Wesley Iwundu | Guard | #25

Team: Orlando Magic
Age / DOB:  (22) / 12/20/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 195
College: Kansas State
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 2 (3) / ORL
Wesley Iwundu will start for Arron Afflalo on Wednesday against the Clippers.
He'll join Elfrid Payton, Jonathon Simmons, Mario Hezonja and Nikola Vucevic in the first unit. Iwundu looked pretty good on Saturday with his seven points and he should be able to get in the 26-30 range tonight. He probably won't be lighting it up in the scoring column, but he's an option as a punt because the Magic are so shorthanded. Expect Shelvin Mack and D.J. Augustin to get some wing minutes, as well. Dec 13 - 5:25 PM
Source: Magic on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
1081181362826.30813.33314.250031.81.30.60.20.30.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 9@ATL12639.33313.33300.000123200027
Dec 8DEN11613.33301.00000.000033001012
Dec 6ATL1602.00000.00000.000011000000
Dec 4@CHA1601.00000.00000.000011100010
Dec 3@NY0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 1GS1301.00000.00000.000000000000
Nov 29OKC0000.00000.00000.000000000000

