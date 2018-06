Sidelined

Lonzo Ball has a torn meniscus in his left knee, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports.

Well, that's not good for his trade value. The good news is Ball is expected to be ready for training camp, but the bad news is that the injury is to the same left knee that kept him out at the end of the season and around the All-Star break. For what it's worth, an MRI on Mar. 29 only showed a contusion, so hopefully this is something minor. This adds another dynamic to the top team to watch next month, so expect a ton of updates.