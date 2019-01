Sterling Brown | Guard | #23 Team: Milwaukee Bucks Age / DOB: (23) / 2/10/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 228 College: Southern Methodist Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 2 (16) / PHI Contract: view contract details [x] 2018-19: $1,378,242 2019-20: $1,618,520 {Non-Guaranteed} 2020-21: $2,023,150 {Qualifying Offer} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Sterling Brown (wrist) will be available but is not expected to play on Tuesday against the Pistons. He may get out there if something catastrophic happens to Milwaukee's backcourt, but it sounds like he'll be watching from the sidelines tonight. Pat Connaughton should see an uptick in minutes with both Brown and Malcolm Brogdon (chest) unavailable. Source: Ted Davis on Twitter

Sterling Brown (right wrist contusion) is doubtful to play Tuesday vs. the Pistons. Brown said he started experiencing pain in his right wrist on Monday, and while he doesn't consider it serious, he could hit the sidelines tonight. If he's forced to join Malcolm Brogdon (chest) on the inactive list, Pat Connaughton and George Hill will split most of his minutes. Source: Matt Velazquez on Twitter

Sterling Brown had 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 28 minutes vs. Memphis on Wednesday. Brown made 4-of-5 shots with a pair of 3-pointers and the Bucks are now a season-high 20 games over .500. They boast the best record in the league at 32-12, and Brown has been a big part of their recent success with double-digit points in four of Milwaukee's past five games. For fantasy purposes, though, he's just a specialist if you need scoring and 3-pointers.