Dillon Brooks | Forward | #24 Team: Memphis Grizzlies Age / DOB: (21) / 1/22/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 225 College: Oregon Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 2 (15) / HOU Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-18: $815,615 2018-19: $1,378,242 2019-20: $1,618,520 {Non-Guaranteed} 2020-21: $2,023,150 {Qualifying Offer}

Latest News Recent News

Grizzlies rookie Dillon Brooks went off in his debut on Wednesday, scoring 19 points with five rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks in 29 minutes off the bench. Brooks showed flashes of potential in the preseason, but nothing suggested he'd post a well-rounded fantasy line in his NBA debut. JaMychal Green's early exit opened up the rotation, and starters James Ennis and Andrew Harrison did little to advance their own cause tonight, so credit to the rookie for taking full advantage. Grab him if you have a likely roster spot, but don't cut a reliable player for him after one (very) nice game.

Dillion Brooks scored 15 points with four rebounds, one steal and five 3-pointers in 12 minutes on Friday. The Grizzlies let Troy Daniels go to Phoenix in a trade and it's starting to look like Brooks will be filling his role. If the Grizzlies get bit by the injury bug again, maybe we see Brooks pop up later in the season.

The Grizzlies have signed second-round pick Dillon Brooks to a three-year rookie deal. The Grizz selected Brooks, who played his college ball at Oregon, with the 45th overall pick in the 2017 draft. Brooks averaged 12.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 steals in 23.0 minutes over six games at the Las Vegas Summer League. Two of the three years on his deal are guaranteed. Brooks has some upside, but will have a tough time carving out consistent minutes in Memphis next season and thus can be ignored in standard fantasy leagues. Source: Shams Charania on Twitter