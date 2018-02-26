Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
J.J. Barea
(G)
Yogi Ferrell
(G)
Maxi Kleber
(F)
Salah Mejri
(C)
Dwight Powell
(F/C)
Harrison Barnes
(F)
Dorian Finney-Smith
(F)
Wesley Matthews
(G/F)
Johnathan Motley
(C)
Dennis Smith Jr.
(G)
Kyle Collinsworth
(G)
Aaron Harrison
(G)
Doug McDermott
(G/F)
Nerlens Noel
(F/C)
Jameel Warney
(F)
Seth Curry
(G)
Jalen Jones
(F)
Josh McRoberts
(F/C)
Dirk Nowitzki
(F/C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Johnathan Motley | Center | #6
Team:
Dallas Mavericks
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 5/4/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'10' / 230
College:
Baylor
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Johnathan Motley had career highs with 14 points, eight rebounds and 41 minutes, adding one assist and one steal against the Magic during a 105-100 loss on Wednesday.
He only played 49 minutes in his entire NBA career before tonight, but the Mavs went with him early, often and late as he closed in this loss. Motley could find himself getting huge minutes with Dwight Powell and Salah Mejri's bum knees, along with Nerlens Noel's suspension. In fact, Motley looks like nearly a must-add player.
Apr 4 - 9:55 PM
Johnathan Motley will earn his first-career start against the Magic on Wednesday.
Motley will be the defacto five-man tonight with Dirk Nowitzki (ankle), Nerlens Noel (suspension) and Dwight Powell (knee) all unavailable, and him getting the start suggests that Salah Mejri (knee) could also be on the sidelines tonight. He's looking at nothing but opportunity, so he might be someone to consider as a deep league streamer or DFS punt play.
Apr 4 - 6:26 PM
Source:
Chuck Cooperstein on Twitter
Coach Rick Carlisle said it's possible that two-way contract players Johnathan Motley and Jalen Jones could get a chance down the stretch.
"I would say our situation is fluid. We're going to look at a lot of different things," Carlisle said. "That's pretty much where we are." The Mavs are very high on Motley and he has been playing well in the G-League, but the frontcourt is crowded right now and Nerlens Noel just got back from his thumb injury.
Mar 1 - 10:31 AM
Source:
SportsDay
Johnathan Motley (left ankle sprain) is questionable for Thursday's game vs. the Warriors.
Motley isn't in the rotation anyway, so this doesn't have fantasy implications.
Feb 7 - 8:01 PM
Source:
Earl K. Sneed on Twitter
Johnathan Motley has a career night in loss
Apr 4 - 9:55 PM
Johnathan Motley will start on Wednesday
Apr 4 - 6:26 PM
Motley to get a chance later in season
Mar 1 - 10:31 AM
Johnathan Motley (ankle) questionable Thurs
Feb 7 - 8:01 PM
More Johnathan Motley Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Dallas Mavericks Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
7
49
31
18
2
0
12
20
.600
7
17
.412
0
1
.000
2
3
4.4
2.6
0.3
0.0
0.4
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Apr 3
POR
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 1
@CLE
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 30
MIN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 28
@LAK
1
8
1
3
.333
0
1
.000
1
2
.500
0
4
4
0
0
0
0
2
3
Mar 27
@SAC
1
11
4
6
.667
0
0
.000
2
4
.500
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
3
10
Mar 24
CHA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 22
UTA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Dennis Smith Jr.
Sidelined
Dennis Smith Jr. (knee) is confirmed out for Wednesday against the Magic.
This was basically from yesterday, but nothing has changed for today. With DSJ out, Yogi Ferrell, Aaron Harrison and J.J. Barea should see more minutes today.
Apr 4
2
J.J. Barea
Sidelined
J.J. Barea (oblique) said he will not play again this season.
After another aggravation, he said he doesn't want to aggravate it any further ahead of the summer. Barea has really struggled to stay healthy in his career, so this news isn't a surprise today. The Mavs were putting together some silly lineups in his loss, so it's tough to gauge who the pickups will be. It could be Yogi Ferrell, but he only played 17 minutes tonight.
