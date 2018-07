Monte Morris | Guard | #11 Team: Denver Nuggets Age / DOB: (23) / 6/27/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 175 College: Iowa State Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 2 (21) / DEN Share: Tweet

Monte Morris has agreed to a three-year, $4.8 million deal with the Nuggets, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports. He was on a two-way deal last year, but his play in summer league helped him earn this deal with two years guaranteed. Morris was in the running to be the backup point guard, but now he has almost no chance with Isaiah Thomas in town. Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Monte Morris hit 8-of-15 shots and a 3-pointer for 20 points with six rebounds, eight assists and a steal in Monday's SL win over the Bucks. Morris had 15 points on Friday and is trying to win the third-string point guard job in Denver. He played well tonight, and has a decent chance at backing up Jamal Murray and Devin Harris this season.

Monte Morris scored 15 points with two rebounds, four assists, one steal, one turnover and one 3-pointer in 29 minutes against the Wolves on Friday. The Nuggets said all week they were going to unleash Morris in pick-and-roll sets, so they pointed us in the right direction for their game plan. Morris looked to be in for a big night with 13 points in the first half, then he kind of disappeared. He'll get another chance for a big game his next time out.