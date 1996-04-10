Antonio Blakeney | Guard | #9

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
DRAFT
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Live Mock Draft Grades
Mar 21
All About Steals: NL Edition
Mar 21
MLB Mock Draft Special
Mar 21
ST Daily: Jose Can You See
Mar 21
ST Daily: Acuna Ma ta-ta
Mar 20
ST Daily: Polanco Gets Popped
Mar 19
Abusing the Default Rankings
Mar 18
2018 Breakdowns: 2nd Basemen
Mar 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Fiers (back) likely starting the year on DL
A.J. Puk shut down due to biceps soreness
Michael Conforto homers twice in scrimmage
Jose Abreu (hamstring) aims to return Friday
O's finalize 4-yr, $57M deal with Alex Cobb
Daniel Murphy (knee) out for start of season
Brantley (ankle) to make Cactus debut Wed.
Whit Merrifield homers twice to pace Royals
Giolito shuts out Rangers over 6 1/3 innings
Chris Sale to start Opening Day for Red Sox
Conforto (shoulder) plays CF in minors game
A's agree to minors deal with Brett Anderson
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva's Best-Ball TE Tiers
Mar 21
Silva's Best-Ball WR Tiers
Mar 20
The Second Wave
Mar 20
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 20
Silva's Best-Ball QB Tiers
Mar 19
Silva's Best-Ball RB Tiers
Mar 19
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 15
Top 50 NFL Free Agents Left
Mar 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Cameron Meredith drawing interest from Ravens
Falcons GM: 'No timetable' for Matt Ryan deal
Ndamukong Suh's visit with Raiders cancelled
Report: DE Chris Long considering retirement
Colts re-up oft-injured OG Mewhort for $1.5M
Marshawn Lynch takes $500K cut to stay in OAK
Ravens hosting RFA Willie Snead for a visit
Lions sign TE Luke Willson for 1 year, $2.5M
ESPN hires ex-Bears HC John Fox as analyst
Suh 'intrigued' by Rams, still in LA Tues. PM
Zay Jones arrested in bizarre, nude incident
Update: Hurns visiting Cowboys before Jets
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Back-to-Backs & Bargain Bin
Mar 21
Injury, Schedule and Recap Pod
Mar 21
Notable Numbers
Mar 21
Dose: CP3 Down, is he out?
Mar 21
2018-19 Fantasy NBA Rankings
Mar 20
Daily Dose: King Me
Mar 20
NBA Power Rankings: Week 23
Mar 19
Daily Dose: Is It Worth It?
Mar 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Zach Randolph (illness) questionable Thursday
Garrett Temple (ankle) out for Thursday
Andrew Harrison (wrist) available to play
Antonio Blakeney (wrist) a game-time decision
Jrue Holiday will play on Wednesday night
C.J. Miles (illness) out Wednesday vs. CLE
Fred VanVleet is available for Wednesday
Lowry, DeRozan, OG, Ibaka & JV starting
Tyson Chandler unlikely to play this season
Marc Gasol will play on Wednesday night
Nicolas Batum (Achilles) out Wednesday
Fred VanVleet, C.J. Miles are game-time calls
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Ranting on Rantanen
Mar 21
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 21
Hawks Eliminated From Playoffs
Mar 21
Pekka Rinne hits 40 wins
Mar 20
Ovechkin hits 300-minute mark
Mar 19
MacKinnon chasing the Hart
Mar 19
Waiver Wired: Reinhart's Reign
Mar 18
Daily Dose: Boston Strong
Mar 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Alex Galchenyuk (hand) will play on Wednesday
Casey DeSmith will get the start on Wednesday
Brett Pesce will miss the rest of 2017-18
Josh Manson (UBI) is doubtful Wednesday night
Leafs might get back Auston Matthews Thursday
Anton Khudobin is expected to start Wednesday
Alexandar Georgiev will start on Thursday
Vladimir Tarasenko won't return Wednesday
No update on Marc-Andre Fleury yet
Joe Thornton skates for first time Tuesday
Anze Kopitar sets career high in points
Jets don't think Laine's injury is serious
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
STP 500 Cheat Sheet
Mar 21
Fantasy Live: STP 500
Mar 20
Power Ranking After: Auto Club
Mar 19
Wrap-up: Auto Club Speedway
Mar 18
Update: Auto Club
Mar 17
Auto Club 400 Cheat Sheet
Mar 16
Start or Park: Auto Club 400
Mar 16
Auto Club 400 DFS Preview
Mar 16
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Self: Alpha Energy Solutions 250 advance
New sponsor for D.J. Kennington in STP 500
Fontaine: Alpha Energy Solutions 250 advance
Enfinger: Alpha Energy Solutions 250 advance
Crafton: Alpha Energy Solutions 250 advance
10 was Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s number in 2018
Gray Gaulding is staying on track
Ku Busch is losing place-differential points
Jamie McMurray struggling out of the gate
Reed Sorenson: no top-25s on track type
Ben Rhodes: Alpha Energy Solutions 250 notes
Snider: Alpha Energy Solutions 250 notes
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
DFS Dish: Corales Championship
Mar 21
Expert Picks: WGC and Corales
Mar 20
WGC-Match Play Preview
Mar 20
McIlroy closing 64; heists API
Mar 19
Corales Championship Preview
Mar 19
WGC-Dell Match Play Preview
Mar 19
DFS Dish: Arnold Palmer Invite
Mar 14
