The rookie is averaging 3.6 points, 1.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.5 steals in 11.0 minutes per game this season, but he will get an extended look with both Patrick Beverley (knee) and Danilo Gallinari (groin) out. Austin Rivers and Lou Williams are better fantasy options, but we'll let you know how Thornwell fares in the first unit.

Sindarius Thornwell scored six points with two rebounds in nine minutes against the Blazers on Thursday.

It's not often you see coach Doc Rivers play a rookie, but Thornwell has shined at times this offseason. He still has some work to do to have value in almost all fantasy leagues.