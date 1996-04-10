Antonio Blakeney | Guard | #9 Team: Chicago Bulls Age / DOB: (21) / 10/4/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 197 College: LSU Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Antonio Blakeney (sore wrist) is headed for a game-time decision. It's unclear exactly when he hurt his wrist, but he'll test it during his pregame warmups before an official determination is made on his status. If he sits tonight, his minutes would be divvied up between Justin Holiday and Denzel Valentine. Stay tuned. Source: Chuck Swirsky on Twitter

Antonio Blakeney scored 16 points with four rebounds, one assist, one block and one triple in 26 minutes vs. the Knicks on Monday. We know Blakeney can score, as he leads the G-League in points per game this season. This is a great chance for the Bulls to take an extended look at him, as Zach LaVine is day-to-day with knee soreness and Kris Dunn (toe) is in a walking boot. Coach Fred Hoiberg has kept his word about finding minutes for Blakeney and his scoring has translated to the NBA level with averages of 11.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 triples in 23.4 minutes over his last five games. With three more games this week, Blakeney is an option for deep-league owners.

Antonio Blakeney ended up with 10 points in 27 minutes off the bench Saturday night against the Cavaliers. Blakeney was jacking up plenty of shots, hitting 4-of-14 from the field, including just 1-of-6 from behind the 3-point line, while adding three assists, a rebound and a steal. He was taking advantage of several injuries in Chitown, and the fact Justin Holiday wasn't doing much as a starter. Despite the bump in minutes, Blakeney isn't really someone to bother with in fantasy basketball at this juncture.