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 13
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Uihlein cruises to R1 win over Rory McIlroy
Wiesberger downs poor D. Johnson in Dell MP
Electric Watson thrashes Grace & Austin CC
Poulter upsets Fleetwood in R1 of WGC-MP
Grinding Spieth claims opening Match Play win
J. Thomas holds on against putter-less List
Dustin Johnson looks to defend at Austin CC
Cejka WDs ahead of Corales Championship
Koepka declared OUT for the 2018 Masters
Justin Rose takes a pass on WGC-Match Play
Koepka (wrist) remains sidelined ahead of WGC
Luiten (wrist) WDs ahead of WGC-Match Play
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Draft Prospect Comparisons: WR
Mar 21
2018 NFL Draft Order
Mar 17
Draft Prospect Comparisons: RB
Mar 14
Shoot Your Shot at QB
Mar 13
Draft Prospect Comparisons: QB
Mar 9
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 6
Mar 6
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 5
Mar 6
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 4
Mar 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Eastern Michigan football not going anywhere
Auburn WR Ryan Davis (shoulder) cleared
Darnold meets with Browns, Giants for pro day
Derwin James opts out of pro day drill work
Georgia RB White (knee) not ready for contact
Low: Tagovailoa (thumb) won't miss spring
Kiffin calls Robison suspension day-to-day
Bama hires former Vols HC Jones as analyst
Mort: Dolphins working out Mayfield Wednesday
Breer: Opinions are split on Derwin James
Feldman: Rosen worked out for CLE & NYG
Tagovailoa injures thumb as Bama opens spring
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 31
Mar 17
Late Fitness Check GW31
Mar 16
Stag's Take - Gameweek 31
Mar 15
Sean's Super Subs - Week 31
Mar 15
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW31
Mar 15
AM's Perfect XI - Week 31
Mar 14
The Bargain Hunter - Week 31
Mar 13
Team News - Week 30
Mar 10
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Hart ready to fight for England place
Leicester star in doubt ahead of Algeria duty
Injury casts doubt over United duo
Belgium unlikely to risk Thibaut Courtois
Blues teenage sensation out for the season
Begovic rests during the international break
Injury sends Bertrand back to Southampton
One year extension for Ashley Young
Young backs Shaw in spite of criticism
Cook excited by international opportunity
Conte provides positive update on Willian
Smith's season is hanging in the balance
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Ryan Arcidiacono
(G)
Jarell Eddie
(G/F)
Zach LaVine
(G)
David Nwaba
(G/F)
Denzel Valentine
(G/F)
Omer Asik
(C)
Cristiano Felicio
(F/C)
Robin Lopez
(C)
Cameron Payne
(G)
Noah Vonleh
(F)
Antonio Blakeney
(G)
Jerian Grant
(G)
Lauri Markkanen
(F)
Bobby Portis
(F)
Paul Zipser
(F)
Kris Dunn
(G)
Justin Holiday
(G/F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Antonio Blakeney | Guard | #9
Team:
Chicago Bulls
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 10/4/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 197
College:
LSU
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Antonio Blakeney (sore wrist) is headed for a game-time decision.
It's unclear exactly when he hurt his wrist, but he'll test it during his pregame warmups before an official determination is made on his status. If he sits tonight, his minutes would be divvied up between Justin Holiday and Denzel Valentine. Stay tuned.
Mar 21 - 6:27 PM
Source:
Chuck Swirsky on Twitter
Antonio Blakeney scored 16 points with four rebounds, one assist, one block and one triple in 26 minutes vs. the Knicks on Monday.
We know Blakeney can score, as he leads the G-League in points per game this season. This is a great chance for the Bulls to take an extended look at him, as Zach LaVine is day-to-day with knee soreness and Kris Dunn (toe) is in a walking boot. Coach Fred Hoiberg has kept his word about finding minutes for Blakeney and his scoring has translated to the NBA level with averages of 11.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 triples in 23.4 minutes over his last five games. With three more games this week, Blakeney is an option for deep-league owners.
Mar 19 - 11:03 PM
Antonio Blakeney ended up with 10 points in 27 minutes off the bench Saturday night against the Cavaliers.
Blakeney was jacking up plenty of shots, hitting 4-of-14 from the field, including just 1-of-6 from behind the 3-point line, while adding three assists, a rebound and a steal. He was taking advantage of several injuries in Chitown, and the fact Justin Holiday wasn't doing much as a starter. Despite the bump in minutes, Blakeney isn't really someone to bother with in fantasy basketball at this juncture.
Mar 18 - 12:28 AM
Antonio Blakeney scored six points with four assists, two steals and one 3-pointer in 21 minutes against the Clippers on Tuesday.
He got an extended look today, and we'll see what happens with him and Justin Holiday. Considering the NBA stepped in, Holiday will probably share some of the minutes that could go to Blakeney.
