Edmond Sumner | Guard | #5 Team: Indiana Pacers Age / DOB: (22) / 12/31/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 176 College: Xavier Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 2 (22) / NO Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Edmond Sumner (right knee) will not play Saturday. This is not the same left knee that he had surgery on, so don't worry too much about this one. With him out, there should be more shots for T.J. Leaf, Aaron Holiday and Alize Johnson. Source: J. Michael on Twitter

Edmond Sumner has signed a two-way contract with the Pacers. Sumner fell to No. 52 in the draft, but injuries were a factor -- he tore his ACL in January and had left shoulder surgery in May. The Pacers locked up Darren Collison for two years, so they will be able to bring Sumner along slowly in the G-League. Based on previous reports, the Xavier product "almost certainly" won't be ready for training camp. Source: Vigilant Sports

Edmond Sumner (knee, shoulder) "almost certainly" won't be ready for training camp. With the 52nd pick in the draft, the Pacers took a chance on a prospect that was once considered a first-round talent. His stock slipped due to injuries, as he tore his ACL in January and had left shoulder surgery in May. Sumner has great size with a 6'5" frame and is an excellent athlete, but his shooting was a concern during his two seasons at Xavier. Jeff Teague is a free agent and the Pacers are rebuilding, so maybe Sumner can get some burn during his rookie season once he's 100 percent. Source: NBA.com