Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Dragan Bender
(F)
Troy Daniels
(G)
Josh Jackson
(F)
Elfrid Payton
(G)
Tyler Ulis
(G)
Devin Booker
(G)
Jared Dudley
(F)
Brandon Knight
(G)
Alec Peters
(F)
T.J. Warren
(F)
Tyson Chandler
(C)
Shaquille Harrison
(G)
Alex Len
(C)
Davon Reed
(G)
Alan Williams
(C)
Marquese Chriss
(F)
Danuel House
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Alec Peters | Forward | #25
Team:
Phoenix Suns
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 4/13/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 235
College:
Valparaiso
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 2 (24) / PHO
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Alec Peters, who had been blurbed a grand total of five times in Rotoworld history, played 28 minutes and hit 12-of-20 shots and eight 3-pointers for a career-high 36 points, a career-high nine boards, two assists and a steal in Tuesday's meaningless finale, which was a 124-97 win over the Mavericks.
If you watched this game simply because you like basketball, you REALLY like basketball. But if you happened to stumble upon Peters' performance tonight, it was pretty remarkable. His previous career high was eight points, he was drafted with the 54th pick last year out of Valpo, is on a two-way contract, and has played in a total of 18 NBA games. The Suns accidentally won the game, but it's OK because they tanked well enough to still be assured of the worst record in the NBA this season, and it was fun getting to watch Peters go all-world. Shaq Harrison, Alex Len, Danuel House and Dragan Bender all played well for the Suns tonight, whose season is mercifully over with a record of 21-61. And if you somehow used Peters in DFS tonight, go buy some lottery tickets while you're at it.
Apr 10 - 10:44 PM
Alec Peters did not score with four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes against the Rockets on Friday.
The Suns look like they want to give him a look here and that could continue with Alex Len (ankle) hurting. Peters hasn't played well and there's hardly a trend he'll get big minutes, so leave him on the wire for now.
Mar 30 - 11:21 PM
Alec Peters scored a career-high eight points with two rebounds and two 3-pointers in 10 minutes against the Thunder on Thursday.
It was garbage time, but it was somewhat noteworthy he logged minutes next to the other non-Tyson Chandler starters for the third quarter (Payton, Booker, Reed, Bender). Just keep an eye on Peters, especially with Alex Len falling off a cliff again.
Mar 8 - 11:57 PM
Danuel House and Alec Peters are with the Northern Arizona Suns this weekend.
That should be an indication the Alex Len may finally be getting close to full health. Peters isn't on the fantasy radar.
Feb 9 - 5:55 PM
Source:
Scott Bordow on Twitter
Alec Peters explodes for 36 points, 8 triples
Apr 10 - 10:44 PM
Alec Peters gets 27 minutes
Mar 30 - 11:21 PM
Alec Peters gets minutes with starters
Mar 8 - 11:57 PM
Danuel House and Alec Peters with NAZ Suns
Feb 9 - 5:55 PM
More Alec Peters Player News
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
19
196
46
28
10
1
16
54
.296
4
6
.667
10
45
.222
2
3
2.4
1.5
0.5
0.1
0.2
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Apr 8
GS
1
10
3
4
.750
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
1
8
Apr 6
NO
1
11
0
2
.000
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
1
0
0
3
0
Apr 3
SAC
1
11
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
Apr 1
@GS
1
12
2
3
.667
1
2
.500
1
1
1.000
1
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
6
Mar 30
@HOU
1
27
0
4
.000
0
3
.000
0
0
.000
1
3
4
1
0
1
0
2
0
Mar 28
LAC
1
14
2
5
.400
1
4
.250
0
0
.000
1
0
1
1
0
0
0
2
5
Mar 26
BOS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Elfrid Payton
Sidelined
Elfrid Payton (knee) will not play on Tuesday vs. the Mavericks.
A restricted free agent this summer, there's a good chance that Payton has played his last game as a Sun. He did register a pair of triple-doubles with averages of 11.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.8 triples, but his defense was exposed and he still has a lot of work to do on his shooting. Landing a starting job this summer may prove to be difficult.
Apr 9
2
Tyler Ulis
SG
1
Devin Booker
Sidelined
Devin Booker (hand) will not play on Tuesday vs. the Mavericks.
The Suns have clinched the worst record in the NBA and the best draft lottery odds, but they will continue to be cautious in the season finale. T.J. Warren (knee) and Elfrid Payton (knee) are also out, while there's a good chance that Troy Daniels (ankle) sits as well. Danuel House has made a strong case for a roster spot in 2018-19 and will get plenty of minutes to showcase himself on Tuesday after his 22-point performance vs. the Warriors.
Apr 9
2
Troy Daniels
Sidelined
Troy Daniels (ankle) will not suit up for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.
Danuel House should be getting all the run he can handle tonight, with Shaquille Harrison picking up more playing time with the second unit. House is the more attractive streamer here.
Apr 10
3
Brandon Knight
Sidelined
Brandon Knight (knee) has been traveling with the team but confirmed he will not return during the 2017-18 season.
The Suns benched Knight following the All-Star break last season. Then Knight tore his ACL in a charity pickup game last August. He is still owed $30.2 million over the next two seasons.
Feb 2
4
Davon Reed
5
Shaquille Harrison
SF
1
T.J. Warren
Sidelined
T.J. Warren (knee) and Troy Daniels (ankle) have been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.
The Suns will be without Warren, Daniels, Devin Booker (hand), Alan Williams (knee), Elfrid Payton (knee), Tyson Chandler (tankfest), Josh Jackson (why not?) and Marquese Chriss (hip) is expected to join those guys on the sidelines, meaning Phoenix will enter Tuesday's game with just eight active bodies. Tyler Ulis, Danuel House and Dragan Bender are all on the radar as potential streamers.
Apr 10
2
Josh Jackson
Sidelined
Josh Jackson (right quad contusion) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game vs. Dallas.
Jackson's rookie season has come to an end. He averaged just 11.3 points (on 40.6 percent shooting) and 4.1 rebounds prior to the All-Star break, but played much better over the second half of the season, averaging 18.7 points (shooting 43.8 percent from the floor) and 5.9 rebounds.
Apr 10
3
Danuel House
PF
1
Marquese Chriss
Sidelined
Marquese Chriss (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.
Of course he's not playing. The Suns will enter Tuesday's games with just eight healthy bodies, meaning there will be big minutes for guys like Tyler Ulis, Danuel House, Dragan Bender and Alex Len. Ulis will help you with dimes, House with points and triples, Bender can give you some treys, points, boards and blocks and Len should be good for a double-double.
Apr 10
2
Dragan Bender
3
Jared Dudley
4
Alec Peters
C
1
Tyson Chandler
Sidelined
General manager Ryan McDonough said it "probably is unlikely" Tyson Chandler (neck, shoulder) plays again this season.
"We never say never," McDonough said. The Suns have been quiet with Chandler lately, but there have been a lot of signs that Chandler was going to be shut down. Alan Williams (knee) is getting closer, so the team may just give him Chandler's minutes. Alex Len could have a couple more games after his big 19-12 line on Tuesday.
Mar 21
2
Alex Len
3
Alan Williams
Sidelined
Alan Williams (knee) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game vs. Dallas.
Williams underwent offseason knee surgery after signing a new contract last summer, and was only able to appear in five games this season. He has a $5.5 million team option for the 2018-19 campaign. If the Suns decline it, he will become an unrestricted free agent.
Apr 10
