Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Sizing Up Stanton
Nov 10
Team Roundup: Astros
Nov 9
Team Roundup: Dodgers
Nov 8
Lowdown: Free Agency Fires Up
Nov 8
Team Roundup: Cubs
Nov 7
Team Roundup: Nationals
Nov 6
Lowdown: Staying in Stripes
Nov 6
Podcast: Hot Stove Preview
Nov 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Nats name Derek Lilliquist as pitching coach
Marlins prefer to make Stanton deal with STL?
Twins considering a run at top free agent SP
Altuve wins '17 Players Choice POTY Award
Red Sox prospect Daniel Flores dies of cancer
JD Martinez looking for $200 million contract
BoSox hire Dana LeVangie as pitching coach
MLB, NPB to grandfather old posting system
Orioles have interest in FAs Cashner, Vargas
Arenado awarded fifth straight NL Gold Glove
Twins 2B Dozier wins first career Gold Glove
44-year-old Colon hoping to continue career
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 10 Rankings
Nov 10
Roundtable: The Redraft
Nov 10
Seattle Loses in TNF Win
Nov 10
Silva's Week 10 Matchups
Nov 9
Week 10 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Nov 9
Matchup: Seahawks @ Cardinals
Nov 9
Podcast: Pat Us on the Back
Nov 9
Daily Dose: Hogan Hurting
Nov 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Bridgewater 'looks better' than before injury
Julio Jones (ankle) cleared to play Sunday
Dez Bryant draws questionable tag for Week 10
C.J. Beathard confirmed as Week 10 starter
Chris Hogan (shoulder) ruled out for Sunday
Michael Thomas (ankle) cleared for Week 10
Browns CB McCourty to return against Lions
Hilton (groin) questionable to face Steelers
Dez Bryant 'moves well' in return to practice
Lions LT Taylor Decker could return Sunday
Matt Forte's injury to last more than 1 week?
Reed, Crowder both questionable for Sunday
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Best of Boogie Cousins
Nov 10
Dose: Mudiay lights up OKC
Nov 10
Roundtable: Put Me In, Coach
Nov 9
LIVE: Fantasy Hoops Chat
Nov 9
Fantasy Impact by Categories
Nov 9
Dose: Welcome back, Elfrid
Nov 9
NBA DFS Podcast for Nov. 8
Nov 8
Notable Numbers
Nov 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Darkari Johnson starting vs. DeAndre Jordan
Frank Kaminsky (ribs) goes to locker room
Donovan Mitchell starting, Hood to bench
Tyler Johnson (illness) will play vs. Utah
Kyrie Irving will not return on Friday night
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in, Trevor Booker out
Vogel confirms Elfrid Payton will play Friday
Sindarius Thornwell starting vs. the Thunder
Austin Rivers (ankle) will play on Friday
Steven Adams (calf) will not play Friday
Domantas Sabonis (calf) available to play
Jayson Tatum (ankle) will start vs. Hornets
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Analyzing the Duchene Trade
Nov 10
Kopitar King of LA Again
Nov 10
Stamkos Already At 30 Points
Nov 10
Fantasy Nuggets Week 6
Nov 9
Bolts have Lightning 1st Line
Nov 9
Calder Calling Keller
Nov 8
Lindgren Opens Career 5-0
Nov 8
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Nov 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Mark Stone nets overtime winner versus Avs
Brad Marchand will rejoin the Bruins Friday
Jaroslav Halak will start Islanders on Friday
Cam Ward likely to start for Canes on Friday
Anton Slepyshev (groin) is on the IR list
Sabres get Nathan Beaulieu back on Friday
Al Montoya is out with an upper-body injury
Bruins will start Anton Khudobin Friday night
Stamkos extends points lead against LAK
Ryan Miller leaves game with injury
Brendan Perlini scores twice in loss to Blues
Jagr scores first goal as a Flame
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Phoenix (Fall)
Nov 10
Chasing Phoenix (Fall)
Nov 8
Caps After Texas (Fall)
Nov 7
Wrapup: Texas Motor Speedway
Nov 6
Update: Texas (Fall)
Nov 4
DFS: Texas (Fall)
Nov 3
Chasing Martinsville (Fall)
Nov 2
Caps After Martinsville (Fall)
Oct 31
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Ty Dillon should earn place-differential poin
Kyle Larson fastest non-contender in Phx qual
Denny Hamlin grabs outside Phx pole
Ryan Blaney on Can Am 500 pole
Keselowski fails to advance to round of 12
Bell has best 10-laps in 1st NXS practice
Ryan Blaney paces Phoenix XFINITY Practice 1
Gilliland tops lone Phoenix truck practice
Brad Keselowski slowest contender in P1
Matt Kenseth fastest non-playoff contender
Chase Elliott fastest in Phx Practice 1
Raphael Lessard Snowball Derby advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: OHL Classic
Nov 7
OHL Classic Preview
Nov 7
Cantlay wins Shriners playoff
Nov 6
