Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Team Roundup: Twins
Oct 26
Postseason Dose: We're Tied
Oct 26
Team Roundup: Angels
Oct 25
Team Roundup: Rangers
Oct 25
Pitching Projections Review
Oct 25
Dose: Dodgers Grab Game 1
Oct 25
Postseason Dose: Fall Classic
Oct 24
Team Roundup: Royals
Oct 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Cubs close to hiring Hickey as pitching coach
Report: Astros' Hinch involved in bar fight
Brewers re-sign INF Sogard for 2018
Cards to hire Mike Maddux as pitching coach
Twins name Garvin Alston new pitching coach
Yankees part ways with manager Joe Girardi
Indians name Carl Willis new pitching coach
Brewers ink SP Chase Anderson to extension
Springer blast helps Astros win; Series tied
Pederson starting in Game 2 of World Series
Dustin Pedroia (knee) out until late-May '18?
PHI 'zeroing in on' Dusty Wathan for manager
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Matchup: Dolphins @ Ravens
Oct 26
Silva's Week 8 Matchups
Oct 26
Week 8 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Oct 26
Podcast: Watson in Seattle
Oct 26
Week 8 Rankings
Oct 26
Dose: Martavis On The Outs
Oct 26
Doctson's Time to Deliver
Oct 25
Week 8 Power Rankings
Oct 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: DeVante Parker likely to sit Thursday
Melvin Gordon (foot) remains limited Thursday
49ers converting S Eric Reid to linebacker
49ers' Goodwin missing from start of practice
Amendola has hyperextended knee, could sit
Carson Palmer (arm) lands on injured reserve
Myles Garrett not making trip to London
Michael Thomas returns to Saints practice
Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) still not practicing
Danny Amendola back at practice Thursday
Reiff (knee) a full participant Thursday
Case Keenum a full participant Thursday
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Roundtable: Favorite Drafts
Oct 26
Small Sample Size Statistics
Oct 26
Dose: Suns' Chriss goes down
Oct 26
NBA DFS Podcast for Oct. 25
Oct 25
Notable Numbers
Oct 25
Dose: Brow avoids catastrophe
Oct 25
The Dawn of a New Day
Oct 24
Daily Dose: Big Ben
Oct 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Daniel Theis starting; Aron Baynes to bench
Paul Zipser out; Denzel Valentine starting
Joffrey Lauvergne will not play on Friday
Kawhi Leonard (quad) out again for Friday
Elfrid Payton ruled out for Friday vs. Spurs
Jimmy Butler (illness) questionable vs. OKC
D'Angelo Russell (knee) is doubtful vs. NYK
Anthony Davis (knee) likely out against Kings
Paul Zipser (right knee) listed as doubtful
Mario Chalmers (ankle) questionable vs. DAL
Kris Dunn (finger) ruled out Thursday
Marcus Smart will go through shootaround
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Nuggets Week 4
Oct 26
Podcast: Vegas is rolling
Oct 26
Dose: Steen a Mean Machine
Oct 26
Disparity & The Jets
Oct 25
Dose: Vegas Beats The Odds
Oct 25
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Oct 24
Dose: Joe Thornton ties Kurri
Oct 24
Maple Leafs spreading out PP
Oct 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Anders Nilsson gets the nod Thursday night
Nicklas Backstrom is a game-time decision
Keith Kinkaid to start for the Devils Friday
Ryan Hartman gets bumped down to 4th line
Kevin Bieksa (hand) out at least three games
A. Athanasiou will make season debut Thursday
Anton Khudobin will get the nod on Thursday
Kyle Turris will miss at least two games
T. Rask gets clearance, won't start Thursday
Report: Vegas allows Shipachyov to seek trade
Seth Jones collects 1G, 1A in win over BUF
Mikael Backlund scores twice in loss to Blues
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Kansas (Fall)
Oct 24
Wrapup: Kansas Speedway
Oct 22
Update: Kansas (Fall)
Oct 21
DFS: Kansas (Fall)
Oct 20
Chasing Kansas (Fall)
Oct 19
Caps After Talladega (Fall)
Oct 17
Wrapup: Talladega
Oct 15
Update: Talladega (Fall)
Oct 14
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Zane Smith: Kansas ARCA 150 results
Carroll caps season with Sunoco Rookie title
Mike Basham: Kansas ARCA 150 results
Justin Fontaine: Kansas ARCA 150 results
Creed lap-leader and DNF in Kansas ARCA 150
Codie Rohrbaugh: Kansas ARCA 150 results
Grant Enfinger: Texas Roadhouse 200 pre-race
Spencer Davis: Kansas ARCA 150 results
Matt Crafton: Texas Roadhouse 200 pre-race
Chad Finley: Kansas ARCA 150 results
Ben Rhodes: Texas Roadhouse 200 pre-race
Natalie Decker: Kansas ARCA 150 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: WGC-HSBC
Oct 24
WGC-HSBC & SFC Preview
Oct 24
Thomas wins inaugural CJ CUP
Oct 23
WGC-HSBC Champions Preview
Oct 23
Expert Picks: The CJ CUP
Oct 17
CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES Preview
Oct 17
Perez 4-shot winner at CIMB
Oct 16
Valderrama Masters Preview
Oct 16
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Spaun surges into a share of the SFC co-lead
Sam Burns blemish-free in professional debut
Shindler shares the R1 Sanderson Farms lead
Landry signs opening 66 @ SFC w/ outward 29
Armour sets an early target at CC of Jackson
Aphibarnrat connects 7 birdies; T2nd at HSBC
Koepka shoots 64; claims R1 lead at WGC-HSBC
F. Molinari will bid for second win at HSBC
Hao Tong Li heads home for HSBC appearance
Can Ross Fisher rediscover the winning touch?
