Alec Peters | Forward | #25

Team: Phoenix Suns
Age / DOB:  (22) / 4/13/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 235
College: Valparaiso
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 2 (24) / PHO
Alec Peters, who had been blurbed a grand total of five times in Rotoworld history, played 28 minutes and hit 12-of-20 shots and eight 3-pointers for a career-high 36 points, a career-high nine boards, two assists and a steal in Tuesday's meaningless finale, which was a 124-97 win over the Mavericks.
If you watched this game simply because you like basketball, you REALLY like basketball. But if you happened to stumble upon Peters' performance tonight, it was pretty remarkable. His previous career high was eight points, he was drafted with the 54th pick last year out of Valpo, is on a two-way contract, and has played in a total of 18 NBA games. The Suns accidentally won the game, but it's OK because they tanked well enough to still be assured of the worst record in the NBA this season, and it was fun getting to watch Peters go all-world. Shaq Harrison, Alex Len, Danuel House and Dragan Bender all played well for the Suns tonight, whose season is mercifully over with a record of 21-61. And if you somehow used Peters in DFS tonight, go buy some lottery tickets while you're at it. Apr 10 - 10:44 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
1919646281011654.29646.6671045.222232.41.50.50.10.20.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Apr 8GS11034.75023.66700.000011000018
Apr 6NO11102.00002.00000.000011010030
Apr 3SAC11100.00000.00002.000000000010
Apr 1@GS11223.66712.500111.000101010006
Mar 30@HOU12704.00003.00000.000134101020
Mar 28LAC11425.40014.25000.000101100025
Mar 26BOS0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Elfrid Payton
2Tyler Ulis
SG1Devin Booker
2Troy Daniels
3Brandon Knight
4Davon Reed
5Shaquille Harrison
SF1T.J. Warren
2Josh Jackson
3Danuel House
PF1Marquese Chriss
2Dragan Bender
3Jared Dudley
4Alec Peters
C1Tyson Chandler
2Alex Len
3Alan Williams
 

 