Nedbank Golf Challenge Preview
Nov 6
Shriners Open Preview
Oct 31
Expert Picks: Shriners
Oct 31
Rose heists WGC-HSBC by two
Oct 30
Turkish Airlines Open Preview
Oct 30
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Kizzire R2 70 at OHL; posts 36h target of -10
R2 at OHL suspended (darkness); 57 stranded
Inclement weather suspends Round 2 at OHL
Roberto Diaz dazzles in R2 of the OHL Classic
Rookie Harkins matches 36h target; R2 68
Past champ Brian Gay twirls bogey-free 65
Fall Guy Dubuisson leads Nedbank Challenge
Uihlein withdraws from Nedbank with sickness
Westwood matches early R2 lead at Nedbank GC
Fichardt sets early clubhouse target at NGC
Ryan Blaum (illness) WDs from OHL Classic
V. Taylor soars to a 7-under 64 in R1 of OHL
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Week 11 CFB ATS Predictions
Nov 9
Best Big Play Wide Receivers
Nov 8
Match-ups Mixer: Week 11
Nov 5
College Football Predictions
Nov 3
Top Receiving Running Backs
Nov 1
Match-ups Mixer: Week 10
Oct 29
Week 9 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 27
Best Red Zone WRs
Oct 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
USC DL Rector (hand) medically cleared
QB Rosen (concussion) cleared to play vs. ASU
Akron being evasive about QB Woodson's status
Pauline: Richard more NFL-ready than Ballage
UNC's Ratliff-Williams does it all in upset
Hall rushes for 4 touchdowns in loss to UNC
Childers has four TD passes in rout of BSU
Buechele will start for Longhorns on Saturday
Pettis among Hornung Award Finalists
Report: Failed drug test got Hill suspended
Surratt (undisclosed) ruled out for Pitt game
Jalin Moore (foot) not dressed out on Thurs.
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
FPL Draft Recap - Week 11
Nov 6
Team News - Week 11
Nov 4
Late Fitness Check GW11
Nov 3
Stag's Take - Gameweek 11
Nov 2
Sean's Super Subs - Week 11
Nov 2
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW11
Nov 2
AM's Perfect XI - Week 11
Nov 2
The Bargain Hunter - Week 11
Oct 31
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Phil Jones leaves England match with injury
Burnley duo expected fit for Ireland
Chelsea dealt fresh injury concern
Batshuayi sent home from Belgium camp
Butland back in the treatment room
Chelsea wingback resumes outdoor training
Atsu picks up injury during break
Merino could miss up to two months
Rafa coy on the return of his captain
Southgate satisfied injuries are genuine
Tottenham trio could return to face Arsenal
Liverpool midfielder closes in on a return
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Patrick Beverley
(G)
Danilo Gallinari
(F)
Brice Johnson
(F)
Willie Reed
(F/C)
Sindarius Thornwell
(G)
Sam Dekker
(F)
Blake Griffin
(F)
Wes Johnson
(G/F)
Austin Rivers
(G)
Lou Williams
(G)
Jawun Evans
(G)
Montrezl Harrell
(F/C)
DeAndre Jordan
(C)
Milos Teodosic
(G)
Jamil Wilson
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Sindarius Thornwell | Guard | #0
Team:
Los Angeles Clippers
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 11/15/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 215
College:
South Carolina
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 2 (18) / MLW
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-18: $815,615 2018-19: $1,378,242 2019-20: $1,618,520 {Non-Guaranteed} 2020-21: $2,023,150 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Sindarius Thornwell will start against the Thunder on Friday.
The rookie is averaging 3.6 points, 1.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.5 steals in 11.0 minutes per game this season, but he will get an extended look with both Patrick Beverley (knee) and Danilo Gallinari (groin) out. Austin Rivers and Lou Williams are better fantasy options, but we'll let you know how Thornwell fares in the first unit.
Nov 10 - 7:38 PM
Source:
Brad Turner on Twitter
Sindarius Thornwell scored six points with two rebounds in nine minutes against the Blazers on Thursday.
It's not often you see coach Doc Rivers play a rookie, but Thornwell has shined at times this offseason. He still has some work to do to have value in almost all fantasy leagues.
Oct 27 - 1:28 AM
Sindarius Thornwell (shoulder) was taken off the injury report.
He lit it up in college and he's fared well so far in his pro career, but Thornwell is not expected to be in the rotation tonight.
Oct 19 - 2:52 PM
Sindarius Thornwell (shoulder) will not play against the Kings on Thursday.
The Clippers are really banged up, which is too bad for Thornwell because he could've had a chance to impress after an eye-catching summer league.
