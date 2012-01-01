Torrey Craig | Forward | #3

Sidelined

Paul Millsap said he'll likely have to wear a cast on his wrist for about another month.

"Once the cast comes off I’m just rehabbing trying to get the range of motion back, get it strengthened back up," he said. "I’m hoping it will take a few weeks, or it might take a month – however long the training staff tells me it will take is how long I’ve got to wait." Millsap added that he has "no idea" when he will return, but vowed to be back as soon as possible. Several reports indicated that he will miss "several months," so he will be tough to stash if you don't have any I.R. spots.