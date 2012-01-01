Dylan Ennis | Guard

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Long Ball Jon
Jul 14
Podcast: Let the Trades Begin
Jul 14
2018 Top 300 Overall
Jul 14
2018 Starter Rankings
Jul 14
Dose: Cubs Land Quintana
Jul 14
2018 Reliever Rankings
Jul 14
2018 Outfielder Rankings
Jul 14
2018 Shortstop Rankings
Jul 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Aaron Altherr leaves game with leg injury
Angels activate Mike Trout from disabled list
Dallas Keuchel (neck) throws simulated game
Ian Desmond (calf) expected back Saturday
Jayson Werth's (foot) recovery has stalled
Strained neck sends Hunter Renfroe to DL
Ryan Braun (calf) back in Brewers' lineup
Orioles activate slugger Chris Davis from DL
Matt Holliday activated from disabled list
Andrew Triggs has season-ending hip surgery
'Multiple teams' talking to O's about Britton
Francisco Rodriguez released by Nationals
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Patriots Fantasy Preview
Jul 13
Red Zone Notebook
Jul 13
Second-Year Leap WR Candidates
Jul 13
Vikings Fantasy Preview
Jul 12
Best Case/Worst Case 2017: QBs
Jul 12
2-Quarterback Mock Draft
Jul 12
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 12
Dolphins Fantasy Preview
Jul 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Michael Floyd hit with four-game suspension
Rams WR Thomas suspended 4 games for PEDs
Steelers still hoping for deal with Le'Veon
Ezekiel Elliott bracing for short suspension
Teams could steal Cousins with big 2018 bonus
Lewis: Mixon is 'off the charts talent-wise'
Dolphins still haven't made Landry an offer
Zimmer to Floyd: You're cut if you're lying
Only 'subtle changes' for Bills' running game
Report: Oher will report for training camp
Arians: I will coach as long as I'm healthy
Teddy Bridgewater working out without brace
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Summer League Podcast for 7/13
Jul 13
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft
Jul 11
Friday Summer League Recap Pod
Jul 8
League Pass Ranks & News Talk
Jul 4
Free Agency Podcast
Jul 3
NBA Free Agency: Report Cards
Jul 3
Free Agency Round Up Part 2
Jul 2
NBA Free Agency Round Up
Jul 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Knicks have interest in Brandon Knight?
Kevon Looney double-doubles in victory
Dylan Ennis comes off the bench for 35 points
Jordan Bell, Patrick McCaw out for Friday
Pacers waive Georges Niang on Friday
Rockets agree to terms with Tarik Black
Bulls claim David Nwaba off waivers
Jonathon Simmons agrees to deal with Magic
Bembry, Prince, Dorsey out Friday vs. Rockets
Lonzo Ball posts his 2nd Vegas triple-double
Kyle Kuzma puts up 20 points in win vs. Cavs
Dennis Smith Jr. puts on a show, scores 25
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
Podcast: Draft Weekend Recap
Jun 24
2017 NHL Draft Tracker
Jun 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Tampa Bay locks up Ondrej Palat for 5 years
Report: Tomas Tatar wants $6-7 million AAV
Canes confirm offer to buy team has been made
Andrew Ference, 38, hangs up his skates
Report: Chuck Greenberg might buy Hurricanes
Rangers ink first-round pick Lias Andersson
Wings stay in touch with UFA Thomas Vanek
Jaccob Slavin agrees to seven-year extension
Coyotes hire Rick Tocchet as head coach
Lightning lock up Tyler Johnson for 7 years
Dallas inks Radek Faksa to 3-year extension
Kovalchuk: Olympics factor in staying in KHL
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: New Hampshire
Jul 13
Chasing New Hampshire (Summer)
Jul 12
Caps After Kentucky
Jul 11
Wrapup: Kentucky Speedway
Jul 9
Update: Kentucky
Jul 8
DFS: Kentucky
Jul 7
Chasing Kentucky
Jul 5
Caps After Daytona (Summer)
Jul 4
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Purdy scores fourth straight K&N East pole
Ranger claims third Pinty's Grand Prix pole
Purdy best in both K&N PS-East practices
Aric Almirola qualifies 22nd in NH
Denny Hamlin quickest in NH practice 1
Larson, Truex top practice
Matt DiBenedetto one of NH’s top dark horse
Martin Truex Jr. on outside pole
Kyle Larson on pole for Overton’s 301
Kyle Busch tops XFINITY Final Practice
Ryan Preece wins Whelen All-Star Shootout
Ben Kennedy: best 10-laps in 1st NXS practice
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: John Deere
Jul 11
John Deere Classic: Preview
Jul 10
Schauffele wins the Greenbrier
Jul 10
Scottish Open Preview
Jul 10
Expert Picks: Greenbrier
Jul 4
Stanley ends drought at QLN
Jul 3
Irish Open Preview
Jul 3
Expert Picks: QL National
Jun 27
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Ryan Moore among notable MCs; MDF looms
DeChambeau two back heading into the weekend
Rodgers leads JDC by two; season-low 64
Past champ Z. Johnson in the hunt; R2 67
Tway torches TPC Deere Run w/ day-low 63
McIlroy's struggles continue; MC at Scottish
Kisner (69-65); bogey-free thru 36 holes
Alt. Hadley posts -9; career-tying-low 64
Past champ Byrd pushes into the top 10