Matsuyama gears up for WGC-HSBC title defense
Garcia secures Andalucia Valderrama Masters
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Week 9 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 26
Match-ups Mixer: Week 9
Oct 22
Week 8 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 19
Top Big Play Running Backs
Oct 18
Match-ups Mixer: Week 8
Oct 15
Week 7 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 12
Match-ups Mixer: Week 7
Oct 8
Week 6 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
USC WR Steven Mitchell (shoulder) to travel
Jordan Huff (leg) sporting boot in warmups
Arizona RB Wilson (ankle) questionable
Callaway, others enter pre-trial intervention
Minnesota starting RT Connelly opts to retire
Shaken, not IRed: LB Martini returns for ND
McElwain: Tyrie Cleveland (ankle) probable
Brian Davis fully expects Buechele to start
Seminoles WR Campbell (core) done for year
Vols RB Kelly (marijuana) suspended for Sat.
Gamecocks hope Samuel (leg) can return
QB Allen 'highly questionable' for Ole Miss
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 10
Oct 26
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW10
Oct 26
AM's Perfect XI - Week 10
Oct 25
The Bargain Hunter - Week 10
Oct 24
FPL Draft Recap - Week 10
Oct 24
Team News - Week 9
Oct 21
Stag's Take - Gameweek 9
Oct 19
Late Fitness Check GW9
Oct 19
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Crystal Palace waiting on midfield duo
Swansea missing star power for Arsenal match
Welbeck, Mustafi still out for Gunners
Spurs striker sparks fantasy pandemonium
Ilkay cleared to Gundo-gan again
City captain closing in on his comeback
Iheanacho the catalyst in Cup comeback
Chelsea survive Everton in Carabao Cup
Bilic urges Hammers on after Cup comeback
Sakho still wants West Ham exit
Leicester appoint ex-Southampton boss
Leicester hires ex-Southampton boss Puel
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Kadeem Allen
(G)
Gordon Hayward
(G/F)
Shane Larkin
(G)
LJ Peak
(F)
Daniel Theis
(F)
Aron Baynes
(C)
Jonathan Holmes
(F)
Marcus Morris
(F)
Terry Rozier
(G)
Andrew White
(G)
Jabari Bird
(G)
Al Horford
(F/C)
Abdel Nader
(G)
Marcus Smart
(G)
Guerschon Yabusele
(F)
Jaylen Brown
(G/F)
Kyrie Irving
(G)
Semi Ojeleye
(F)
Jayson Tatum
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Daniel Theis | Forward | #27
Team:
Boston Celtics
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 4/4/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 243
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-18: $815,615 2018-19: $1,378,242 2019-20: $1,818,520 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Daniel Theis will start and Aron Baynes will move to the bench against the Bucks on Thursday.
Coach Brad Stevens will use yet another starting lineup as he continues to play the matchup. Theis will match up with Thon Maker in this game, and chances are he won't play more than 15 minutes with a tiny usage rate. He'll be a risky DFS punt play and isn't an add in fantasy.
Oct 26 - 6:35 PM
Source:
Jay King on Twitter
Daniel Theis played five minutes with six points, two rebounds and one turnover against the Bucks on Wednesday.
Chances are he won't be getting minutes once Marcus Morris (knee) comes back, but it's a positive long term that coach Brad Stevens plays him before garbage time.
Oct 18 - 10:31 PM
Daniel Theis (thigh) played 11 minutes off the bench on Wednesday to finish with two points and two rebounds.
The 25-year-old big man has five years of professional experience overseas, and last season with Bamberg he averaged 9.6 points, 0.5 threes, 4.6 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks in under 20 minutes per game. It will take an injury or two for Theis to emerge as a rotation player.
Oct 11 - 9:52 PM
Daniel Theis (thigh) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
He's not starting, so we probably won't get anything concrete on his status until after tip. Theis has played well at times, but he's not expected to be in the rotation.
