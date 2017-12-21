Jamel Artis | Forward | #0 Team: Orlando Magic Age / DOB: (25) / 1/12/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 215 College: Pittsburgh Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jamel Artis came off the bench and played 32 minutes on his way to a career-high 16 points, six rebounds, two assists, a steal and three 3-pointers on 6-of-10 shooting in Tuesday's easy win over the Knicks. This is the first noise Artis has made this season and he could be primed for more minutes down the stretch, but given his track record, or lack thereof, he's going to be very difficult to trust the rest of the way. But he's definitely worth keeping an eye on for the Magic.

The Magic have recalled Jamel Artis from the G-League. Coach Frank Vogel has talked about finding more minutes for his young players in the final weeks, so Artis will get an opportunity at some point. The 25-year-old wing averaged 19.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.0 triples in 44 G-League appearances. Source: Josh Robbins on Twitter

Jamel Artis scored his first NBA points with four against the Bulls on Wednesday, adding three rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes. The Magic have said they're looking for a reason to play him and they may have found it because of Jonathan Isaac (ankle) getting hurt again. Obviously Artis is only worth a look in ridiculously deep leagues.