He'll join Elfrid Payton, Jonathon Simmons, Mario Hezonja and Nikola Vucevic in the first unit. Iwundu looked pretty good on Saturday with his seven points and he should be able to get in the 26-30 range tonight. He probably won't be lighting it up in the scoring column, but he's an option as a punt because the Magic are so shorthanded. Expect Shelvin Mack and D.J. Augustin to get some wing minutes, as well.

Wesley Iwundu scored a career-high seven points with three rebounds, two assists and one 3-pointer in 26 minutes against the Hawks on Saturday.

He's probably going to stick in the rotation while Evan Fournier (ankle) is on the shelf. Iwundu hasn't really shown he can produce at the NBA level, but he's show some flashes in summer league, he was a great scorer at K State, and he's produced in the G League. He's a possible DFS punt option against a strong team with hopes of cleaning up in garbage time to go with minutes in the 20s.