Sindarius Thornwell | Guard | #0

Team: Los Angeles Clippers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 11/15/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 215
College: South Carolina
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 2 (18) / MLW
Contract: view contract details
Sindarius Thornwell will start against the Thunder on Friday.
The rookie is averaging 3.6 points, 1.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.5 steals in 11.0 minutes per game this season, but he will get an extended look with both Patrick Beverley (knee) and Danilo Gallinari (groin) out. Austin Rivers and Lou Williams are better fantasy options, but we'll let you know how Thornwell fares in the first unit. Nov 10 - 7:38 PM
Source: Brad Turner on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
101113610651231.3871117.64716.167363.61.00.60.50.60.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Nov 7@SA11736.50000.00001.000112112016
Nov 5MIA11204.00002.000221.000000040032
Nov 4MEM11001.00000.00014.250011000121
Nov 1DAL12314.25001.00012.500101300143
Oct 30GS11713.33300.00000.000011101012
Oct 28DET1913.33301.00012.500213000113
Oct 26@POR1912.50000.000441.000112000026

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Patrick Beverley
2Milos Teodosic
3Jawun Evans
SG1Austin Rivers
2Lou Williams
3Sindarius Thornwell
SF1Danilo Gallinari
2Sam Dekker
3Wes Johnson
PF1Blake Griffin
2Montrezl Harrell
3Brice Johnson
4Jamil Wilson
C1DeAndre Jordan
2Willie Reed
 

 