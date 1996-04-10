Player Page

Roster

Antonio Blakeney | Guard | #9

Team: Chicago Bulls
Age / DOB:  (21) / 10/4/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 197
College: LSU
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Antonio Blakeney (sore wrist) is headed for a game-time decision.
It's unclear exactly when he hurt his wrist, but he'll test it during his pregame warmups before an official determination is made on his status. If he sits tonight, his minutes would be divvied up between Justin Holiday and Denzel Valentine. Stay tuned. Mar 21 - 6:27 PM
Source: Chuck Swirsky on Twitter
More Antonio Blakeney Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
182901453017750134.3733039.7691551.2941108.11.70.90.40.60.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Mar 19@NY126412.33315.200771.0000441201116
Mar 17CLE127414.28616.16712.5000113010110
Mar 15@MEM12527.28614.25058.6250111010310
Mar 13LAC12128.25013.333111.000000402026
Mar 11@ATL11969.66723.66700.0000331010214
Mar 9@DET13221.00000.00000.000011000004
Mar 7MEM0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kris Dunn
2Cameron Payne
3Jerian Grant
4Ryan Arcidiacono
SG1Zach LaVine
2Justin Holiday
3Antonio Blakeney
SF1Paul Zipser
2Denzel Valentine
3David Nwaba
4Jarell Eddie
PF1Lauri Markkanen
2Bobby Portis
3Noah Vonleh
C1Robin Lopez
2Cristiano Felicio
3Omer Asik
 

 