Rheem sponsors Bell/Preece in XFINITY Series
Player Page
Roster
Arron Afflalo
(G/F)
Bismack Biyombo
(C)
Jonathan Isaac
(F)
Adreian Payne
(F)
Jonathon Simmons
(G/F)
Jamel Artis
(F)
Evan Fournier
(G/F)
Wesley Iwundu
(G)
Elfrid Payton
(G)
Marreese Speights
(F/C)
D.J. Augustin
(G)
Aaron Gordon
(F)
Shelvin Mack
(G)
Terrence Ross
(G/F)
Nikola Vucevic
(C)
Khem Birch
(F)
Mario Hezonja
(F)
Wesley Iwundu | Guard | #25
Team:
Orlando Magic
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 12/20/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 195
College:
Kansas State
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 2 (3) / ORL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-18: $1,050,000 2018-19: $1,378,242 2019-20: $1,618,520 {Team Option} 2020-21: $2,023,150 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Wesley Iwundu will start for Arron Afflalo on Wednesday against the Clippers.
He'll join Elfrid Payton, Jonathon Simmons, Mario Hezonja and Nikola Vucevic in the first unit. Iwundu looked pretty good on Saturday with his seven points and he should be able to get in the 26-30 range tonight. He probably won't be lighting it up in the scoring column, but he's an option as a punt because the Magic are so shorthanded. Expect Shelvin Mack and D.J. Augustin to get some wing minutes, as well.
Dec 13 - 5:25 PM
Source:
Magic on Twitter
Wesley Iwundu scored a career-high seven points with three rebounds, two assists and one 3-pointer in 26 minutes against the Hawks on Saturday.
He's probably going to stick in the rotation while Evan Fournier (ankle) is on the shelf. Iwundu hasn't really shown he can produce at the NBA level, but he's show some flashes in summer league, he was a great scorer at K State, and he's produced in the G League. He's a possible DFS punt option against a strong team with hopes of cleaning up in garbage time to go with minutes in the 20s.
Dec 10 - 1:17 AM
The Magic have recalled Wesley Iwundu from the G-League.
Iwundu has played a total of only 25 minutes this season and hasn't appeared in a game since early November. However, he may crack the rotation now that Terrence Ross (knee) is sidelined indefinitely. Nonetheless, he can be left on waivers as he will only see limited playing time off the bench.
Dec 1 - 9:37 AM
Source:
Joshua Robbins on Twitter
Wesley Iwundu and Khem Birch have been assigned to the G-League.
No fantasy impact to note here, as these two will be back and forth between the G-League and the big club all season.
Nov 21 - 12:45 PM
Source:
Joshua Robbins on Twitter
Wes Iwundu will start on Wednesday night
Dec 13 - 5:25 PM
Wes Iwundu scores seven points
Dec 10 - 1:17 AM
Magic recall Wesley Iwundu from G-League
Dec 1 - 9:37 AM
Magic assign Wesley Iwundu to G-League
Nov 21 - 12:45 PM
Orlando Magic Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
10
81
18
13
6
2
8
26
.308
1
3
.333
1
4
.250
0
3
1.8
1.3
0.6
0.2
0.3
0.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 9
@ATL
1
26
3
9
.333
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
1
2
3
2
0
0
0
2
7
Dec 8
DEN
1
16
1
3
.333
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
3
3
0
0
1
0
1
2
Dec 6
ATL
1
6
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 4
@CHA
1
6
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
1
0
Dec 3
@NY
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 1
GS
1
3
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Nov 29
OKC
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Elfrid Payton
2
D.J. Augustin
3
Shelvin Mack
SG
1
Terrence Ross
Sidelined
Terrence Ross is going to miss a "significant amount of time" with a right knee injury.
According to Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel, Ross sprained his right knee’s medial collateral ligament and suffered a non-displaced fracture of his right tibial plateau. An MRI confirmed the diagnosis and there is no timetable for his return. It's a tough loss for the Magic, and Robbins points out that Arron Afflalo or Mario Hezonja could enter the rotation with Jonathon Simmons and Evan Fournier playing as many minutes as they can handle. If available, Simmons should be picked up in most leagues, and this also improves Jonathan Isaac's outlook when he returns from his ankle injury.
Nov 30
2
Arron Afflalo
Sidelined
Arron Afflalo (back) will not play against the Clippers on Wednesday.
He didn't sound like he was going to play, so this was expected. With him out, the Magic are probably going to have to roll with more of their two-PG lineups with Shelvin Mack and D.J. Augustin. It's also possible Wes Iwundu gets in the starting lineup and could play minutes in the upper 20s. Iwundu probably won't be a usage monster, but give him a look as a DFS punt.
Dec 13
SF
1
Evan Fournier
Sidelined
Evan Fournier (ankle) is listed as "out" on the injury report for Wednesday's game vs. the Clippers.
Fournier, who has missed two straight games since rolling his ankle last week, has downplayed the severity of the sprain. We should have an update on his status following the Magic's shootaround Wednesday morning. Arron Afflalo (back) has started in place of Fournier in each of Orlando's last two games but is listed as questionable for Wednesday. D.J. Augustin and Shelvin Mack would likely see extended time at SG if Afflalo is ruled out.
Dec 12
2
Jonathon Simmons
3
Mario Hezonja
4
Jamel Artis
PF
1
Aaron Gordon
Sidelined
Aaron Gordon (concussion) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
Gordon is in the final stages of the concussion protocol testing and was able to take contact during Wednesday morning's shootaround, so perhaps he'll be able to get back out there for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers. With him out tonight, Mario Hezonja will be in line for another start and Nicola Vucevic will see a nice bump in usage.
Dec 13
2
Jonathan Isaac
Sidelined
Jonathan Isaac (ankle) is listed out for Wednesday's game vs. the Clippers.
Isaac has missed 15 straight games since severely spraining his ankle last month. However, Isaac was able to do non-contact work on Tuesday, which would indicate he's at least moving in the right direction.
Dec 12
3
Adreian Payne
4
Khem Birch
C
1
Nikola Vucevic
2
Bismack Biyombo
3
Marreese Speights
Headlines
NBA Official Scoring: H2H PTS
Dec 13
Ryan Knaus examines the NBA's official scoring system - H2H points with weekly lineups - and how values change from 9-cat to points leagues.
More NBA Columns
»
NBA Official Scoring: H2H PTS
Dec 13
»
Pistons, Melo and Stats Pod
Dec 13
»
Notable Numbers
Dec 13
»
Dose: Monsters of Fantasy
Dec 13
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 9
Dec 12
»
Stats: Victor Ola Deep Dive
Dec 12
»
Daily Dose: Show and Pel
Dec 12
»
Waiver Wired Podcast
Dec 11
NBA Headlines
»
Nikola Jokic is available; Will Barton is out
»
Lauri Markkanen now a game-time decision
»
Tyreke Evans (hip) will not play vs. Wizards
»
Meyers Leonard (illness) headed for a GTD
»
Tyler Johnson (migraine) doubtful vs. POR
»
Suns hoping to get Booker back before Dec. 29
»
Kyrie Irving (quad) will play on Wednesday
»
Marcus Smart will start for Al Horford (rest)
»
John Wall expected to play minutes in the 20s
»
Ian Mahinmi (knee) a game-time decision
»
Wes Iwundu will start on Wednesday night
»
Darren Collison, Joseph will play Wednesday
