Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
J.J. Barea
(G)
Dorian Finney-Smith
(F)
Wesley Matthews
(G/F)
Johnathan Motley
(C)
Dwight Powell
(F/C)
Harrison Barnes
(F)
Devin Harris
(G)
Josh McRoberts
(F/C)
Nerlens Noel
(F/C)
Dennis Smith Jr.
(G)
Seth Curry
(G)
Maxi Kleber
(F)
Salah Mejri
(C)
Dirk Nowitzki
(F/C)
Jeff Withey
(C)
Yogi Ferrell
(G)
Maxi Kleber | Forward | #42
Team:
Dallas Mavericks
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 1/29/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'11' / 220
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-18: $815,615 2018-19: $1,378,242 2019-20: $1,818,520 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Maxi Kleber is starting at forward for Mavs against the Wolves on Friday.
Coach Rick Carlisle is reaching here with a starting lineup of Dennis Smith Jr., Wes Matthews, Harrison Barnes, Maxi and Dirk Nowitzki. This is bad news for the other Mavs bigs and it's really tough to even attack this team in fantasy because of the bad offense. Well, you can attack them with other players. We'll let you know how it goes, but leave Kleber on the wire in most leagues.
Nov 17 - 8:19 PM
Source:
Mavs Stats on Twitter
Maxi Kleber scored four points with three rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes against the Wolves on Saturday.
He was probably the best defensive forward for the Mavs in this game and he had to guard Karl-Anthony Towns at times. The Mavs are in deep trouble and coach Rick Carlisle is looking for an answer, so maybe he gives Kleber more burn.
Nov 4 - 10:37 PM
Mavs sign F Maxi Kleber.
The 25-year-old power forward is from Dirk Nowitzki's hometown of Wurzburg, Germany, so Dirk may have had a say on this pickup. Kleber played for Bayern Munich last season, averaging 9.7 points per game. He'll likely be competing for a roster spot in October.
Jul 12 - 5:25 PM
Source:
Tim MacMahon on Twitter
Maxi Kleber starting at forward for Mavs
Nov 17 - 8:19 PM
Maxi Kleber gets 22 minutes
Nov 4 - 10:37 PM
Mavs sign Maxi Kleber
Jul 12 - 5:25 PM
More Maxi Kleber Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Dallas Mavericks Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
9
106
36
15
4
4
14
28
.500
6
9
.667
2
11
.182
2
1
4.0
1.7
0.4
0.4
0.1
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Nov 14
SA
1
21
2
5
.400
0
2
.000
1
1
1.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
1
1
5
Nov 12
@OKC
1
8
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Nov 11
CLE
1
2
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Nov 7
@WAS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Nov 4
@MIN
1
22
2
4
.500
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
1
2
3
2
1
0
0
2
4
Nov 3
NO
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Nov 1
@LAC
1
21
4
4
1.000
1
1
1.000
2
2
1.000
1
2
3
0
0
2
0
2
11
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Dennis Smith Jr.
2
Yogi Ferrell
3
J.J. Barea
SG
1
Seth Curry
Sidelined
Seth Curry (leg) is listed as out for Friday's game vs. the Wolves.
We keep hearing that he's making good progress, but the Mavs have every reason to proceed with caution. There's still a good chance that we'll see Curry at some point in November, though. Yogi Ferrell and J.J. Barea will continue to play extended minutes in Dallas, but Barea has been the better option in deeper leagues.
Nov 16
2
Devin Harris
Sidelined
Devin Harris (ribs) is active for Friday's game vs. the Wolves.
With season averages of 9.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.8 triples, Harris belongs on the wire in most leagues. His role could be in jeopardy when Seth Curry (leg) returns.
Nov 17
SF
1
Wesley Matthews
2
Dorian Finney-Smith
Sidelined
Rick Carlisle said that Dorian Finney-Smith (knee) "will be out a while."
Finney-Smith has been dealing with tendonitis since training camp and has been unable to get close to 100 percent. Even when fully healthy, he was not a significant part of the Mavs rotation. He should be cut loose in all fantasy formats.
Nov 14
PF
1
Harrison Barnes
2
Dwight Powell
3
Maxi Kleber
4
Josh McRoberts
Sidelined
Josh McRoberts (lower extremity injury) is listed as out in the game notes for Wednesday's game vs. Memphis.
McRoberts has yet to suit up for the Mavs this season. Even when fully healthy, he's unlikely to see significant minutes. He can be ignored in all fantasy formats.
Oct 24
C
1
Dirk Nowitzki
2
Salah Mejri
3
Nerlens Noel
4
Jeff Withey
5
Johnathan Motley
Sell-High, Raps & Jazz Podcast
Nov 17
Mike Gallagher and Jonas Nader talk Raptors, Jazz, sell-high players, the Suns and a lot more.
»
Iman Shumpert (knee) questionable to return
»
Mason Plumlee (core strain) expected to play
»
Maxi Kleber starting at forward for Mavs
»
Thabo Sefolosha (knee soreness) out Friday
»
Patrick Beverley (knee) will not play vs. CLE
»
Pascal Siakam to start for Serge Ibaka
»
Dinwiddie, Crabbe, Carroll, RHJ & Book start
»
Rodney Hood expected to start on Friday
»
Serge Ibaka (swollen knee) ruled out Friday
»
Denzel Valentine will start vs. Hornets
»
Serge Ibaka (swollen knee) doubtful Friday
»
Donovan Mitchell starting at point guard
