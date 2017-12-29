Kobi Simmons | Guard | #2 Team: Memphis Grizzlies Age / DOB: (20) / 7/4/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 170 College: Arizona Share: Tweet

Kobi Simmons scored a career-high 17 points with one rebound, three assists, two steals and three 3-pointers in 31 minutes against the Warriors on Saturday. Those 17 points top his entire NBA career before tonight with 16 points in his previous 99 minutes. For the second game in a row, he was used as a combo guard and he's got to be earning more minutes -- he was the backup PG three and four games ago. After the game, Simmons said the team wants him to be confident on offense, and it's looking like they're getting more comfortable in allowing him to provide scoring. He's on the radar in deep leagues and it doesn't look like it'll be long before he's ahead of Andrew Harrison and Mario Chalmers. Source: Memphis Commercial Appeal

Kobi Simmons did not score in 17 minutes against the Lakers on Wednesday with three rebounds and one assist. It was a small buzzkill in the DFS world with Tyreke Evans (knee) playing and Mario Chalmers being ahead of him in the rotation. It's still somewhat encouraging he did get wing minutes and he did close the game on Tuesday. Just keep an eye on him in very deep leagues.

Kobi Simmons played a career-high 26 minutes on Tuesday vs. the Suns, scoring six points with five rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals. Simmons played 25 minutes in his last outing and this confirms that Mario Chalmers (DNP-CD) is officially out of the rotation. With the Grizzlies in 14th place out West and Mike Conley (foot) still without a timetable, there's a really good chance that we'll see a lot more of the rookie going forward. He closed tonight's close game and he's worth monitoring in deeper leagues.