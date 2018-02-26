Johnathan Motley | Center | #6

All Positions

Pos Role Name

PG 1 Dennis Smith Jr. Sidelined

Dennis Smith Jr. (knee) is confirmed out for Wednesday against the Magic. This was basically from yesterday, but nothing has changed for today. With DSJ out, Yogi Ferrell, Aaron Harrison and J.J. Barea should see more minutes today.

2 J.J. Barea Sidelined

J.J. Barea (oblique) said he will not play again this season. After another aggravation, he said he doesn't want to aggravate it any further ahead of the summer. Barea has really struggled to stay healthy in his career, so this news isn't a surprise today. The Mavs were putting together some silly lineups in his loss, so it's tough to gauge who the pickups will be. It could be Yogi Ferrell, but he only played 17 minutes tonight.

3 Kyle Collinsworth

4 Aaron Harrison

SG 1 Yogi Ferrell

2 Doug McDermott

3 Seth Curry Sidelined

Seth Curry (leg) will have season-ending surgery on his left tibia, according to Adrian Wojnarowski‏ of ESPN. It's been a completely lost season for Curry, who hasn't logged a single minute for the Mavs in 2017-18. According to Woj, Curry's recovery process is expected to take 12-14 weeks, which means he's expected to be fully recovered and on the court by the start of free agency on July 1st. If anybody was still holding onto Curry, he should obviously be sent to the waiver wire in all fantasy formats.

SF 1 Wesley Matthews Sidelined

Wesley Matthews has been diagnosed with a fracture to his right proximal fibula and he will likely miss the remainder of the 2017-18 season. He's not expected to require surgery and will rest and rehab over the next several weeks, but with Dallas playing for Ping-Pong balls, there's really no incentive to bring the 31-year-old veteran back for a handful of games at the end of the year. Yogi Ferrell figures to start moving forward, with more minutes falling to Doug McDermott, J.J. Barea and Kyle Collinsworth. None of these guys will be difference makers in fantasy hoops, but Barea and Ferrell might be able to help you in deep leagues.

2 Dorian Finney-Smith Sidelined

Dorian Finney-Smith made 5-of-15 from the field for a season-high 14 points with six rebounds, two assists and two 3-pointers in 35 minutes against the Magic on Wednesday. After getting the night off on Tuesday, Finney-Smith had a season high in minutes while also scoring in double figures for the first time this season. He'll probably get 24-30 minutes most nights, but he hasn't exactly played well with his 36.2 FG% before tonight.

3 Jalen Jones

PF 1 Harrison Barnes Sidelined

Harrison Barnes (rest) will not suit up for Wednesday's game against the Magic. The Mavs are on the second leg of a back-to-back set, so Barnes will hit the sidelines for rest purposes and he'll be joined by Dirk Nowitzki (ankle), Dwight Powell (knee) and Dennis Smith Jr. (knee). With Barnes unavailable, there will be more minutes for guys like Maxi Kleber and Doug McDermott, while J.J. Barea and Yogi Ferrell should see an uptick in usage.

2 Dwight Powell Sidelined

Dwight Powell (left knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game in Orlando. It looks like the Mavs will be taking it easy on some of their vets on the second leg of this back-to-back set, and with Harrison Barnes (rest) and Dirk Nowitzki (ankle) also unavailable, we could see guys like Maxi Kleber and Salah Mejri get some extended minutes tonight. The Mavs play again on Friday in Detroit, and for now, we'll be considering Powell questionable for that one.

3 Maxi Kleber

4 Josh McRoberts

5 Jameel Warney

C 1 Dirk Nowitzki Sidelined

Dirk Nowitzki (ankle) is not traveling with the team on their three-game road trip, so he will not play Wednesday vs. the Magic. Nowitzki is dealing with pain in his left ankle, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the 39-year-old skip the entire trip. Harrison Barnes (rest), Dwight Powell (knee) and Dennis Smith Jr. (knee) will also sit out Wednesday's game, so guys like J.J. Barea and Yogi Ferrell figure to be very busy on offense tonight. Nowitzki can be cut in most leagues.

2 Salah Mejri Sidelined

Salah Mejri (right knee) is doubtful to return on Wednesday. He looked to have banged knees with Jamel Artis and went to the bench. Mejri was just getting over a right knee contusion and it's possible he was hit in a similar spot. Johnathan Motley is going to have to play a bunch tonight and possibly stick in the rotation.

3 Nerlens Noel Suspended

Nerlens Noel has been suspended without pay for five games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program. Noel’s suspension will begin with Tuesday's game between the Mavericks and Trail Blazers. The Mavs have exactly five games left this season, so Noel will not return to the court in 2017-18. He should obviously be waived in all fantasy formats. Salah Mejri will likely soak up most of Noel's abandoned minutes. As an unrestricted free agent this summer, this was not the way Noel wanted to enter free agency.