Damyean Dotson | Guard | #21 Team: New York Knicks Age / DOB: (23) / 5/6/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 205 College: Houston Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 2 (14) / NY Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Damyean Dotson will be in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Magic, with Tim Hardaway Jr. (leg) unavailable. Dotson hasn't done much this season, but he did post averages of 12.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest at Summer League, so he could be someone to consider throwing out there as a low-end streamer or DFS punt play today with a favorable matchup against the Magic. Source: Steve Popper on Twitter

Damyean Dotson has been sent down to the G-League. Dotson is expected to return to the team in time for tonight's game against the Heat, but there are no guarantees he'll step foot on the court. Source: NY Knicks PR on Twitter

The Knicks have recalled Damyean Dotson from the G-League. He scored 23 points in Sunday's G-League game and could be looking at some minutes on Monday if Tim Hardaway Jr.'s sore foot prevents him from playing. Source: NY Knicks PR on Twitter