Oct 11 - 6:14 PM
Source:
Celtics on Twitter
Daniel Theis starting; Aron Baynes to bench
Oct 26 - 6:35 PM
Daniel Theis gets minutes
Oct 18 - 10:31 PM
Daniel Theis (thigh) plays 11 minutes on Wed
Oct 11 - 9:52 PM
Daniel Theis now questionable vs. Hornets
Oct 11 - 6:14 PM
More Daniel Theis Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Leonard
SA
(7072)
2
M. Turner
IND
(6688)
3
E. Bledsoe
PHO
(6504)
4
D. Rose
CLE
(6326)
5
H. Whiteside
MIA
(6262)
6
R. Hood
UTA
(5613)
7
C. Paul
HOU
(5597)
8
J. Parker
MLW
(5554)
9
N. Batum
CHA
(5487)
10
M. Smart
BOS
(5482)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Boston Celtics Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
3
37
17
10
2
0
6
10
.600
4
5
.800
1
2
.500
3
4
5.7
3.3
0.7
0.0
1.3
1.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Daniel Theis's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Daniel Theis's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Daniel Theis's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Daniel Theis's player profile.
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Oct 24
NY
1
21
4
6
.667
1
1
1.000
2
3
.667
1
4
5
1
2
0
2
4
11
Oct 20
@PHI
1
11
0
1
.000
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
1
2
3
1
1
0
1
2
0
Oct 18
MLW
1
5
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
2
0
2
0
1
0
0
1
6
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kyrie Irving
2
Terry Rozier
3
Kadeem Allen
SG
1
Marcus Smart
Sidelined
Marcus Smart (ankles) will be a game-time decision for Thursday against the Bucks, but he will come off the bench if active.
He felt good after shootaround, but no call on his availability has been made yet. There's a good chance we won't get anything official on Smart until after tip, so fantasy owners really can't count on him. If he's out again, Terry Rozier
Oct 26
2
Jabari Bird
3
Abdel Nader
SF
1
Jaylen Brown
2
Semi Ojeleye
3
Jonathan Holmes
4
Gordon Hayward
Sidelined
Danny Ainge seemed to acknowledge during a recent interview that Gordon Hayward's (leg) season is likely over.
"When [Kevin Garnett] went down in ’09, we weren’t sure that he was done," Ainge said. "We were sort of thinking that he might come back, he’s not too far away, and that made that a challenging year. We weren’t sure what to do because we were trying to buy time, and in Gordon’s case, he’s most likely out for the year. So that’s a different scenario." Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Terry Rozier will see an uptick in minutes with Hayward on the sidelines.
Oct 22
PF
1
Jayson Tatum
2
Marcus Morris
Sidelined
Marcus Morris told reporters his target return date is next Monday, October 30th vs. San Antonio.
Coach Brad Stevens said that Morris would not play this week, so next Monday would be the first game he'd be eligible to suit up for. As long as he can avoid a setback between now and then, we can expect him to make his Celtic debut on that date. The question is whether or not Stevens chooses to bring him off the bench or insert him into the starting lineup. We should have a more clear indication of the Celtics intentions by the weekend.
Oct 23
3
Daniel Theis
4
Guerschon Yabusele
C
1
Al Horford
2
Aron Baynes
Headlines
Roundtable: Favorite Drafts
Oct 26
The Rotoworld Hoops crew talks about their favorite drafts of the season.
More NBA Columns
»
Roundtable: Favorite Drafts
Oct 26
»
Small Sample Size Statistics
Oct 26
»
Dose: Suns' Chriss goes down
Oct 26
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Oct. 25
Oct 25
»
Notable Numbers
Oct 25
»
Dose: Brow avoids catastrophe
Oct 25
»
The Dawn of a New Day
Oct 24
»
Daily Dose: Big Ben
Oct 24
NBA Headlines
»
Daniel Theis starting; Aron Baynes to bench
»
Paul Zipser out; Denzel Valentine starting
»
Joffrey Lauvergne will not play on Friday
»
Kawhi Leonard (quad) out again for Friday
»
Elfrid Payton ruled out for Friday vs. Spurs
»
Jimmy Butler (illness) questionable vs. OKC
»
D'Angelo Russell (knee) is doubtful vs. NYK
»
Anthony Davis (knee) likely out against Kings
»
Paul Zipser (right knee) listed as doubtful
»
Mario Chalmers (ankle) questionable vs. DAL
»
Kris Dunn (finger) ruled out Thursday
»
Marcus Smart will go through shootaround
NBA Links
»
React to NBA news properly w/ RotoGrinders Premium!
»
Take on the Rotoworld NFL staff on FanDuel
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
NFL Week 6 Ownership Projections via RotoGrinders!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved