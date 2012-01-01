Player Page

Roster

Damyean Dotson | Guard | #21

Team: New York Knicks
Age / DOB:  (23) / 5/6/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 205
College: Houston
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 2 (14) / NY
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Damyean Dotson will be in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Magic, with Tim Hardaway Jr. (leg) unavailable.
Dotson hasn't done much this season, but he did post averages of 12.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest at Summer League, so he could be someone to consider throwing out there as a low-end streamer or DFS punt play today with a favorable matchup against the Magic. Dec 3 - 3:03 PM
Source: Steve Popper on Twitter
More Damyean Dotson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
13863314501430.467111.000412.333032.51.10.40.00.20.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Nov 29MIA1624.500111.00000.000000000005
Nov 27POR1200.00000.00000.000000000000
Nov 25@HOU11013.33301.00000.000000000002
Nov 24@ATL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Nov 22TOR0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Nov 20LAC11112.50012.50000.000022100003
Nov 17@TOR1301.00001.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jarrett Jack
2Frank Ntilikina
3Ramon Sessions
4Ron Baker
SG1Courtney Lee
2Damyean Dotson
SF1Tim Hardaway Jr.
2Doug McDermott
3Lance Thomas
PF1Kristaps Porzingis
2Michael Beasley
C1Enes Kanter
2Kyle O'Quinn
3Willy Hernangomez
4Joakim Noah
 

 