Alec Peters, who had been blurbed a grand total of five times in Rotoworld history, played 28 minutes and hit 12-of-20 shots and eight 3-pointers for a career-high 36 points, a career-high nine boards, two assists and a steal in Tuesday's meaningless finale, which was a 124-97 win over the Mavericks.

If you watched this game simply because you like basketball, you REALLY like basketball. But if you happened to stumble upon Peters' performance tonight, it was pretty remarkable. His previous career high was eight points, he was drafted with the 54th pick last year out of Valpo, is on a two-way contract, and has played in a total of 18 NBA games. The Suns accidentally won the game, but it's OK because they tanked well enough to still be assured of the worst record in the NBA this season, and it was fun getting to watch Peters go all-world. Shaq Harrison, Alex Len, Danuel House and Dragan Bender all played well for the Suns tonight, whose season is mercifully over with a record of 21-61. And if you somehow used Peters in DFS tonight, go buy some lottery tickets while you're at it.