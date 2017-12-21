Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Jamel Artis
Roster
Arron Afflalo
(G/F)
Bismack Biyombo
(C)
Mario Hezonja
(F)
Shelvin Mack
(G)
Jonathon Simmons
(G/F)
Jamel Artis
(F)
Evan Fournier
(G/F)
Jonathan Isaac
(F)
Rodney Purvis
(G)
Marreese Speights
(F/C)
D.J. Augustin
(G)
Aaron Gordon
(F)
Wesley Iwundu
(G/F)
Terrence Ross
(G/F)
Nikola Vucevic
(C)
Khem Birch
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Jamel Artis | Forward | #0
Team:
Orlando Magic
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 1/12/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 215
College:
Pittsburgh
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jamel Artis came off the bench and played 32 minutes on his way to a career-high 16 points, six rebounds, two assists, a steal and three 3-pointers on 6-of-10 shooting in Tuesday's easy win over the Knicks.
This is the first noise Artis has made this season and he could be primed for more minutes down the stretch, but given his track record, or lack thereof, he's going to be very difficult to trust the rest of the way. But he's definitely worth keeping an eye on for the Magic.
Apr 3 - 10:23 PM
The Magic have recalled Jamel Artis from the G-League.
Coach Frank Vogel has talked about finding more minutes for his young players in the final weeks, so Artis will get an opportunity at some point. The 25-year-old wing averaged 19.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.0 triples in 44 G-League appearances.
Mar 19 - 9:53 AM
Source:
Josh Robbins on Twitter
Jamel Artis scored his first NBA points with four against the Bulls on Wednesday, adding three rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes.
The Magic have said they're looking for a reason to play him and they may have found it because of Jonathan Isaac (ankle) getting hurt again. Obviously Artis is only worth a look in ridiculously deep leagues.
Thu, Dec 21, 2017 12:18:00 AM
Jamel Artis will be available to play Wednesday vs. the Clippers.
He might be able to get some minutes tonight with Orlando lacking healthy bodies, but it's unlikely he'll earn enough minutes to mater in fantasy hoops.
Wed, Dec 13, 2017 11:19:00 AM
Source:
Josh Robbins on Twitters
Jamel Artis scores career-high 16 in win
Apr 3 - 10:23 PM
Magic recall Jamel Artis
Mar 19 - 9:53 AM
Jamel Artis gets on the board
Thu, Dec 21, 2017 12:18:00 AM
Jamel Artis available to play Wednesday
Wed, Dec 13, 2017 11:19:00 AM
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Orlando Magic Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
9
113
21
16
11
0
8
27
.296
3
5
.600
2
10
.200
1
1
2.3
1.8
1.2
0.0
0.1
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Apr 1
@ATL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 30
CHI
1
17
2
4
.500
2
3
.667
2
2
1.000
0
4
4
0
1
0
0
0
8
Mar 28
BKN
1
25
1
3
.333
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
3
0
0
1
3
2
Mar 24
PHO
1
5
0
1
.000
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
1
1
2
0
0
0
0
1
0
Mar 22
PHI
1
12
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
3
3
4
0
0
0
1
2
Mar 20
TOR
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 16
BOS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
D.J. Augustin
2
Shelvin Mack
SG
1
Jonathon Simmons
Sidelined
Jonathon Simmons (wrist) will not play on Tuesday vs. the Knicks.
This is his seventh straight game on the shelf and we're going to mark him as out indefinitely until we hear about a potential return date. Mario Hezonja is the biggest beneficiary and may get another bump if Jonathan Isaac (ankle) can't go.
Apr 2
2
Terrence Ross
Sidelined
Coach Frank Vogel said that it's "probably unlikely" that Terrence Ross (right knee bone bruise) plays again this season.
This was expected, as the Magic only have nine games left this season and there is no need to rush Ross back until he's 100 percent healthy.
Mar 27
3
Arron Afflalo
4
Rodney Purvis
SF
1
Evan Fournier
Sidelined
Evan Fournier (knee) is "unlikely" to play before the end of this season, coach Frank Vogel said.
This isn't surprising at all and the Magic will want to get a look at some of their other guys. Fournier should have been dropped weeks ago after the team announced his MCL sprain.
Mar 28
2
Mario Hezonja
3
Wesley Iwundu
4
Jamel Artis
PF
1
Aaron Gordon
2
Jonathan Isaac
Sidelined
Jonathan Isaac (ankle) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game vs. the Knicks.
Isaac returned to the Magic's lineup over the weekend, only to injure his left ankle in Sunday's loss to Atlanta. Isaac has shown promise during his rookie campaign, but has been unable to stay healthy. Tuesday's contest will be the 50th game he's missed this season due to foot/ankle issues. Mario Hezonja will soak up additional playing time with Isaac sidelined.
Apr 3
3
Khem Birch
C
1
Nikola Vucevic
2
Bismack Biyombo
3
Marreese Speights
Daily Dose: Wounded Warriors
Apr 3
The Golden State Warriors are a mash unit right now, but Daniel E. Dobish says there might be some big-time DFS values in Tuesday's Daily Dose.
