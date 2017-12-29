Player Page

Kobi Simmons | Guard | #2

Team: Memphis Grizzlies
Age / DOB:  (20) / 7/4/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 170
College: Arizona
Latest News

Kobi Simmons scored a career-high 17 points with one rebound, three assists, two steals and three 3-pointers in 31 minutes against the Warriors on Saturday.
Those 17 points top his entire NBA career before tonight with 16 points in his previous 99 minutes. For the second game in a row, he was used as a combo guard and he's got to be earning more minutes -- he was the backup PG three and four games ago. After the game, Simmons said the team wants him to be confident on offense, and it's looking like they're getting more comfortable in allowing him to provide scoring. He's on the radar in deep leagues and it doesn't look like it'll be long before he's ahead of Andrew Harrison and Mario Chalmers. Dec 31 - 12:31 AM
Source: Memphis Commercial Appeal
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
813033171061432.438221.00039.333334.12.11.30.80.40.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 30@GS131710.70034.75000.0000113020217
Dec 27@LAK11701.00000.00000.000123100030
Dec 26@PHO12625.40002.000221.000145212136
Dec 23LAC12539.33302.00000.000134310126
Dec 21@PHO1913.33300.00000.000022112012
Dec 20@GS1200.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 16BOS11503.00001.00000.000022000120

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Mike Conley
2Andrew Harrison
3Mario Chalmers
SG1Tyreke Evans
2Ben McLemore
3Wayne Selden
4Kobi Simmons
SF1Dillon Brooks
2James Ennis
PF1JaMychal Green
2Chandler Parsons
3Jarell Martin
4Ivan Rabb
5Vince Hunter
C1Marc Gasol
2Brandan Wright
3Deyonta Davis
 

 