Davon Reed | Guard | #32

Davon Reed scored a career-high 16 points with six rebounds, two assists, one steal and four 3-pointers in 24 minutes against the Hornets on Saturday.

It was his best game and it wasn't close. The Suns made a run early in the fourth, and it led to coach Jay Triano closing with the rookie. Reed has not played well up to this point, so we would have to see it again before signing off as a pickup. If Devin Booker, (triceps), Josh Jackson (knee) and T.J. Warren (back) are out, Reed could be a factor. Just keep an eye on him.