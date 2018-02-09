Luke Kornet | Center | #2

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
DRAFT
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Can You Beat Our Experts?
Mar 10
ST Daily: Return of the Moose
Mar 9
Podcast: Injury Updates
Mar 9
ST Daily: Moose Still Loose
Mar 8
Bullpen Review: NL West
Mar 7
ST Daily: Carpitulating
Mar 7
ST Daily: Murph's Knee
Mar 6
ST Daily: Time's Up On Tulo
Mar 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Banister names DeShields CF, leadoff hitter
Logan Morrison (glute) to return on Tuesday
Felix (forearm) aims for mound work this week
Eaton (knee) has played in minor league games
Twins release veteran SP Anibal Sanchez
Carpenter (back) playing in intrasquad game
Buehler strikes out five in win over Cubs
Marjama's inside-the-park homer downs Reds
Kuhl pummeled for eight runs in 2 1/3 by O's
Knebel day to day after tweaking left knee
Bonifacio suspended 80 games for PED test
Keuchel fans five in 3 2/3 shutout innings
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva's Best-Ball RB Rankings
Mar 11
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 10
Silva's Best-Ball QB Rankings
Mar 8
Best Ball Fantasy Football 101
Mar 8
Everything Cousins
Mar 6
2018 NFL Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
NFL's Best Coaches 2018
Mar 5
2018 NFL Free Agent Tracker
Feb 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Pats likely to give Gillislee 'another shot'
Giants part ways with CB Rodgers-Cromartie
49ers strike 3-year deal with Richard Sherman
Paul Richardson hints he’s done in Seattle
G-Men ask DRC to take 'significant' pay cut
Mo Wilkerson visiting Redskins after Chiefs
Report: Patriots trade for DT Danny Shelton
Redskins let Bashaud Breeland hit free agency
Browns trade 2017 2nd-rd QB Kizer to Packers
Buy It All: Browns acquire Damarious Randall
Not Done: Browns trade for QB Tyrod Taylor
Landry could still play under tag w/Browns
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Westbrook Does It Again
Mar 11
The Week Ahead: Week 22
Mar 10
Mar. 10 Fantasy Recap Podcast
Mar 10
Dose: Give 'em 40, Take an L
Mar 10
Stew: Viva LeVert
Mar 9
Injury Recap and Preview Pod
Mar 9
Dose: Everybody Hurts
Mar 9
Roundtable: Our Biggest Misses
Mar 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Update: Delon Wright available if needed
Luke Kornet will start for Enes Kanter (back)
Reggie Jackson to return during road trip?
Enes Kanter (back spasms) a late scratch
Dennis Smith Jr. (left knee) expected to play
Surgery a possibility for Danilo Gallinari?
Russell Westbrook posts 98th triple-double
Dwight Powell puts up 15/10/4 vs. Memphis
JaMychal Green with 14 & 10 in another loss
Dwyane Wade doesn't expect to play Monday
James Johnson scores 20 points vs. Wizards
Steven Adams turns left ankle in 3rd quarter
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Snatch Stastny
Mar 11
Daily Dose: Mile High Guy
Mar 11
Give Me Gibson
Mar 10
CBJ Gets Fourth Straight Win
Mar 10
The Playoff Race
Mar 9
Panthers Clawing Towards WC
Mar 9
Podcast: Underrated Malkin
Mar 8
Fantasy Nuggets Week 23
Mar 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Coyotes recall Dylan Strome from AHL
Brad Marchand will sit Sunday due to UBI
Mark Stone (leg) won't make trip to Florida
Anton Forsberg will start Sunday vs. Boston
Mike Smith could start on Sunday
Johansen scores GTG goal in SO loss to NJD
Kadri scores twice in win over PIT
22 goals this season for Huberdeau
Jaden Schwartz collects 3 pts in win over LAK
Anthony Duclair (LBI) out for 1-2 weeks
Fleury gives Perron shootout tips in win
Laine stays red-hot, scores 40th of the year
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 10
Start or Park: TicketGuardian
Mar 9
TicketGuardian 500 DFS Preview
Mar 8
TicketGuardian 500 Cheat Sheet
Mar 7
Fantasy Live: Phoenix
Mar 6
Power Ranking After Vegas
Mar 5
Wrap-up: Las Vegas
Mar 4
Update: Las Vegas (Spring)
Mar 3
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Sadler retains NXS lead after 9th at ISMR
Reddick: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
Justin Allgaier runner-up in DC Solar 200
Bell: 4th in points after 4th at ISM Raceway
Daniel Hemric: 6th at ISMR, 5th in NXS points
Gallagher: 14th at ISMR, 6th in NXS points
Jones: 11th at ISM Raceway, 7th in NXS points
Ryan Truex: 15th at ISMR, 8th in NXS points
Reed: 18th at ISMR, 9th in NXS points
Matt Tifft: 7th at ISMR, 10th in NXS points
Cole Custer: DC Solar 200 recap
Kaz Grala: DC Solar 200 recap
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
DFS Dish: Valspar Championship
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 6
Mickelson, 47, wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 5
Valspar Championship Preview
Mar 5
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 5
DFS Dish: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 27
Thomas wins Honda in playoff
Feb 26
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Cool Wallace wins the 2018 Hero Indian Open
Tiger Woods one back at Valspar with R3 67
Snedeker R3 67, T2 and one back at Valspar
Rookie Conners R3 68; leads Valspar by one
Rose moves Valspar target to 8-under; R3 66
Sam Burns posts 6-under at Valspar w/ R3 67
Stallings R3 65; matches low round of week
Local hero Sharma shares 54h Indian Open lead
Spieth lowlights notable MCs at the Valspar
Conners two clear after R2 of the Valspar
Ryan Palmer R2 66; ties 36h clubhouse lead
Van Aswegen cards week-low 65 in Valspar R2
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Draft Prospect Comparisons: QB
Mar 9
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 6
Mar 6
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 5
Mar 6
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 4
Mar 4
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 3
Mar 3
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 2
Mar 2
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 1
Mar 2
2018 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Former Rice DT Gordon transfers to TTU
Former Rice T Anderson transfers to Longhorns
Five-star ATH Whittington pledges to Texas
Mike Leach being sued for unfair treatment
Porter Gustin (toe) working sans limitations
Hawaii WR Dylan Collie transfers to BYU
Huskies DT Vea (hamstring) to sit out pro day
Luke Falk does not take part in WSU pro day
Lamar Jackson throws a slow ball at combine
Army T Rick Kurz moving on via transfer
Denzel Ward looking to add weight for pro day
Josh Allen leads all combine QBs in velocity
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 30
Mar 10
Late Fitness Check GW30
Mar 9
Stag's Take - Gameweek 30
Mar 8
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW30
Mar 8
Perfect XI Player Picks WK30
Mar 7
The Bargain Hunter - Week 30
Mar 6
FPL Draft Recap - Week 29
Mar 6
Sean's Super Subs - Week 30
Mar 6
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Everton winger given the all clear
Chelsea defender an early doubt for UCL
Mkhitaryan and Auba star as Arsenal win
Outspoken Deeney comes up short
Chelsea holds on to end losing streak
Zaha returns in Crystal Palace loss
An off day for Reds attack in 2-1 loss at OT
No knock on Wood as Burnley win big on road
Magic Mahrez wins it for Leicester
Hammers have Hart, but no heart in 0-3 loss
Newcastle pile misery on Southampton
Hapless West Brom Falls again
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Ron Baker
(G)
Tim Hardaway Jr.
(G/F)
Luke Kornet
(C)
Joakim Noah
(C)
Kristaps Porzingis
(F)
Michael Beasley
(F)
Isaiah Hicks
(F)
Courtney Lee
(G)
Frank Ntilikina
(G)
Lance Thomas
(F)
Trey Burke
(G)
Jarrett Jack
(G)
Emmanuel Mudiay
(G)
Kyle O'Quinn
(F/C)
Troy Williams
(F)
Damyean Dotson
(G)
Enes Kanter
(F/C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Luke Kornet | Center | #2
Team:
New York Knicks
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 7/15/1995
Ht / Wt:
7'1' / 250
College:
Vanderbilt
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Luke Kornet will make his first career start on Sunday vs. the Raptors.
