Torrey Craig | Forward | #3

Team: Denver Nuggets
Age / DOB:  (26) / 12/19/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 215
College: South Carolina Upstate
Two-way player Torrey Craig is starting at small forward for the Nuggets on Friday vs. the Pelicans.
Craig has been lighting up the G-League, but he's only played a total of six minutes for the Nuggets this season. He'll join Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Wilson Chandler and Mason Plumlee in the starting lineup, while Nikola Jokic (ankle) and Will Barton (back) will come off the bench. Juancho Hernangomez is inactive (coach's decision). Craig is worth keeping an eye on in case he makes some noise tonight. Dec 15 - 8:34 PM
Source: Harrison Wind on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
16010001.000000.001.000000.01.00.00.00.00.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 13@BOS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 12@DET0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 10@IND0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 8@ORL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 6@NO0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 4@DAL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 2LAK0000.00000.00000.000000000000

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jamal Murray
2Emmanuel Mudiay
3Monte Morris
SG1Gary Harris
2Will Barton
3Malik Beasley
SF1Wilson Chandler
2Juan Hernangomez
3Richard Jefferson
4Torrey Craig
PF1Paul Millsap
2Trey Lyles
3Kenneth Faried
4Darrell Arthur
C1Nikola Jokic
2Mason Plumlee
 

 