Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Roster
Wade Baldwin
(G)
Deyonta Davis
(F/C)
JaMychal Green
(F/C)
Ben McLemore
(G)
Wayne Selden
(G)
Dillon Brooks
(F)
James Ennis
(F)
Andrew Harrison
(G)
Jeremy Morgan
(G)
Kobi Simmons
(G)
Mario Chalmers
(G)
Tyreke Evans
(G/F)
Vince Hunter
(F)
Chandler Parsons
(F)
Brandan Wright
(F/C)
Mike Conley
(G)
Marc Gasol
(C)
Jarell Martin
(F)
Ivan Rabb
(F)
Rade Zagorac
(F)
Bryce Cotton
(G)
Dillon Brooks | Forward | #24
Team:
Memphis Grizzlies
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 1/22/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 225
College:
Oregon
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 2 (15) / HOU
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-18: $815,615 2018-19: $1,378,242 2019-20: $1,618,520 {Non-Guaranteed} 2020-21: $2,023,150 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Grizzlies rookie Dillon Brooks went off in his debut on Wednesday, scoring 19 points with five rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks in 29 minutes off the bench.
Brooks showed flashes of potential in the preseason, but nothing suggested he'd post a well-rounded fantasy line in his NBA debut. JaMychal Green's early exit opened up the rotation, and starters James Ennis and Andrew Harrison did little to advance their own cause tonight, so credit to the rookie for taking full advantage. Grab him if you have a likely roster spot, but don't cut a reliable player for him after one (very) nice game.
Oct 19 - 1:51 AM
Dillion Brooks scored 15 points with four rebounds, one steal and five 3-pointers in 12 minutes on Friday.
The Grizzlies let Troy Daniels go to Phoenix in a trade and it's starting to look like Brooks will be filling his role. If the Grizzlies get bit by the injury bug again, maybe we see Brooks pop up later in the season.
Oct 14 - 12:47 AM
The Grizzlies have signed second-round pick Dillon Brooks to a three-year rookie deal.
The Grizz selected Brooks, who played his college ball at Oregon, with the 45th overall pick in the 2017 draft. Brooks averaged 12.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 steals in 23.0 minutes over six games at the Las Vegas Summer League. Two of the three years on his deal are guaranteed. Brooks has some upside, but will have a tough time carving out consistent minutes in Memphis next season and thus can be ignored in standard fantasy leagues.
Jul 21 - 12:56 PM
Source:
Shams Charania on Twitter
The Memphis Grizzlies have selected Dillon Brooks with the No. 45 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
The Grizzlies acquired the selection from Houston in order to select their man. Due to the Ducks having a great 2016-17 season, Brooks’ minutes did take a bit of a hit at Oregon last year, averaging 16.1 points, 3.2 boards, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.6 treys. He was a bit of a combo forward at Oregon, but the 6’7" prospect only has a 6’6" wingspan, so he may have to carve out a specific role and create a niche for himself in the NBA. Still, it's a nice fit on paper for Memphis in the second round.
Jun 22 - 11:47 PM
Rookie Dillon Brooks racks up 19/5/4 & extras
Oct 19 - 1:51 AM
Dillon Brooks hits five treys
Oct 14 - 12:47 AM
Grizzlies sign Dillon Brooks to 3-year deal
Jul 21 - 12:56 PM
Grizz trade for No. 45, take F Dillon Brooks
Jun 22 - 11:47 PM
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Dillon Brooks's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Dillon Brooks's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Dillon Brooks's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Dillon Brooks's player profile.
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Mike Conley
2
Andrew Harrison
3
Mario Chalmers
SG
1
Tyreke Evans
2
Wayne Selden
Sidelined
Wayne Selden (right quad) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
He was initially being listed as a game-time call, but the Grizzlies will instead play it safe and keep Selden on the sidelines for the first game of the season. Andrew Harrison will be the starting two-guard for Memphis in the opener, and if Tyreke Evans (ankle) is also unable to give it a go, Harrison could be forced into heavy minutes on Wednesday night. Selden can be ignored in most leagues.
Oct 17
3
Ben McLemore
Sidelined
David Fizdale said his starting five won't be solidified until he gets a good look at Ben McLemore once he completes his rehab from foot surgery.
Mike Conley, JaMychal Green and Marc Gasol are locked in as starters, but the starting shooting guard and small forward position appear to still be up for grabs. McLemore won't be ready for opening night, but it sounds like he'll get the opportunity to make his case as a starter once he's cleared to play. Tyreke Evans and Wayne Selden will be splitting most of the two-guard minutes until McLemore gets back, with Evans being the more attractive target between the two.
Oct 11
4
Kobi Simmons
SF
1
Chandler Parsons
2
James Ennis
3
Dillon Brooks
PF
1
JaMychal Green
Sidelined
JaMychal Green was helped off the court on Wednesday with a left ankle injury, and he is scheduled for an MRI on Thursday.
Not good. Green rolled his ankle when he stepped on Dante Cunningham's foot, and two trainers helped him limp into the locker room. We'll update his status once the test results are known. If he's forced to miss time both Chandler Parsons and Brandan Wright should be asked to pick up the slack.
Oct 18
2
Jarell Martin
3
Ivan Rabb
4
Vince Hunter
C
1
Marc Gasol
2
Brandan Wright
3
Deyonta Davis
