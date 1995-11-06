Davon Reed | Guard | #32

Player Page

Team: Phoenix Suns
Age / DOB:  (22) / 6/11/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 210
College: Miami (FL)
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 2 (2) / PHO
Davon Reed scored a career-high 16 points with six rebounds, two assists, one steal and four 3-pointers in 24 minutes against the Hornets on Saturday.
It was his best game and it wasn't close. The Suns made a run early in the fourth, and it led to coach Jay Triano closing with the rookie. Reed has not played well up to this point, so we would have to see it again before signing off as a pickup. If Devin Booker, (triceps), Josh Jackson (knee) and T.J. Warren (back) are out, Reed could be a factor. Just keep an eye on him. Mar 10 - 7:24 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
977151052625.24012.500210.200121.71.10.60.20.20.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Mar 8@OKC11617.14302.00000.000033100012
Mar 5@MIA1523.66701.00000.000101000004
Mar 4@ATL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 2OKC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 28@MEM0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 26@NO0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 24POR0000.00000.00000.000000000000

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Elfrid Payton
2Tyler Ulis
SG1Devin Booker
2Troy Daniels
3Brandon Knight
4Davon Reed
SF1T.J. Warren
2Josh Jackson
3Danuel House
PF1Marquese Chriss
2Dragan Bender
3Jared Dudley
4Alec Peters
C1Tyson Chandler
2Alex Len
3Alan Williams
 

 