Player Page

Roster

Maxi Kleber | Forward | #42

Team: Dallas Mavericks
Age / DOB:  (25) / 1/29/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 220
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Maxi Kleber is starting at forward for Mavs against the Wolves on Friday.
Coach Rick Carlisle is reaching here with a starting lineup of Dennis Smith Jr., Wes Matthews, Harrison Barnes, Maxi and Dirk Nowitzki. This is bad news for the other Mavs bigs and it's really tough to even attack this team in fantasy because of the bad offense. Well, you can attack them with other players. We'll let you know how it goes, but leave Kleber on the wire in most leagues. Nov 17 - 8:19 PM
Source: Mavs Stats on Twitter
More Maxi Kleber Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
91063615441428.50069.667211.182214.01.70.40.40.10.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Nov 14SA12125.40002.000111.000011000115
Nov 12@OKC1813.33300.00000.000101000002
Nov 11CLE1200.00000.00000.000000000000
Nov 7@WAS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Nov 4@MIN12224.50002.00000.000123210024
Nov 3NO0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Nov 1@LAC121441.000111.000221.0001230020211

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Dennis Smith Jr.
2Yogi Ferrell
3J.J. Barea
SG1Seth Curry
2Devin Harris
SF1Wesley Matthews
2Dorian Finney-Smith
PF1Harrison Barnes
2Dwight Powell
3Maxi Kleber
4Josh McRoberts
C1Dirk Nowitzki
2Salah Mejri
3Nerlens Noel
4Jeff Withey
5Johnathan Motley
 

 