Player Results
Article Results
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Player Page
Roster
Dwayne Bacon
(G/F)
Terry Henderson
(G)
Jeremy Lamb
(G/F)
Luke Petrasek
(F)
Marvin Williams
(F)
Nicolas Batum
(G/F)
Dwight Howard
(C)
Malik Monk
(G)
Julyan Stone
(G)
T.J. Williams
(G)
Michael Carter-Williams
(G)
Frank Kaminsky
(F)
Johnny O'Bryant
(F/C)
Kemba Walker
(G)
Cody Zeller
(F/C)
Treveon Graham
(G)
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Dwayne Bacon | Guard/Forward | #7
Team:
Charlotte Hornets
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 8/30/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 221
College:
Florida State
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 2 (10) / NO
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-18: $815,615 2018-19: $1,378,242 2019-20: $1,618,520 {Non-Guaranteed} 2020-21: $1,952,950 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Dwayne Bacon will be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's preseason game against the Celtics.
The Hornets will be without Jeremy Lamb (groin) and Nicolas Batum (elbow), so Bacon will have his time to shine in tonight's exhibition game. Joining him in the starting five will be Kemba Walker, Marvin Williams, Frank Kaminsky and Dwight Howard.
Oct 11 - 11:42 AM
Source:
Charlotte Hornets on Twitter
Dwayne Bacon played 30 minutes off the bench and hit 6-of-17 shots for 12 points and eight rebounds in Monday's preseason loss.
With Nic Batum out indefinitely, the Hornets are taking a look at other shooting guard options. While Jeremy Lamb is the favorite to replace Batum, Bacon and Monk are going to also be getting extra minutes. Lamb suffered a groin injury tonight, but it's believed to be minor. Bacon and Malik Monk probably aren't worth drafting in most leagues, but they're at least worth keeping a close eye on early in the season.
Oct 9 - 11:20 PM
Dwayne Bacon and the Hornets agreed to a three-year deal with two years guaranteed.
He was on fire on Thursday with 29 points, which may have been enough to help him get this deal. It probably helped him that Malik Monk didn't play, which allowed Bacon to have more opportunities. The second-round pick will almost certainly be up and down in the G League.
Jul 6 - 2:46 PM
Source:
Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Dwayne Bacon scored 29 points in Thursday's Summer League win over the Magic.
The second-round pick out of Florida State hit 11-of-20 from the field with eight boards, one assist and one steal. The East is getting weaker and the Hornets should compete for a playoff spot, so Bacon doesn't have a great outlook with Nicolas Batum, Malik Monk and Jeremy Lamb ahead of him on the depth chart. Prior to Thursday, Bacon was averaging 12.0 points, 3.3 boards and 1.0 assists.
Jul 6 - 1:09 PM
Dwayne Bacon starting Wednesday vs. Boston
Oct 11 - 11:42 AM
Dwayne Bacon scores 12 in preseason loss
Oct 9 - 11:20 PM
Dwayne Bacon gets the cheddar
Jul 6 - 2:46 PM
Dwayne Bacon scores 29 points
Jul 6 - 1:09 PM
More Dwayne Bacon Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Dwayne Bacon's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Dwayne Bacon's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Dwayne Bacon's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Dwayne Bacon's player profile.
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kemba Walker
2
Michael Carter-Williams
Sidelined
Hornets' head coach Steve Clifford said that there's "no way" Michael Carter-Williams (knees) will be ready for Charlottes' regular-season opener on October 18.
He's still not been cleared for contact after receiving stem-cell therapy on both of his knees this offseason, and it's not really clear at this point when we can expect him to get back to the court. With MCW on the sidelines, Malik Monk and Julyan Stone figure to split the backup point guard minutes, and Monk may be someone to consider as a late-round flier in deep leagues.
Oct 11
3
Julyan Stone
Sidelined
Julyan Stone (hamstring) won't play on Monday vs. Miami.
This is a new injury after Stone had an issue with his groin early on in camp. He's just battling soreness, so there's a good chance he's ready for the opener. Michael Carter-Williams (knee) and Marcus Paige (ankle) are both out as well, so Malik Monk could run some point tonight.
Oct 9
SG
1
Nicolas Batum
Sidelined
A Dallas specialist informed the Hornets that Nicolas Batum will not require surgery on the torn ligament in his left elbow, and his timetable has been set at 6-8 weeks.
This injury is to Batum's non-shooting elbow, so maybe he'll be able to meet the early end of this 6-8 week timetable, although he should still be knocked down a few pegs on your draft board. Jeremy Lamb, who will start in place of Batum, put in averages of 15.2 points, 8.2 boards and 2.6 assists in five starts last season, and he could be someone to consider as a late-round flier on draft day.
Oct 10
2
Malik Monk
3
Treveon Graham
Sidelined
Treveon Graham (left hamstring strain) will miss approximately two weeks according to the Hornets.
He should be considered questionable for the season opener. Graham will miss most of the preseason and that's not ideal for a player that isn't projected to be in the rotation. He's off the fantasy radar.
Sep 28
SF
1
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
2
Jeremy Lamb
Sidelined
Jeremy Lamb (groin soreness) will sit out Wednesday's exhibition against the Celtics.
Lamb was doubtful heading into this one, so it's no surprise to see him hit the sidelines, but he should be fine for opening night. The Hornets have suffered a slew of preseason injuries, which has opened up some opportunity for Lamb, and he'll likely be opening the year as Charlotte's starting two-guard with Nicolas Batum (elbow) out of commission. Lamb is worth considering towards the later rounds on draft day.
Oct 11
3
Dwayne Bacon
PF
1
Marvin Williams
2
Frank Kaminsky
3
Johnny O'Bryant
C
1
Dwight Howard
2
Cody Zeller
Headlines
Western Conference Busts
Oct 11
Tommy Beer lists a potential bust on each team in the Western Conference.
More NBA Columns
»
Western Conference Busts
Oct 11
»
30-Team Draft Breakdown
Oct 10
»
Risers & Fallers: Centers
Oct 9
»
Draft Guide: Rankings & ADP
Oct 9
»
Roundtable: Preseason Studs
Oct 6
»
Stew: 30-Deep Draft Recap
Oct 6
»
Top-200 Draft Overview
Oct 5
»
Oct. 5 Preseason Podcast
Oct 5
NBA Headlines
»
Frank Ntilikina (knee) doesn't practice Weds
»
Kristaps Porzingis (hip) doesn't practice Wed
»
Dwayne Bacon starting Wednesday vs. Boston
»
Carter-Williams will not be ready for opener
»
Jeremy Lamb (groin) out Wednesday vs. BOS
»
BOS listing Aron Baynes (knee) as day-to-day
»
Marcus Morris says he will play Wednesday
»
Thon Maker, Dellavedova practice in full Tues
»
Donovan Mitchell torches Lakers for 26
»
Kyle Kuzma plays well again, scores 18
»
Rudy Gobert goes beast mode on Lakers
»
Will Barton goes off for 26 points vs. OKC