Schniederjans backpedals after career round
Shinkwin R2 co-leader in the Scottish Open
Knappe joins Harrington; T1 in Scottish Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
Top-150 CFB Fantasy WRs
Jul 11
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 6
Top-75 CFB Fantasy QBs
Jul 3
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Oregon kicks WR Darren Carrington off team
Four-star OL Verdis Brown commits to FSU
Media picks Alabama as winner of SEC
Finebaum leaves L-Jax off his Heisman board
Miami DT Willis will not play CFB in 2017
Georgia lands four-star TE John FitzPatrick
Samuels: I could be like Ty Montgomery in NFL
HC Smart comps LB Smith to C.J. Mosley
Bo Scarbrough (leg) a full-go for August camp
Starting KSU LT Frantz comes out as gay
RB Chubb eyes the top-10 of the NFL Draft
A&M loses CB Harvey (knee) for the season
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
FPL 101 - Welcome New Students
Jul 14
FPL Prices Review - Part 1
Jul 13
Stag’s Take - FPL Prices
Jul 12
The Transfer Hub-July 11
Jul 12
Impact of Lukaku and Rooney
Jul 10
Lacazette and PL Draft Fantasy
Jul 6
The Transfer Hub-July 3
Jul 3
The Transfer Hub-June 26
Jun 27
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Arsenal forward all set for surgery
Palace beats Stoke City to Martins Indi
Kyle Walker: the most expensive defender ever
Hector Bellerin looks like he'll be staying
Capt hoping to put his injury woes behind him
Watford sign Nathaniel Chalobah from Blues
Setback could see Everton dip into the market
Enner Valencia completes return to Mexico
Shaw will stay at United and get chance
Could Trippier succeed Walker at RB?
Spurs and City agree on Kyle Walker fee
Alex Lacazette scores on pre-season debut
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Matt Barnes
(G/F)
Stephen Curry
(G)
Andre Iguodala
(G/F)
James Michael McAdoo
(F)
Klay Thompson
(G)
Jordan Bell
(F)
Kevin Durant
(F)
Damian Jones
(C)
Patrick McCaw
(G)
David West
(F)
Chris Boucher
(F)
Dylan Ennis
(G)
Shaun Livingston
(G)
JaVale McGee
(C)
Nick Young
(G/F)
Omri Casspi
(G/F)
Draymond Green
(F)
Kevon Looney
(F)
Zaza Pachulia
(F/C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Dylan Ennis | Guard
Team:
Golden State Warriors
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 12/26/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 205
College:
Oregon
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Dylan Ennis came off the bench for 35 points against the Clippers on Friday, adding seven rebounds, two assists, three steals, no turnovers and eight 3-pointers in just 28 minutes.
This is his very first Rotoworld blurb and his career high at Oregon was 22 points, so needless to say this came out of nowhere. Ennis was undrafted this year and he clearly benefitted from Patrick McCaw not playing today. He scored a whopping 20 points in the second quarter and had multiple heat-check threes go in, so it was a treat to watch in this consolation game. While he did get some "MVP" chants at Thomas & Mack Center, Ennis probably isn't going to threaten Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry.
Jul 14 - 8:27 PM
Dylan Ennis comes off the bench for 35 points
Jul 14 - 8:27 PM
More Dylan Ennis Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Caldwell-Pope
LAK
(3808)
2
C. Anthony
NY
(3424)
3
L. Ball
LAK
(3278)
4
D. Rose
NY
(3062)
5
J. Simmons
ORL
(2389)
6
D. Smith Jr.
DAL
(2385)
7
B. Simmons
PHI
(2267)
8
M. Fultz
PHI
(2181)
9
J. Crawford
MIN
(2135)
10
J. Tatum
BOS
(2083)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Golden State Warriors Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Stephen Curry
2
Shaun Livingston
SG
1
Klay Thompson
2
Patrick McCaw
3
Nick Young
SF
1
Kevin Durant
2
Andre Iguodala
3
Matt Barnes
4
Omri Casspi
PF
1
Draymond Green
2
David West
3
Kevon Looney
4
Jordan Bell
5
Chris Boucher
6
James Michael McAdoo
C
1
Zaza Pachulia
2
JaVale McGee
3
Damian Jones
Headlines
Summer League Podcast for 7/13
Jul 13
Mike Gallagher goes over the Wednesday Summer League action and mixes in some free agency talk.
More NBA Columns
»
Summer League Podcast for 7/13
Jul 13
»
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft
Jul 11
»
Friday Summer League Recap Pod
Jul 8
»
League Pass Ranks & News Talk
Jul 4
»
Free Agency Podcast
Jul 3
»
NBA Free Agency: Report Cards
Jul 3
»
Free Agency Round Up Part 2
Jul 2
»
NBA Free Agency Round Up
Jul 1
NBA Headlines
»
Knicks have interest in Brandon Knight?
»
Kevon Looney double-doubles in victory
»
Dylan Ennis comes off the bench for 35 points
»
Jordan Bell, Patrick McCaw out for Friday
»
Pacers waive Georges Niang on Friday
»
Rockets agree to terms with Tarik Black
»
Bulls claim David Nwaba off waivers
»
Jonathon Simmons agrees to deal with Magic
»
Bembry, Prince, Dorsey out Friday vs. Rockets
»
Lonzo Ball posts his 2nd Vegas triple-double
»
Kyle Kuzma puts up 20 points in win vs. Cavs
»
Dennis Smith Jr. puts on a show, scores 25
NBA Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved