Luke Kornet | Center | #2

Team: New York Knicks
Age / DOB:  (22) / 7/15/1995
Ht / Wt:  7'1' / 250
College: Vanderbilt
Recent News

Luke Kornet will make his first career start on Sunday vs. the Raptors.
Enes Kanter was a late scratch with back spasms and Lance Thomas is sitting out with a sprained thumb. Kornet turned some heads back on Feb. 8 (also against the Raptors) when he scored 11 points with 10 rebounds, four blocks and three triples, so he's an interesting name to watch down the stretch for the rebuilding Knicks. Expect Michael Beasley and Kyle O'Quinn to pick up some of Kanter's slack as well. Mar 11 - 1:04 PM
Source: Knicks on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
760161732627.222000.0419.211612.32.40.40.30.10.9
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Mar 9@MLW1315.20001.00000.000101000012
Mar 6@POR1312.50012.50000.000011000103
Mar 4@SAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 2@LAC1701.00001.00000.000022010100
Feb 26GS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 24BOS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 22@ORL1805.00003.00000.000202100010

