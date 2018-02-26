Player Page

Johnathan Motley | Center | #6

Team: Dallas Mavericks
Age / DOB:  (22) / 5/4/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 230
College: Baylor
Johnathan Motley had career highs with 14 points, eight rebounds and 41 minutes, adding one assist and one steal against the Magic during a 105-100 loss on Wednesday.
He only played 49 minutes in his entire NBA career before tonight, but the Mavs went with him early, often and late as he closed in this loss. Motley could find himself getting huge minutes with Dwight Powell and Salah Mejri's bum knees, along with Nerlens Noel's suspension. In fact, Motley looks like nearly a must-add player. Apr 4 - 9:55 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
7493118201220.600717.41201.000234.42.60.30.00.40.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Apr 3POR0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 1@CLE0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 30MIN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 28@LAK1813.33301.00012.500044000023
Mar 27@SAC11146.66700.00024.5001010000310
Mar 24CHA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 22UTA0000.00000.00000.000000000000

