 1:51 AM
More Dillon Brooks Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Dillon Brooks's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Dillon Brooks's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Dillon Brooks's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Dillon Brooks's player profile.

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Mike Conley
2Andrew Harrison
3Mario Chalmers
SG1Tyreke Evans
2Wayne Selden
3Ben McLemore
4Kobi Simmons
SF1Chandler Parsons
2James Ennis
3Dillon Brooks
PF1JaMychal Green
2Jarell Martin
3Ivan Rabb
4Vince Hunter
C1Marc Gasol
2Brandan Wright
3Deyonta Davis
 

 