Player Page

Roster

Jamel Artis | Forward | #0

Team: Orlando Magic
Age / DOB:  (25) / 1/12/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 215
College: Pittsburgh
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jamel Artis came off the bench and played 32 minutes on his way to a career-high 16 points, six rebounds, two assists, a steal and three 3-pointers on 6-of-10 shooting in Tuesday's easy win over the Knicks.
This is the first noise Artis has made this season and he could be primed for more minutes down the stretch, but given his track record, or lack thereof, he's going to be very difficult to trust the rest of the way. But he's definitely worth keeping an eye on for the Magic. Apr 3 - 10:23 PM
More Jamel Artis Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
91132116110827.29635.600210.200112.31.81.20.00.10.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Apr 1@ATL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 30CHI11724.50023.667221.000044010008
Mar 28BKN12513.33301.00000.000000300132
Mar 24PHO1501.00001.00000.000112000010
Mar 22PHI11212.50000.00000.000033400012
Mar 20TOR0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 16BOS0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1D.J. Augustin
2Shelvin Mack
SG1Jonathon Simmons
2Terrence Ross
3Arron Afflalo
4Rodney Purvis
SF1Evan Fournier
2Mario Hezonja
3Wesley Iwundu
4Jamel Artis
PF1Aaron Gordon
2Jonathan Isaac
3Khem Birch
C1Nikola Vucevic
2Bismack Biyombo
3Marreese Speights
 

 