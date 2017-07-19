Kadeem Allen | Guard | #45

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
DRAFT
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
MLB Power Rankings: Week 1
Apr 3
Daily Dose: Astros Up in Arms
Apr 3
Top 10 Prospects: April 2
Apr 2
Daily Dose: Getting his Wings
Apr 2
Early-Season Trading Tips
Apr 1
Week Ahead: Surprise, Surprise
Mar 31
Davidson's Dingers
Mar 31
Daily Dose: Panik Attack
Mar 31
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Hedges (back) scratched from Padres lineup
Hedges (back) in Padres' lineup on Tuesday
Wil Myers (back, triceps) out of lineup Tues.
Ohtani hitting eighth Tuesday versus Indians
Angels put Matt Shoemaker (forearm) on DL
Realmuto (back) aiming to return April 19-20
Yankees claim Trayce Thompson from LAD
Harper batting third in Nationals' new lineup
Swarzak (oblique) out at least a couple weeks
Junis fires seven scoreless frames vs. Tigers
Carlos Correa (toe) in lineup against Orioles
Jedd Gyorko (hamstring) placed on 10-day DL
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Gruden Problem
Apr 3
2018 NFL Free Agent Tracker
Apr 3
NFL Draft Needs: Raiders
Apr 3
NFL Draft Needs: Chargers
Apr 3
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 3
NFL Draft Needs: Broncos
Apr 2
NFL Draft Needs: Chiefs
Apr 2
NFL Transactions Tracker
Apr 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Cooks trade not prelude to OBJ deal
Bombshell: Pats trade Brandin Cooks to Rams
Kyle Long recovering from three surgeries
Bears take flier on ex-Cardinals OG Watford
Quinton Spain officially signs RFA tender
Felony charges against Robby Anderson dropped
Dimitroff says Matt Ryan deal is 'close'
Ravens want Joe Flacco to organize a camp
Jordan Reed had 'procedure done on his toes'
Schefter believes OBJ rumors are 'very real'
Cards sign up WR Brice Butler via 2-year deal
Gruden: Amari to be 'main vein' of pass game
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: Wounded Warriors
Apr 3
2018-19 Fantasy NBA Rankings 3
Apr 2
NBA Power Rankings: Week 25
Apr 2
Dose: The Final Stretch
Apr 2
Specialists: Isaac's Impact
Apr 2
Apr. 1 Waiver Wired Podcast
Apr 1
Dose: Wall Returns in Style
Apr 1
Wired: Top Pickups Week 25
Apr 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Burke, Ntilikina, THJ, Thomas, KOQ starting
Kadeem Allen will start Tuesday vs. Milwaukee
Andrew Harrison (wrist) out Wednesday vs. NO
Wayne Selden (knee) out Wednesday vs. NO
MarShon Brooks (ankle) questionable Wednesday
Chris Paul (leg) will play Tuesday vs. WAS
Cristiano Felicio starting, Lopez to bench
Joe Harris will start Tuesday vs. the 76ers
Kevin Love (illness) will play on Tuesday
Kanter and Beasley ruled out Tuesday vs. ORL
Chris Paul, Nene probable for Tuesday vs. WAS
Trevor Ariza (rest) out Tuesday vs. Wizards
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Sedins Hang Up Their Skates
Apr 3
Kessel states This is 40
Apr 2
Bolts get jolt from Predators
Apr 2
Waiver Wired: A look ahead
Apr 1
Daily Dose: Jack and Thrill
Apr 1
ITC: The 2018 Finale
Mar 31
Marner's 11-Game Point Streak
Mar 31
The Final Week
Mar 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Alex Stalock to start Thursday vs. LAK
Roberto Luongo will start again on Tuesday
Blake Wheeler will sit out Tuesday's game
Mark Scheifele will be scratched Tuesday
Steve Mason will return to the crease Tuesday
Jake Muzzin (UBI) won't be back Thursday
Viktor Arvidsson unlikely to play Tuesday
Malcolm Subban will play against Vancouver
Jonathan Marchessault will sit on Tuesday
Erik Karlsson not going on road trip
Ducks' John Gibson day-to-day with UBI
Cam Fowler (shoulder) will be out 2-6 weeks
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
1. Martin Truex Jr.
Apr 2
2. Kyle Larson
Mar 29
Power Ranking After: STP 500
Mar 27
Wrap-up: Martinsville Speedway
Mar 26
Weekend Update: Martinsville
Mar 24
Start or Park: STP 500
Mar 23
STP 500 NASCAR DFS Preview
Mar 23
STP 500 Cheat Sheet
Mar 21
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kimmel tests at Salem for Kentuckiana 200
Christian Eckes: Music City 200 advance
New sponsor for Austin Dillon's No. 3 Chevy
Hirschman wins Easter Bunny 150 at Hickory
Michael Self: Music City 200 advance
KCMG expands relationship with RCR for 2018
Mazak partners with Austin Cindric at Texas
Kyle Larson's team penalized after STP 500
McDowell's team penalized after STP 500
Ryan Blaney's team penalized after STP 500
Austin Dillon's team penalized after STP 500
Keselowski's Darlington 'throwback' scheme
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Ian Poulter wins Houston Open
Apr 2
The 82nd Masters Preview
Apr 2
82nd Masters Preview (Euro)
Apr 2
DFS Dish: Houston Open
Mar 28
Expert Picks: Houston Open
Mar 27
Watson wins the WGC-Match Play
Mar 26
Houston Open Preview
Mar 26
DFS Dish: Corales Championship
Mar 21
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Henley eyes fatherhood ahead of 2018 Masters
McIlroy's Green Jacket adventure continues
Sergio Garcia back for second helpings @ ANGC
Hossler R4 67; loses Houston Open in playoff
Poulter bags Masters berth; wins Houston Open
Spieth R4 66; clubhouse leader on 16-under
Every R4 66; eyes first top 10 in 3+ years
Defender Henley wraps with eight-birdie 65
Emiliano Grillo bogey-free 67 on Moving Day
MDF jettisons 15 players at the Houston Open
Hossler maintains share of lead with R3 69
Poulter moves target to -14 w/ bogey-free 65
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Raiders
Apr 3
NFL Draft Needs: Chargers
Apr 3
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 3
NFL Draft Needs: Chiefs
Apr 2
NFL Draft Needs: Broncos
Apr 2
NFL Draft RB Rankings
Mar 31
2018 NFL Mock Draft No. 3
Mar 30
Spring Depth Chart Battles
Mar 29
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Dartmouth hires David Shula as WR coach
Report: Cardinal CB Alexander to visit LSU
Anthony Miller (foot) runs 40 in 4.48 seconds
David Edwards (abdomen) among injured Badgers
Pauline: Jets eyeing Mayfield at No. 3 pick?
Danny Davis (abdomen) out for rest of spring
Suspension lifted for quartet of Red Raiders
Key to take official to Bengals on Thursday
Jaguars bringing TE Hurst in for a visit
Iowa CB Jackson visiting the Bears Tuesday
Florida WR Callaway visiting DAL this week
Four-star WR Munir McClain commits to Trojans
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter - Week 33
Apr 3
Team News - Week 32
Mar 31
Late Fitness Check GW32
Mar 30
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW32
Mar 29
Stag's Take - Gameweek 32
Mar 29
AM's Perfect XI - Week 32
Mar 29
The Bargain Hunter - Week 32
Mar 28
Sean's Super Subs - Week 32
Mar 28
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Can remains a major doubt for Liverpool
Aguero ruled out for City's UCL showdown
Fraser would fill in at right-back again
Stanislas waiting on another injury prognosis
Hughes expected to ring in the changes
Matip missing for the remainder of the season
Kachunga's season ends with ankle injury
Palace's Sorloth suffers injury setback
Antonio angst as West Ham winger is ruled out
Carvalhal may call on Carroll after injury
Cech likely to miss out in Europe this week
Lallana losing his battle to stay fit
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Kadeem Allen
(G)
Gordon Hayward
(G/F)
Shane Larkin
(G)
Semi Ojeleye
(F)
Jayson Tatum
(F)
Aron Baynes
(C)
Jonathan Holmes
(F)
Greg Monroe
(C)
Terry Rozier
(G)
Daniel Theis
(F)
Jabari Bird
(G)
Al Horford
(F/C)
Marcus Morris
(F)
Xavier Silas
(G)
Guerschon Yabusele
(F)
Jaylen Brown
(G/F)
Kyrie Irving
(G)
Abdel Nader
(G)
Marcus Smart
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Kadeem Allen | Guard | #45
Team:
Boston Celtics
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 1/15/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 205
College:
Arizona
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 2 (23) / BOS
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Kadeem Allen will be in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.
Allen has logged a total of 39 minutes with the Celtics this season, but with Kyrie Irving (knee), Marcus Smart (thumb), Shane Larkin (illness) and Terry Rozier (ankle) all unavailable, he'll earn his first career start and may be forced to play minutes in the 30s. "I feel comfortable with Kadeem," head coach Brad Stevens said during his pregame interview. Allen is someone to consider tossing out there as a DFS punt play or deep league streamer, and guys like Jayson Tatum and Al Horford will spend more time than usual running the offense.
Apr 3 - 6:40 PM
Source:
Marc D'Amico on Twitter
Kadeem Allen didn't take any shots with one steal and one turnover in six minutes against the Knicks on Wednesday.
A 0.0 usage rate here with Allen playing in garbage time. Allen dropped 38.0 points per game in his last two G League games, but the Celtics just went no PG at times tonight.
Feb 1 - 12:40 AM
The Celtics recalled Kadeem Allen from the G-League.
Marcus Smart (hand) is out for a couple of weeks and Terry Rozier (ankle) is questionable with an ankle sprain, so Allen will provide some emergency depth.
Jan 29 - 1:28 PM
Source:
Brian Robb on Twitter
Celtics sign G Kadeem Allen.
It's a two-way contract for the No. 53 pick of the 2017 NBA Draft. Allen didn't really do too much during summer league, but he did show his length on defense with his 6'9" wingspan. The Arizona Wildcat will be in the G League for most of his time next season.
Wed, Jul 19, 2017 06:01:00 PM
Source:
NBA.com
Kadeem Allen will start Tuesday vs. Milwaukee
Apr 3 - 6:40 PM
Kadeem Allen gets garbage time
Feb 1 - 12:40 AM
Celtics recall Kadeem Allen
Jan 29 - 1:28 PM
Celtics sign Kadeem Allen
Wed, Jul 19, 2017 06:01:00 PM
More Kadeem Allen Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Embiid
PHI
(6372)
2
S. Curry
GS
(6171)
3
K. Leonard
SA
(6102)
4
D. Booker
PHO
(5708)
5
L. Ball
LAK
(5648)
6
K. Love
CLE
(5629)
7
K. Irving
BOS
(5612)
8
K. Thompson
GS
(5553)
9
J. Butler
MIN
(5529)
10
K. Durant
GS
(5391)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Boston Celtics Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
12
39
5
4
3
1
1
6
.167
3
4
.750
0
3
.000
0
4
0.4
0.3
0.3
0.1
0.3
0.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Mar 31
TOR
1
8
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
3
0
Mar 28
@UTA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 26
@PHO
1
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 25
@SAC
1
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 23
@POR
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 20
OKC
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 18
@NO
1
4
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kyrie Irving
Sidelined
Celtics coach Brad Stevens provided an update on Kyrie Irving's (knee) progress on Saturday.
"I saw him yesterday, spent a lot of time with him," Stevens said. "Spirits were good. Bending, extending his knee on a training table. No on-court videos. No 360 dunks." The Celtics gave him a 3-6 week timetable on Mar. 24, so his status for the first round of the playoffs remains up in the air.
Apr 1
2
Terry Rozier
Sidelined
Terry Rozier (left ankle sprain) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.
Rozier said he was "for sure" going to play on Monday and was upgraded to probable after getting through shootaround this morning, so this is quite the 180. Brad Stevens is going to have to get creative at the point guard spot with Kyrie Irving (knee) and Shane Larkin (illness) also out. Kadeem Allen could get some serious burn, as could Abdel Nader as the last men standing in Boston's backcourt, and guys like Jayson Tatum and Al Horford will handle the ball more. For now, we'll consider Rozier questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.
Apr 3
3
Shane Larkin
Sidelined
Shane Larkin (illness) has been ruled out Tuesday's game vs. the Bucks.
Larkin will not join the team in Milwaukee but may fly to Toronto for Wednesday's game vs. the Raptors. "He is feeling better, thankfully," said coach Brad Stevens. Terry Rozier is dealing with an ankle issue, but is expected to play. With Larkin sidelined, Abdel Nader and Kadeem Allen will back up Rozier at PG.
Apr 3
4
Kadeem Allen
5
Xavier Silas
SG
1
Jaylen Brown
2
Marcus Smart
Sidelined
Marcus Smart (thumb) is making good progress and said he hopes to return in time for the second round of the playoffs.
"Definitely right now, that’s what we’re shooting for," Smart said. "The way it’s going now, we’re on the right path. Hopefully nothing happens where it gets delayed." He had his cast replaced by a splint recently, so he's been able to do some light exercises with his thumb. Smart was given a timetable of 6-8 weeks on March 16, so he should be able to hit his target date if he doesn't have any setbacks.
Mar 29
3
Abdel Nader
4
Jabari Bird
SF
1
Jayson Tatum
2
Semi Ojeleye
3
Jonathan Holmes
4
Gordon Hayward
Sidelined
Gordon Hayward (leg) can now jog, unassisted.
The Players' Tribune posted a video on Monday of Hayward jogging up and down the court, which is the first real on-court activity we've seen him do since suffering the injury, and this is an improvement from being confined to the AlterG anti-gravity treadmill. That said, considering Hayward just started
light
jogging, we seriously doubt he'll be back at any point this year.
Apr 2
PF
1
Marcus Morris
2
Daniel Theis
Sidelined
The Celtics announced that Daniel Theis underwent successful surgery to repair his left knee lateral meniscus on Thursday.
Theis will miss the remainder of this season but is expected to be fully healthy prior to the start of training camp.
Mar 16
3
Guerschon Yabusele
C
1
Al Horford
2
Aron Baynes
3
Greg Monroe
Headlines
Daily Dose: Wounded Warriors
Apr 3
The Golden State Warriors are a mash unit right now, but Daniel E. Dobish says there might be some big-time DFS values in Tuesday's Daily Dose.
More NBA Columns
»
Daily Dose: Wounded Warriors
Apr 3
»
2018-19 Fantasy NBA Rankings 3
Apr 2
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 25
Apr 2
»
Dose: The Final Stretch
Apr 2
»
Specialists: Isaac's Impact
Apr 2
»
Apr. 1 Waiver Wired Podcast
Apr 1
»
Dose: Wall Returns in Style
Apr 1
»
Wired: Top Pickups Week 25
Apr 1
NBA Headlines
»
Burke, Ntilikina, THJ, Thomas, KOQ starting
»
Kadeem Allen will start Tuesday vs. Milwaukee
»
Andrew Harrison (wrist) out Wednesday vs. NO
»
Wayne Selden (knee) out Wednesday vs. NO
»
MarShon Brooks (ankle) questionable Wednesday
»
Chris Paul (leg) will play Tuesday vs. WAS
»
Cristiano Felicio starting, Lopez to bench
»
Joe Harris will start Tuesday vs. the 76ers
»
Kevin Love (illness) will play on Tuesday
»
Kanter and Beasley ruled out Tuesday vs. ORL
»
Chris Paul, Nene probable for Tuesday vs. WAS
»
Trevor Ariza (rest) out Tuesday vs. Wizards
NBA Links
»
Masters Week: Play fantasy golf at DRAFT
»
Get the MLB Season Pass
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved