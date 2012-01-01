Damyean Dotson | Guard | #21

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
Dose: Cavs Still Streaking
Dec 3
Anthony Davis and Stew Podcast
Dec 2
Dose: They call me ROY
Dec 2
Roundtable: Hidden Gems
Dec 1
NBA Injuries and Stashes Pod
Dec 1
Stew: Forgot About Jrue
Dec 1
Dose: Jokic & Collins go down
Dec 1
FanDuel NBA Plays: Thursday
Nov 30
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Damyean Dotson will start Sunday vs. Orlando
Tim Hardaway Jr. (leg) ruled out for Sunday
Rodney Hood (ankle) doesn't practice Sunday
Rudy Gobert (knee) questionable for Monday
Michael Beasley will start Sunday vs. Orlando
Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) out Sunday vs. ORL
Kemba Walker (shoulder) goes through practice
Rudy Gay (sore heel) ruled out vs. OKC
LaMarcus Aldridge will rest on Sunday vs. OKC
Durant and Curry will play vs. Heat on Sunday
Andre Iguodala (sore left knee) out Sunday
DeMarcus Cousins drops 38 in Rip City
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
Waiver Wired: Under the radar
Dec 3
Flyers' losing skid hits 10
Dec 3
ITC: Price Check
Dec 2
Dose: Pavelski nets 300th goal
Dec 2
Alex DeBrincat Catching Fire
Dec 1
Dose:Daniel Sedin reaches 1000
Dec 1
Fantasy Nuggets Week 8
Nov 30
NHL GPP Plays: Thursday
Nov 30
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Kari Lehtonen will face Colorado on Suday
Marc-Andre Fleury could practice Wednesday
Oilers claim Brandon Davidson off waivers
Jakob Chychrun will make season debut Sunday
Jets' Kyle Connor out Sunday with LBI
Ryan Johansen couldn't finish Saturday's game
Dylan Strome scores his first NHL goal in win
Johnny Gaudreau has two points in loss
Jesse Puljujarvi scores twice in win
Another win for Ben Bishop on Saturday
Paul Byron posts his first career hat trick
Scott Wedgewood blanks his former team
Player Page
Roster
Ron Baker
(G)
Tim Hardaway Jr.
(G/F)
Enes Kanter
(F/C)
Joakim Noah
(C)
Kristaps Porzingis
(F)
Michael Beasley
(F)
Willy Hernangomez
(C)
Courtney Lee
(G)
Frank Ntilikina
(G)
Ramon Sessions
(G)
Damyean Dotson
(G)
Jarrett Jack
(G)
Doug McDermott
(F)
Kyle O'Quinn
(F/C)
Lance Thomas
(F)
Damyean Dotson | Guard | #21
Team:
New York Knicks
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 5/6/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 205
College:
Houston
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 2 (14) / NY
Latest News
Recent News
Damyean Dotson will be in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Magic, with Tim Hardaway Jr. (leg) unavailable.
Dotson hasn't done much this season, but he did post averages of 12.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest at Summer League, so he could be someone to consider throwing out there as a low-end streamer or DFS punt play today with a favorable matchup against the Magic.
Dec 3 - 3:03 PM
Source:
Steve Popper on Twitter
Damyean Dotson has been sent down to the G-League.
Dotson is expected to return to the team in time for tonight's game against the Heat, but there are no guarantees he'll step foot on the court.
Nov 29 - 9:44 AM
Source:
NY Knicks PR on Twitter
The Knicks have recalled Damyean Dotson from the G-League.
He scored 23 points in Sunday's G-League game and could be looking at some minutes on Monday if Tim Hardaway Jr.'s sore foot prevents him from playing.
Nov 20 - 9:32 AM
Source:
NY Knicks PR on Twitter
Damyean Dotson has been assigned to the G-League.
Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) is questionable for Monday's game vs. the Clippers, so we'd expect Dotson to be recalled right away. If THJ sits on Monday, Dotson should be in the mix to see some minutes.
Nov 19 - 1:10 PM
Source:
NY Knicks PR on Twitter
Damyean Dotson will start Sunday vs. Orlando
Dec 3 - 3:03 PM
Damyean Dotson sent down to the G-League
Nov 29 - 9:44 AM
Knicks recall Damyean Dotson
Nov 20 - 9:32 AM
Damyean Dotson assigned to G-League
Nov 19 - 1:10 PM
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
13
86
33
14
5
0
14
30
.467
1
1
1.000
4
12
.333
0
3
2.5
1.1
0.4
0.0
0.2
0.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Nov 29
MIA
1
6
2
4
.500
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Nov 27
POR
1
2
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Nov 25
@HOU
1
10
1
3
.333
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Nov 24
@ATL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Nov 22
TOR
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Nov 20
LAC
1
11
1
2
.500
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
2
2
1
0
0
0
0
3
Nov 17
@TOR
1
3
0
1
.000
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Jarrett Jack
2
Frank Ntilikina
Sidelined
Frank Ntilikina (ankle) will be available to play Sunday against the Magic.
It looks like Ntilikina will be returning from a one-game absence today, and he should resume his 20-minute bench role backing up Jarrett Jack, which will likely push Ramon Sessions back out of the rotation. Ntilikina isn't earning enough minutes right now to produce reliable fantasy value, but perhaps he'll be worth owning towards the second half of the season.
Dec 3
3
Ramon Sessions
4
Ron Baker
SG
1
Courtney Lee
2
Damyean Dotson
SF
1
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Sidelined
Tim Hardaway Jr. (left leg injury) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic.
Damyean Dotson will be making his first career start today with THJ watching from the sidelines, and while he hasn't made much noise this season, he'll have a ton of opportunity with both Hardaway Jr. and Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) unavailable giving him some appeal in daily leagues. Doug McDermott should also see some increased opportunity, and he's also someone to consider as a low-end streamer or DFS punt play. For now, we'll be considering THJ questionable for Monday.
Dec 3
2
Doug McDermott
3
Lance Thomas
PF
1
Kristaps Porzingis
Sidelined
Kristaps Porzingis (ankle, illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic.
In addition to dealing with a sprained right ankle, Porzingis is also sick and was unable to practice on Saturday, so it wouldn't be all that surprising to see him miss Monday's game in Indiana as well. Michael Beasley will be getting the start in his place tonight, and Enes Kanter should see a big uptick in usage with Tim Hardaway Jr. (leg) also out. Expect more minutes for Kyle O'Quinn and Willy Hernangomez, but Beasley and Kanter make for the most attractive DFS targets.
Dec 3
2
Michael Beasley
C
1
Enes Kanter
2
Kyle O'Quinn
3
Willy Hernangomez
4
Joakim Noah
Dose: Cavs Still Streaking
Dec 3
Saturday’s eight-game slate was highlighted by a pair of phenomenal performances courtesy of LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