Oct 11 - 3:39 PM
Source:
Mike Gallagher on Twitter
Sindarius Thornwell starting vs. the Thunder
Nov 10 - 7:38 PM
Sindarius Thornwell scores six points
Oct 27 - 1:28 AM
Thornwell off the injury report
Oct 19 - 2:52 PM
Sindarius Thornwell out for Thursday
Oct 11 - 3:39 PM
More Sindarius Thornwell Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
E. Bledsoe
MLW
(9982)
2
K. Leonard
SA
(6256)
3
J. Parker
MLW
(5574)
4
K. Porzingis
NY
(5445)
5
C. Paul
HOU
(5398)
6
I. Thomas
CLE
(5346)
7
Z. LaVine
CHI
(5307)
8
G. Monroe
PHO
(5124)
9
J. Wall
WAS
(4866)
10
N. Batum
CHA
(4689)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Clippers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
10
111
36
10
6
5
12
31
.387
11
17
.647
1
6
.167
3
6
3.6
1.0
0.6
0.5
0.6
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Nov 7
@SA
1
17
3
6
.500
0
0
.000
0
1
.000
1
1
2
1
1
2
0
1
6
Nov 5
MIA
1
12
0
4
.000
0
2
.000
2
2
1.000
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
3
2
Nov 4
MEM
1
10
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
1
4
.250
0
1
1
0
0
0
1
2
1
Nov 1
DAL
1
23
1
4
.250
0
1
.000
1
2
.500
1
0
1
3
0
0
1
4
3
Oct 30
GS
1
17
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
1
0
1
0
1
2
Oct 28
DET
1
9
1
3
.333
0
1
.000
1
2
.500
2
1
3
0
0
0
1
1
3
Oct 26
@POR
1
9
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
4
4
1.000
1
1
2
0
0
0
0
2
6
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Patrick Beverley
Sidelined
Patrick Beverley was sent home from the Clippers road trip with a sore right knee and will miss the next two games.
He will miss Friday's game vs. the Thunder and Saturday's game vs. the Pelicans, so his next chance to play will be on Monday vs. Philly. Expect the Clippers to run some tests on his knee when he gets back to Los Angeles. In the meantime, Austin Rivers and Lou Williams will have to play a ton of minutes, and we could see rookie guards Jawun Evans and Sindarius Thornwell get a chance.
Nov 9
2
Milos Teodosic
Sidelined
Milos Teodosic (left foot) is in a walking boot.
He was on a stationary bike last week, but it's unclear if the Clippers are taking it easy on him or he had a setback. Whatever the case, he doesn't have a timetable to return and he's probably out multiple weeks. With him out, Austin Rivers, Wes Johnson and Lou Williams have stepped up. Sindarius Thornwell has also been in the rotation.
Nov 1
3
Jawun Evans
SG
1
Austin Rivers
Sidelined
Austin Rivers (ankle) will play on Friday vs. the Thunder.
He said he would be play and now we have confirmation from his head coach (and father) as well. The Clippers are shorthanded with both Patrick Beverley (knee) and Danilo Gallinari (glute) out, so Rivers and Lou Williams will have to play as many minutes as they can handle.
Nov 10
2
Lou Williams
3
Sindarius Thornwell
SF
1
Danilo Gallinari
Sidelined
Danilo Gallinari (strained left glute) will not play on Friday vs. the Thunder.
It's never a good sign to see a player ruled out this early and his chances of playing on Saturday vs. the Pelicans probably aren't too good. Wes Johnson started and played 33 minutes on Tuesday vs. the Spurs with 12 points, six rebounds, two assists, one block, one steal and two triples, while Sam Dekker played just six minutes.
Nov 9
2
Sam Dekker
3
Wes Johnson
PF
1
Blake Griffin
2
Montrezl Harrell
3
Brice Johnson
4
Jamil Wilson
C
1
DeAndre Jordan
2
Willie Reed
Headlines
The Best of Boogie Cousins
Nov 10
Matt Stroup highlights a dominant run from DeMarcus Cousins and connects the dots between Ben Simmons and Giannis Antetokounmpo in this week's Stew.
More NBA Columns
»
The Best of Boogie Cousins
Nov 10
»
Dose: Mudiay lights up OKC
Nov 10
»
Roundtable: Put Me In, Coach
Nov 9
»
LIVE: Fantasy Hoops Chat
Nov 9
»
Fantasy Impact by Categories
Nov 9
»
Dose: Welcome back, Elfrid
Nov 9
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Nov. 8
Nov 8
»
Notable Numbers
Nov 8
NBA Headlines
»
Darkari Johnson starting vs. DeAndre Jordan
»
Frank Kaminsky (ribs) goes to locker room
»
Donovan Mitchell starting, Hood to bench
»
Tyler Johnson (illness) will play vs. Utah
»
Kyrie Irving will not return on Friday night
»
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in, Trevor Booker out
»
Vogel confirms Elfrid Payton will play Friday
»
Sindarius Thornwell starting vs. the Thunder
»
Austin Rivers (ankle) will play on Friday
»
Steven Adams (calf) will not play Friday
»
Domantas Sabonis (calf) available to play
»
Jayson Tatum (ankle) will start vs. Hornets
NBA Links
»
React to NBA news properly w/ RotoGrinders Premium!
»
Take on the Rotoworld NFL staff on FanDuel
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
NFL Week 6 Ownership Projections via RotoGrinders!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved