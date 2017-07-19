Player Page

Kadeem Allen | Guard | #45

Team: Boston Celtics
Age / DOB:  (25) / 1/15/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 205
College: Arizona
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 2 (23) / BOS
Kadeem Allen will be in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.
Allen has logged a total of 39 minutes with the Celtics this season, but with Kyrie Irving (knee), Marcus Smart (thumb), Shane Larkin (illness) and Terry Rozier (ankle) all unavailable, he'll earn his first career start and may be forced to play minutes in the 30s. "I feel comfortable with Kadeem," head coach Brad Stevens said during his pregame interview. Allen is someone to consider tossing out there as a DFS punt play or deep league streamer, and guys like Jayson Tatum and Al Horford will spend more time than usual running the offense. Apr 3 - 6:40 PM
Source: Marc D'Amico on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
1239543116.16734.75003.000040.40.30.30.10.30.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Mar 31TOR1800.00000.00000.000000110030
Mar 28@UTA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 26@PHO1000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 25@SAC1000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 23@POR0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 20OKC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 18@NO1400.00000.00000.000011100000

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kyrie Irving
2Terry Rozier
3Shane Larkin
4Kadeem Allen
5Xavier Silas
SG1Jaylen Brown
2Marcus Smart
3Abdel Nader
4Jabari Bird
SF1Jayson Tatum
2Semi Ojeleye
3Jonathan Holmes
4Gordon Hayward
PF1Marcus Morris
2Daniel Theis
3Guerschon Yabusele
C1Al Horford
2Aron Baynes
3Greg Monroe
 

 