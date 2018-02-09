Luke Kornet | Center | #2 Team: New York Knicks Age / DOB: (22) / 7/15/1995 Ht / Wt: 7'1' / 250 College: Vanderbilt Share: Tweet

Luke Kornet will make his first career start on Sunday vs. the Raptors. Enes Kanter was a late scratch with back spasms and Lance Thomas is sitting out with a sprained thumb. Kornet turned some heads back on Feb. 8 (also against the Raptors) when he scored 11 points with 10 rebounds, four blocks and three triples, so he's an interesting name to watch down the stretch for the rebuilding Knicks. Expect Michael Beasley and Kyle O'Quinn to pick up some of Kanter's slack as well. Source: Knicks on Twitter

The Knicks announced that Luke Kornet will play for their G-League affiliate Saturday afternoon. Kornet posted a double-double (11 points and ten rebounds) in his NBA debut back on February 8th. However, he's gone scoreless in his three games since - missing all 10 of his field goal attempts. Kornet will not be available for Saturday night's game vs. the Celtics. He should be left on waivers. Source: Knicks PR on Twitter

Luke Kornet went scoreless in 13 minutes on Sunday, going 0-of-3 from the field with one rebound, two assists and two steals. Enes Kanter (mouth) was back tonight, which predictably led to a decrease in Kornet's role -- Kyle O'Quinn also soundly outplayed him in 21 minutes. Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek is enamored with Kornet's ability to spread the court from the center position, which bodes well for his rest-of-season role, but he's just a luxury stash for the moment.