Apr 4
3
Kyle Collinsworth
4
Aaron Harrison
SG
1
Yogi Ferrell
2
Doug McDermott
3
Seth Curry
Sidelined
Seth Curry (leg) will have season-ending surgery on his left tibia, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
It's been a completely lost season for Curry, who hasn't logged a single minute for the Mavs in 2017-18. According to Woj, Curry's recovery process is expected to take 12-14 weeks, which means he's expected to be fully recovered and on the court by the start of free agency on July 1st. If anybody was still holding onto Curry, he should obviously be sent to the waiver wire in all fantasy formats.
Feb 6
SF
1
Wesley Matthews
Sidelined
Wesley Matthews has been diagnosed with a fracture to his right proximal fibula and he will likely miss the remainder of the 2017-18 season.
He's not expected to require surgery and will rest and rehab over the next several weeks, but with Dallas playing for Ping-Pong balls, there's really no incentive to bring the 31-year-old veteran back for a handful of games at the end of the year. Yogi Ferrell figures to start moving forward, with more minutes falling to Doug McDermott, J.J. Barea and Kyle Collinsworth. None of these guys will be difference makers in fantasy hoops, but Barea and Ferrell might be able to help you in deep leagues.
Mar 12
2
Dorian Finney-Smith
Sidelined
Dorian Finney-Smith made 5-of-15 from the field for a season-high 14 points with six rebounds, two assists and two 3-pointers in 35 minutes against the Magic on Wednesday.
After getting the night off on Tuesday, Finney-Smith had a season high in minutes while also scoring in double figures for the first time this season. He'll probably get 24-30 minutes most nights, but he hasn't exactly played well with his 36.2 FG% before tonight.
Apr 4
3
Jalen Jones
PF
1
Harrison Barnes
Sidelined
Harrison Barnes (rest) will not suit up for Wednesday's game against the Magic.
The Mavs are on the second leg of a back-to-back set, so Barnes will hit the sidelines for rest purposes and he'll be joined by Dirk Nowitzki (ankle), Dwight Powell (knee) and Dennis Smith Jr. (knee). With Barnes unavailable, there will be more minutes for guys like Maxi Kleber and Doug McDermott, while J.J. Barea and Yogi Ferrell should see an uptick in usage.
Apr 4
2
Dwight Powell
Sidelined
Dwight Powell (left knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game in Orlando.
It looks like the Mavs will be taking it easy on some of their vets on the second leg of this back-to-back set, and with Harrison Barnes (rest) and Dirk Nowitzki (ankle) also unavailable, we could see guys like Maxi Kleber and Salah Mejri get some extended minutes tonight. The Mavs play again on Friday in Detroit, and for now, we'll be considering Powell questionable for that one.
Apr 4
3
Maxi Kleber
4
Josh McRoberts
5
Jameel Warney
C
1
Dirk Nowitzki
Sidelined
Dirk Nowitzki (ankle) is not traveling with the team on their three-game road trip, so he will not play Wednesday vs. the Magic.
Nowitzki is dealing with pain in his left ankle, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the 39-year-old skip the entire trip. Harrison Barnes (rest), Dwight Powell (knee) and Dennis Smith Jr. (knee) will also sit out Wednesday's game, so guys like J.J. Barea and Yogi Ferrell figure to be very busy on offense tonight. Nowitzki can be cut in most leagues.
Apr 4
2
Salah Mejri
Sidelined
Salah Mejri (right knee) is doubtful to return on Wednesday.
He looked to have banged knees with Jamel Artis and went to the bench. Mejri was just getting over a right knee contusion and it's possible he was hit in a similar spot. Johnathan Motley is going to have to play a bunch tonight and possibly stick in the rotation.
Apr 4
3
Nerlens Noel
Suspended
Nerlens Noel has been suspended without pay for five games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.
Noel’s suspension will begin with Tuesday's game between the Mavericks and Trail Blazers. The Mavs have exactly five games left this season, so Noel will not return to the court in 2017-18. He should obviously be waived in all fantasy formats. Salah Mejri will likely soak up most of Noel's abandoned minutes. As an unrestricted free agent this summer, this was not the way Noel wanted to enter free agency.
Apr 3
4
Johnathan Motley