Mar 13 - 10:39 PM
Antonio Blakeney (wrist) a game-time decision
Mar 21 - 6:27 PM
Antonio Blakeney scores 16 points
Mar 19 - 11:03 PM
Antonio Blakeney busy in Saturday's loss
Mar 18 - 12:28 AM
Antonio Blakeney gets 21 minutes
Mar 13 - 10:39 PM
More Antonio Blakeney Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
S. Curry
GS
(7426)
2
K. Irving
BOS
(7348)
3
K. Durant
GS
(6856)
4
L. Nance
CLE
(6677)
5
K. Leonard
SA
(6384)
6
J. Wall
WAS
(6071)
7
K. Thompson
GS
(6036)
8
D. Booker
PHO
(5909)
9
H. Whiteside
MIA
(5832)
10
K. Love
CLE
(5472)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Bulls Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
18
290
145
30
17
7
50
134
.373
30
39
.769
15
51
.294
1
10
8.1
1.7
0.9
0.4
0.6
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Mar 19
@NY
1
26
4
12
.333
1
5
.200
7
7
1.000
0
4
4
1
2
0
1
1
16
Mar 17
CLE
1
27
4
14
.286
1
6
.167
1
2
.500
0
1
1
3
0
1
0
1
10
Mar 15
@MEM
1
25
2
7
.286
1
4
.250
5
8
.625
0
1
1
1
0
1
0
3
10
Mar 13
LAC
1
21
2
8
.250
1
3
.333
1
1
1.000
0
0
0
4
0
2
0
2
6
Mar 11
@ATL
1
19
6
9
.667
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
0
3
3
1
0
1
0
2
14
Mar 9
@DET
1
3
2
2
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
4
Mar 7
MEM
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kris Dunn
Sidelined
Kris Dunn (toe) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game vs. Denver.
This is certainly not surprising news, as Dunn is now in a walking boot after it was reported on Monday that he had suffered a setback while rehabbing his toe injury. Unfortunately, it's tough to be optimistic about Dunn's fantasy value going forward. After Wednesday, the Bulls will have just 11 games remaining on their schedule. And they have been blatantly tanking since the All-Star break. Thus, they obviously won't rush Dunn back until he is 100 percent healthy. Cameron Payne will continue to draw starts at PG.
Mar 20
2
Cameron Payne
3
Jerian Grant
4
Ryan Arcidiacono
SG
1
Zach LaVine
Sidelined
Zach LaVine (knee) will not suit up for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
This will be LaVine's third straight game on the sidelines, and he's guaranteed to miss at least one more with Chicago's next set of games being a Friday-Saturday back-to-back set. With a max of one game this week, and no guarantees he plays at all, LaVine is a cut-candidate in all leagues. Denzel Valentine should draw another start tonight, and there will be more minutes for guys like Antonio Blakeney and David Nwaba.
Mar 21
2
Justin Holiday
3
Antonio Blakeney
SF
1
Paul Zipser
2
Denzel Valentine
3
David Nwaba
4
Jarell Eddie
PF
1
Lauri Markkanen
Sidelined
Lauri Markkanen (back) and Zach LaVine (knee) have been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
This isn't all that surprising considering both these guys were limited to non-contact work on Tuesday, and this will be Markannen's fifth straight game on the sidelines due to the back issue. The Bulls have a Friday-Saturday back-to-back set coming up, so Markkanen figures to miss at least one of those games, giving him a max of one game played this week. He's a cut-candidate in most scenarios. Bobby Portis and Denzel Valentine will see some heavy usage tonight with Markkanen, LaVine and Kris Dunn (toe) all on the shelf.
Mar 21
2
Bobby Portis
3
Noah Vonleh
C
1
Robin Lopez
2
Cristiano Felicio
3
Omer Asik
Headlines
Back-to-Backs & Bargain Bin
Mar 21
Ryan Knaus discusses each team's remaining back-to-back games, plus unlikely fantasy heroes and some low-end guys to monitor down the stretch.
More NBA Columns
»
Back-to-Backs & Bargain Bin
Mar 21
»
Injury, Schedule and Recap Pod
Mar 21
»
Notable Numbers
Mar 21
»
Dose: CP3 Down, is he out?
Mar 21
»
2018-19 Fantasy NBA Rankings
Mar 20
»
Daily Dose: King Me
Mar 20
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 23
Mar 19
»
Daily Dose: Is It Worth It?
Mar 19
NBA Headlines
»
Zach Randolph (illness) questionable Thursday
»
Garrett Temple (ankle) out for Thursday
»
Andrew Harrison (wrist) available to play
»
Antonio Blakeney (wrist) a game-time decision
»
Jrue Holiday will play on Wednesday night
»
C.J. Miles (illness) out Wednesday vs. CLE
»
Fred VanVleet is available for Wednesday
»
Lowry, DeRozan, OG, Ibaka & JV starting
»
Tyson Chandler unlikely to play this season
»
Marc Gasol will play on Wednesday night
»
Nicolas Batum (Achilles) out Wednesday
»
Fred VanVleet, C.J. Miles are game-time calls
NBA Links
»
Play fantasy basketball over at DRAFT
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved