Dwayne Bacon | Guard/Forward | #7 Team: Charlotte Hornets Age / DOB: (22) / 8/30/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 221 College: Florida State Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 2 (10) / NO Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-18: $815,615 2018-19: $1,378,242 2019-20: $1,618,520 {Non-Guaranteed} 2020-21: $1,952,950 {Qualifying Offer} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Dwayne Bacon will be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's preseason game against the Celtics. The Hornets will be without Jeremy Lamb (groin) and Nicolas Batum (elbow), so Bacon will have his time to shine in tonight's exhibition game. Joining him in the starting five will be Kemba Walker, Marvin Williams, Frank Kaminsky and Dwight Howard. Source: Charlotte Hornets on Twitter

Dwayne Bacon played 30 minutes off the bench and hit 6-of-17 shots for 12 points and eight rebounds in Monday's preseason loss. With Nic Batum out indefinitely, the Hornets are taking a look at other shooting guard options. While Jeremy Lamb is the favorite to replace Batum, Bacon and Monk are going to also be getting extra minutes. Lamb suffered a groin injury tonight, but it's believed to be minor. Bacon and Malik Monk probably aren't worth drafting in most leagues, but they're at least worth keeping a close eye on early in the season.

Dwayne Bacon and the Hornets agreed to a three-year deal with two years guaranteed. He was on fire on Thursday with 29 points, which may have been enough to help him get this deal. It probably helped him that Malik Monk didn't play, which allowed Bacon to have more opportunities. The second-round pick will almost certainly be up and down in the G League. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter