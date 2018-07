Jonah Bolden | Forward | #43 Team: Philadelphia 76ers Age / DOB: (22) / 1/2/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'10" / 220 College: UCLA Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 2 (6) / PHI Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jonah Bolden was added to the Las Vegas Summer League roster. It sounds like he's going to be out there. Bolden lit it up last summer with explosive plays, so he should get playing time at center. With Amir Johnson returning to the 76ers, it may be tough for Bolden to get minutes next year, assuming he comes over. Source: 76ers on Twitter

Jonah Bolden is expected to join the 76ers' for Summer League in Las Vegas. A previous report indicated that it was unlikely Bolden would be coming stateside for exhibition play, but now most signs point to him getting clearance from Maccabi Tel Aviv to join Philly's Summer League roster. Former 76ers' GM Bryan Colangelo described Bolden as a "modern-day big man," as a skilled shot blocker and 3-point shot maker, but it'll be tough for him to make much of an impact in fantasy hoops as long as Joel Embiid is healthy. Source: Philadelphia Inquirer & Daily News

The Sixers do not expect Jonah Bolden to play in the Summer League. He is still under contract with Maccabi Tel Aviv, which does complicate things. Bolden was great for the Sixers in Summer League last year and as he makes the transition to the NBA from Europe, Philly would probably like to have him get even more experience. If he does come over, he'll be competing with Richaun Holmes for the backup center role. Source: Kyle Neubeck on Twitter