Player Page

Roster

Daniel Theis | Forward | #27

Team: Boston Celtics
Age / DOB:  (25) / 4/4/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 243
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Daniel Theis will start and Aron Baynes will move to the bench against the Bucks on Thursday.
Coach Brad Stevens will use yet another starting lineup as he continues to play the matchup. Theis will match up with Thon Maker in this game, and chances are he won't play more than 15 minutes with a tiny usage rate. He'll be a risky DFS punt play and isn't an add in fantasy. Oct 26 - 6:35 PM
Source: Jay King on Twitter
More Daniel Theis Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
337171020610.60045.80012.500345.73.30.70.01.31.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Daniel Theis's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Daniel Theis's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Daniel Theis's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Daniel Theis's player profile.
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Oct 24NY12146.667111.00023.6671451202411
Oct 20@PHI11101.00001.00000.000123110120
Oct 18MLW1523.66700.000221.000202010016

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kyrie Irving
2Terry Rozier
3Kadeem Allen
SG1Marcus Smart
2Jabari Bird
3Abdel Nader
SF1Jaylen Brown
2Semi Ojeleye
3Jonathan Holmes
4Gordon Hayward
PF1Jayson Tatum
2Marcus Morris
3Daniel Theis
4Guerschon Yabusele
C1Al Horford
2Aron Baynes
 

 