Kobi Simmons | Guard | #2

Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Red Sox showing continued interest in Machado
Rockies finalize $52M deal with Wade Davis
Orioles remain open to Manny Machado trade
Andrew McCutchen still available for trade
Twins finalize one-year pact with Zach Duke
Reds, Giants still discussing Hamilton trade
NYY finalize 1-year, $10M deal with Sabathia
Reds sign Jared Hughes to 2-yr, $4.5M deal
'Nothing imminent' between Napoli and Twins
D'Backs deal with RP Hirano now official
Nats officially announce Matt Adams signing
Report: Yanks/Gerrit Cole trade not imminent
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Cowboys to play their starters Sunday
Browns plan to move forward with Hue Jackson
Report: Mularkey in danger of getting fired
James White (ankle) likely to sit out Week 17
Chris Hogan not expected to play Week 17
Mixon (ankle) expected to be active Sunday
Texans expected to retain Bill O'Brien
Arians expected to 'step away' from coaching
Report: Colts expected to fire Chuck Pagano
Schefter: Melvin Gordon will play vs Raiders
Report: Broncos may re-hire Kubiak as exec
Report: Raiders expected to pursue Jon Gruden
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kobi Simmons scores career-high 17 points
Bombs away for Steph Curry in his return
Jamal Murray scores 31 points in 40 minutes
Kristaps Porzingis drops 30 points in victory
Jazz hand birthday boy LeBron a loss
DeMarcus Cousins puts up 29 and 19 in loss
Tyler Johnson scores season-high 31 points
Aaron Gordon scores 39 points vs. Heat
Bismack Biyombo posts double-double, 4 blocks
Andre Drummond posts a 14/21/6 line in win
Reggie Bullock scores career-high 22 points
Kawhi Leonard plays season-high 28 minutes
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Evgeni Malkin (illness) uncertain for Sunday
Jarnkrok's role increases with Forsberg out
Juuse Saros shuts out Wild with 29 saves
Pietrangelo gets two assists in win over CAR
Alex Ovechkin records 3A in win over Devils
Reimer extends winning streak to five
Rask stops 25 in shutout win over OTT
Mike Condon will start for Senators Saturday
Jeff Glass will start again Sunday night
Predators put Filip Forsberg on the IR list
Anthony Mantha (groin) is questionable Sunday
David Krejci (UBI) is good to return Saturday
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Cole Rouse to drive for BMR in K&N Pro West
South Point Hotel & Casino sponsors Hemric
2018 crew chief named for Austin Wayne Self
Justin Fontaine's 2018 crew chief announced
Pitkat to drive full-time for Watts in 2018
Kasey Kahne's new 2018 sponsor unveiled
Bell blows out candles with Knepper 55 win
Allmendinger returns to Rolex 24 in 2018
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
New dad Keegan Bradley preps for 2018
Furyk's full focus on Ryder Cup ahead of 2018
Spieth makes big life move over the holidays
World No. 1 Niemann still seeks status
Rahm set to start 2018 on PGA TOUR once more
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Alex Hornibrook tosses four touchdowns in win
Wisconsin RB Taylor breaks AP's frosh record
Huskies DL Vita Vea to declare for NFL Draft
Barkley rushes for 137 yards in Fiesta Bowl
Miami S Jaquan Johnson set to return in 2018
Lamar Jackson won't make immediate draft call
Lamar Jackson mistake-prone in bowl loss
Shaun Dion Hamilton (knee) ruled out for bowl
Baker Mayfield (illness) to start on Monday
Ohio State EDGE Hubbard declares for draft
Sam Darnold dismantled by Ohio State in loss
Barrett scores twice as OSU wins Cotton Bowl
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Eagles draw, nearly beat mighty Citizens
City stay undefeated, barely, in 0-0 affair
Lukaku forced off as United draw again
Resilient Saints draw 0-0 at Old Trafford
Fraser doubles sees Bournemouth past Everton
Five star Chelsea breeze past Stoke
Reds come from behind to win with Salah brace
Everton handed first loss in nine
Early Vardy goal fails to stand for the Foxes
Newcastle fights for a point in 0-0 draw
Carrillo scores early but fall late
Narsingh rescues Carvalhal debut for Swans
Player Page
Roster
Dillon Brooks
(G/F)
James Ennis
(G/F)
Andrew Harrison
(G)
Ben McLemore
(G)
Wayne Selden
(G)
Mario Chalmers
(G)
Tyreke Evans
(G/F)
Vince Hunter
(F)
Chandler Parsons
(F)
Kobi Simmons
(G)
Mike Conley
(G)
Marc Gasol
(C)
Jarell Martin
(F)
Ivan Rabb
(F)
Brandan Wright
(F/C)
Deyonta Davis
(F/C)
JaMychal Green
(F/C)
|
Full Depth Charts
Kobi Simmons | Guard | #2
Team:
Memphis Grizzlies
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 7/4/1997
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 170
College:
Arizona
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Kobi Simmons scored a career-high 17 points with one rebound, three assists, two steals and three 3-pointers in 31 minutes against the Warriors on Saturday.
