Jabari Bird | Guard | #26 Team: Boston Celtics Age / DOB: (24) / 7/3/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 197 College: California Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 2 (26) / BOS Contract: view contract details [x] 2018-19: $1,349,383 2019-20: $1,588,231 {Non-Guaranteed} 2020-21: $1,985,289 {Qualifying Offer} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jabari Bird had reportedly been arrested and is facing charges for an alleged assault Per the report from CBS News in Boston, Bird was taken into custody early Saturday morning at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, and the BPD Domestic Violence Unit is involved. The Celtics issued the following statement: "We are aware of the incident involving Jabari Bird and are taking it very seriously. We are actively gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time." We will pass along an update as soon as one is available. Source: Anaridis Rodriguez on Twitter

Jabari Bird and Boston are "closing in on a two-year deal," according to Chris Hayes of ESPN. The Celtics selected Bird with the 56th overall pick in the 2017 draft. He signed a two-way contract last season and spent much of the year in the G-League. He played well in Las Vegas earlier this month at Summer League, averaging 16.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists. However, it's highly unlikely he is a part of the C's rotation next season and can be ignored in standard fantasy formats. Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter

Jaylen Brown says Jabari Bird is a "really, really good player" and that he'll "show everyone." He's had a good summer league and will probably make the Celtics roster, but he's worked to get here. According to A. Sherrod Blakely, Bird drove an hour for 6 a.m. workouts in San Francisco earlier this summer and would break down the 400 or so shots he would take in those workouts afterward. Trainer Packie Turner, who has also coached Steph Curry said, "He has always wanted to be in the gym." Adding, "but you could tell, he could see how close he was and came in committed to doing everything he could to make it happen, now." Maybe we'll see his work pay off this season with the C's. Source: A. Sherrod Blakely on NBCSports.com