Daniel Theis will start and Aron Baynes will move to the bench against the Bucks on Thursday. Coach Brad Stevens will use yet another starting lineup as he continues to play the matchup. Theis will match up with Thon Maker in this game, and chances are he won't play more than 15 minutes with a tiny usage rate. He'll be a risky DFS punt play and isn't an add in fantasy. Source: Jay King on Twitter

Daniel Theis played five minutes with six points, two rebounds and one turnover against the Bucks on Wednesday. Chances are he won't be getting minutes once Marcus Morris (knee) comes back, but it's a positive long term that coach Brad Stevens plays him before garbage time.

Daniel Theis (thigh) played 11 minutes off the bench on Wednesday to finish with two points and two rebounds. The 25-year-old big man has five years of professional experience overseas, and last season with Bamberg he averaged 9.6 points, 0.5 threes, 4.6 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks in under 20 minutes per game. It will take an injury or two for Theis to emerge as a rotation player.