Enes Kanter was a late scratch with back spasms and Lance Thomas is sitting out with a sprained thumb. Kornet turned some heads back on Feb. 8 (also against the Raptors) when he scored 11 points with 10 rebounds, four blocks and three triples, so he's an interesting name to watch down the stretch for the rebuilding Knicks. Expect Michael Beasley and Kyle O'Quinn to pick up some of Kanter's slack as well.
Mar 11 - 1:04 PM
Source:
Knicks on Twitter
The Knicks announced that Luke Kornet will play for their G-League affiliate Saturday afternoon.
Kornet posted a double-double (11 points and ten rebounds) in his NBA debut back on February 8th. However, he's gone scoreless in his three games since - missing all 10 of his field goal attempts. Kornet will not be available for Saturday night's game vs. the Celtics. He should be left on waivers.
Feb 24 - 11:30 AM
Source:
Knicks PR on Twitter
Luke Kornet went scoreless in 13 minutes on Sunday, going 0-of-3 from the field with one rebound, two assists and two steals.
Enes Kanter (mouth) was back tonight, which predictably led to a decrease in Kornet's role -- Kyle O'Quinn also soundly outplayed him in 21 minutes. Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek is enamored with Kornet's ability to spread the court from the center position, which bodes well for his rest-of-season role, but he's just a luxury stash for the moment.
Feb 11 - 8:20 PM
Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said he was impressed by rookie Luke Kornet in his NBA debut on Thursday.
Kornet attempted seven triples and made three of them, adding 11 points with 10 rebounds and four blocks in 22 minutes. "The league’s going to that a lot — these 5s who can shoot 3s," Hornacek said. "Luke can do that. He did it all in college. It’s not just his shooting. He’s got a smart game, understands the game and has a lot of length." Enes Kanter (mouth) is not on the injury report, so we'll be watching the frontcourt rotation closely on Sunday vs. the Pacers.
Feb 11 - 10:31 AM
Source:
New York Post
Luke Kornet will start for Enes Kanter (back)
Mar 11 - 1:04 PM
Luke Kornet to play for G-League squad Sat
Feb 24 - 11:30 AM
Luke Kornet scoreless in 13 minutes Sunday
Feb 11 - 8:20 PM
Hornacek praises Luke Kornet
Feb 11 - 10:31 AM
More Luke Kornet Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Davis
NO
(7160)
2
S. Curry
GS
(6468)
3
K. Love
CLE
(5951)
4
J. Butler
MIN
(5949)
5
K. Leonard
SA
(5893)
6
J. Wall
WAS
(5394)
7
B. Ingram
LAK
(5379)
8
T. Evans
MEM
(5040)
9
A. Bradley
LAC
(4644)
10
K. Irving
BOS
(4577)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Knicks Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
7
60
16
17
3
2
6
27
.222
0
0
0.0
4
19
.211
6
1
2.3
2.4
0.4
0.3
0.1
0.9
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Mar 9
@MLW
1
3
1
5
.200
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
2
Mar 6
@POR
1
3
1
2
.500
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
1
0
3
Mar 4
@SAC
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 2
@LAC
1
7
0
1
.000
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
0
1
0
1
0
0
Feb 26
GS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 24
BOS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 22
@ORL
1
8
0
5
.000
0
3
.000
0
0
.000
2
0
2
1
0
0
0
1
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Jarrett Jack
2
Emmanuel Mudiay
3
Frank Ntilikina
4
Trey Burke
5
Ron Baker
Sidelined
Ron Baker (right shoulder) underwent successful Arthroscopic Shoulder Stabilization surgery on Wednesday.
The good news is he is expected to be ready for camp. With Baker out and the Knicks now out of the playoff mix, we may see more Frank Ntilikina.
Feb 7
SG
1
Courtney Lee
Sidelined
Courtney Lee (personal) will come off the bench on Sunday vs. the Raptors.
He's officially back after a two-game absence. The Knicks are embracing a rebuild and have been playing their younger guys more at Lee's expense. For that reason, he's not a great pickup. Frank Ntilikina will continue to start alongside Emmanuel Mudiay.
Mar 11
2
Damyean Dotson
SF
1
Tim Hardaway Jr.
2
Lance Thomas
Sidelined
Lance Thomas will sit out Sunday's game vs. the Raptors with a sprained right thumb.
The Knicks just placed him on the injury report less than an hour ago with a questionable tag, and he's day-to-day after X-rays came back negative. Michael Beasley will likely see a bump in minutes and is a boom-or-bust fantasy option, while Troy Williams is worth watching closely after his strong game vs. the Bucks.
Mar 11
3
Troy Williams
PF
1
Kristaps Porzingis
Sidelined
Kristaps Porzingis underwent successful surgery today to repair a torn ACL in his left knee on Tuesday.
The Knicks have not yet provided a timetable for his return, but he is likely looking at between 10-12 months of rehab. Let's hope the Unicorn comes back stronger than ever. He is the only player in NBA history to average at least 1.5 3-pointers and 2.0 blocks over the first three seasons of his NBA career.
Feb 13
2
Michael Beasley
3
Isaiah Hicks
C
1
Enes Kanter
Sidelined
Contrary to a previous report, Enes Kanter (back spasms) will not play on Sunday vs. the Raptors.
He was a little banged up after taking a knee the midsection, but it's not clear if this related. Either way, Kanter has missed time this season because of his back and it's not a surprise to see the Knicks play it safe. Michael Beasley and Kyle O'Quinn should hold down the fort up front, and we may get a look at rookie Luke Kornet as well. Beasley looks like a strong play and KOQ has been solid lately with nine total blocks in his last three games.
Mar 11
2
Kyle O'Quinn
3
Luke Kornet
4
Joakim Noah
Sidelined
Joakim Noah is expected to remain away from the Knicks for the rest of the 2017-18 season, according to Ian Begley of ESPN.
With Noah not agreeing to a buyout by March 1st, it is extremely unlikely he will agree to one before the end of this season. Thus, both sides will reaccess their options this offseason. If New York fires Jeff Hornecek this summer, there is a greater likelihood that Noah would return for the 2018-19 campaign. Either way, Noah has no fantasy value over the next six weeks.
Mar 2
Headlines
Dose: Westbrook Does It Again
Mar 11
Tommy Beer recaps Saturday’s action, which was highlighted by yet another Russell Westbrook triple-double, and previews Sunday’s nine-game slate.
More NBA Columns
»
Dose: Westbrook Does It Again
Mar 11
»
The Week Ahead: Week 22
Mar 10
»
Mar. 10 Fantasy Recap Podcast
Mar 10
»
Dose: Give 'em 40, Take an L
Mar 10
»
Stew: Viva LeVert
Mar 9
»
Injury Recap and Preview Pod
Mar 9
»
Dose: Everybody Hurts
Mar 9
»
Roundtable: Our Biggest Misses
Mar 8
NBA Headlines
»
Update: Delon Wright available if needed
»
Luke Kornet will start for Enes Kanter (back)
»
Reggie Jackson to return during road trip?
»
Enes Kanter (back spasms) a late scratch
»
Dennis Smith Jr. (left knee) expected to play
»
Surgery a possibility for Danilo Gallinari?
»
Russell Westbrook posts 98th triple-double
»
Dwight Powell puts up 15/10/4 vs. Memphis
»
JaMychal Green with 14 & 10 in another loss
»
Dwyane Wade doesn't expect to play Monday
»
James Johnson scores 20 points vs. Wizards
»
Steven Adams turns left ankle in 3rd quarter
NBA Links
»
Play fantasy basketball over at DRAFT
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved