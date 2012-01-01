Dylan Ennis | Guard

Dylan Ennis came off the bench for 35 points against the Clippers on Friday, adding seven rebounds, two assists, three steals, no turnovers and eight 3-pointers in just 28 minutes.

This is his very first Rotoworld blurb and his career high at Oregon was 22 points, so needless to say this came out of nowhere. Ennis was undrafted this year and he clearly benefitted from Patrick McCaw not playing today. He scored a whopping 20 points in the second quarter and had multiple heat-check threes go in, so it was a treat to watch in this consolation game. While he did get some "MVP" chants at Thomas & Mack Center, Ennis probably isn't going to threaten Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry.