Kadeem Allen | Guard | #45

Kadeem Allen will be in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.

Allen has logged a total of 39 minutes with the Celtics this season, but with Kyrie Irving (knee), Marcus Smart (thumb), Shane Larkin (illness) and Terry Rozier (ankle) all unavailable, he'll earn his first career start and may be forced to play minutes in the 30s. "I feel comfortable with Kadeem," head coach Brad Stevens said during his pregame interview. Allen is someone to consider tossing out there as a DFS punt play or deep league streamer, and guys like Jayson Tatum and Al Horford will spend more time than usual running the offense.