Dwayne Bacon | Guard/Forward | #7

Team: Charlotte Hornets
Age / DOB:  (22) / 8/30/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 221
College: Florida State
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 2 (10) / NO
Dwayne Bacon will be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's preseason game against the Celtics.
The Hornets will be without Jeremy Lamb (groin) and Nicolas Batum (elbow), so Bacon will have his time to shine in tonight's exhibition game. Joining him in the starting five will be Kemba Walker, Marvin Williams, Frank Kaminsky and Dwight Howard. Oct 11 - 11:42 AM
Source: Charlotte Hornets on Twitter
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kemba Walker
2Michael Carter-Williams
3Julyan Stone
SG1Nicolas Batum
2Malik Monk
3Treveon Graham
SF1Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
2Jeremy Lamb
3Dwayne Bacon
PF1Marvin Williams
2Frank Kaminsky
3Johnny O'Bryant
C1Dwight Howard
2Cody Zeller
 

 