Maxi Kleber is starting at forward for Mavs against the Wolves on Friday.

Coach Rick Carlisle is reaching here with a starting lineup of Dennis Smith Jr., Wes Matthews, Harrison Barnes, Maxi and Dirk Nowitzki. This is bad news for the other Mavs bigs and it's really tough to even attack this team in fantasy because of the bad offense. Well, you can attack them with other players. We'll let you know how it goes, but leave Kleber on the wire in most leagues.