Those 17 points top his entire NBA career before tonight with 16 points in his previous 99 minutes. For the second game in a row, he was used as a combo guard and he's got to be earning more minutes -- he was the backup PG three and four games ago. After the game, Simmons said the team wants him to be confident on offense, and it's looking like they're getting more comfortable in allowing him to provide scoring. He's on the radar in deep leagues and it doesn't look like it'll be long before he's ahead of Andrew Harrison and Mario Chalmers.
Dec 31 - 12:31 AM
Source:
Memphis Commercial Appeal
Kobi Simmons did not score in 17 minutes against the Lakers on Wednesday with three rebounds and one assist.
It was a small buzzkill in the DFS world with Tyreke Evans (knee) playing and Mario Chalmers being ahead of him in the rotation. It's still somewhat encouraging he did get wing minutes and he did close the game on Tuesday. Just keep an eye on him in very deep leagues.
Dec 28 - 1:59 AM
Kobi Simmons played a career-high 26 minutes on Tuesday vs. the Suns, scoring six points with five rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals.
Simmons played 25 minutes in his last outing and this confirms that Mario Chalmers (DNP-CD) is officially out of the rotation. With the Grizzlies in 14th place out West and Mike Conley (foot) still without a timetable, there's a really good chance that we'll see a lot more of the rookie going forward. He closed tonight's close game and he's worth monitoring in deeper leagues.
Dec 27 - 12:00 AM
Kobi Simmons had his biggest pro opportunity during a 115-112 win over the Clippers on Saturday, scoring six points, four rebounds, three assists and one block in 25 minutes.
Those are career highs in points, boards, assists and minutes. The Grizzlies may be done with Mario Chalmers, so Simmons could be the new backup PG until Mike Conley (Achilles) gets back. Just keep an eye on him in super deep leagues, especially if you like his G League averages of 16.6 points, 3.1 boards, 3.9 assists, 1.8 steals, 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.
Dec 24 - 2:28 AM
Kobi Simmons scores career-high 17 points
Dec 31 - 12:31 AM
Kobi Simmons moves to the wing
Dec 28 - 1:59 AM
Kobi Simmons plays career-high 26 minutes
Dec 27 - 12:00 AM
Kobi Simmons puts up nice line in 25 minutes
Dec 24 - 2:28 AM
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
8
130
33
17
10
6
14
32
.438
2
2
1.000
3
9
.333
3
3
4.1
2.1
1.3
0.8
0.4
0.4
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 30
@GS
1
31
7
10
.700
3
4
.750
0
0
.000
0
1
1
3
0
2
0
2
17
Dec 27
@LAK
1
17
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
2
3
1
0
0
0
3
0
Dec 26
@PHO
1
26
2
5
.400
0
2
.000
2
2
1.000
1
4
5
2
1
2
1
3
6
Dec 23
LAC
1
25
3
9
.333
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
1
3
4
3
1
0
1
2
6
Dec 21
@PHO
1
9
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
1
1
2
0
1
2
Dec 20
@GS
1
2
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 16
BOS
1
15
0
3
.000
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
0
0
0
1
2
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Mike Conley
Sidelined
Mike Conley put in an extensive post-practice session on Friday in San Francisco.
Conley is apparently getting closer to a return from his achilles injury and says that he's been working out two hours a day, while also going through treatment on his heel as he prepares to return to action this season. The Grizzlies are terrible and will be a long shot to make the playoffs, but both Conley and the team appear to be determined for Conley to come back and play a big role. It will be interesting to see what kind of restrictions he has once he finally does play, as he's been out since Nov. 13. Andrew Harrison should continue to start in his place for now.
Dec 29
2
Andrew Harrison
3
Mario Chalmers
SG
1
Tyreke Evans
2
Ben McLemore
3
Wayne Selden
Sidelined
Wayne Selden (quad) won't play on Saturday against the Warriors.
He's still not in the rotation and is not even really close either. Selden has almost no fantasy value.
Dec 30
4
Kobi Simmons
SF
1
Dillon Brooks
2
James Ennis
PF
1
JaMychal Green
2
Chandler Parsons
Sidelined
Chandler Parsons (rest) is out for Saturday against the Warriors.
No surprise here on the front end of a back-to-back set. If JaMychal Green (knee) is out again, Jarell Martin would be looking at some minutes after his career-high scoring game on Wednesday. Parsons can't be trusted in fantasy.
Dec 29
3
Jarell Martin
4
Ivan Rabb
5
Vince Hunter
C
1
Marc Gasol
2
Brandan Wright
3
Deyonta Davis
Dose: Welcome Back, Curry!
Dec 31
It was an action-packed NBA Saturday evening, highlighted by Stephen Curry returning in remarkable fashion and Andre Drummond's dominating display.
