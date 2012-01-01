Torrey Craig | Forward | #3

Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: Matt Moore traded to Rangers
Matt Moore or Hunter Pence to be traded soon?
J.D. Martinez wants to play outfield, not DH
NYY, PIT 'continuing to talk' about SP Cole
Astros' deal with Hector Rondon is official
Zack Cozart inks three-year deal with Angels
Phillies nab Carlos Santana with 3/$60M deal
Padres acquire Freddy Galvis from Phillies
Mets, Twins interested in 1B Mike Napoli
Astros agree to terms with RP Hector Rondon
Indians sign Melvin Upton to minors contract
STL and MIA finalize five-player Ozuna trade
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Robert Woods (shoulder) to return Sunday
49ers send RT Trent Brown (shoulder) to IR
Smith-Schuster questionable to face Patriots
Alvin Kamara clears concussion protocol
Damien Williams doubtful versus Buffalo
O'Brien expects Hopkins (toe) to play Sunday
Bengals without diff-maker LB Burfict again
LeSean McCoy removed from injury report
Update: Vikings list Kyle Rudolph as doubtful
Mixon (concussion) questionable for Week 15
Vikings to be without Kyle Rudolph Sunday
Funchess listed questionable, will play vs GB
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Derrick Favors (eye laceration) won't return
Aaron Gordon (leg) goes to the locker room
Ekpe Udoh, Jonas Jerebko start 3Q
Trevor Booker (ankle) will not return Friday
Update: Nikola Jokic will come off the bench
Torrey Craig starting at SF for Nuggets
Rudy Gobert to get MRI, may have MCL sprain
Kemba (wrist strain) will attempt to return
Daniel Theis (face) ruled out for game
Kawhi Leonard will not play Saturday vs. DAL
Kemba Walker goes to locker room
Rudy Gobert (knee) helped to the locker room
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Cam Talbot (UBI) to make his return Saturday
Mika Zibanejad to miss at least 2 more games
Buffalo will start Chad Johnson Friday night
Fleury makes 24 saves in win over PIT
Nikolaj Ehlers extends goal streak to 4 games
Patrick Kane nets 1G, 1A in win over WPG
Alex Stalock blanks Maple Leafs on Thursday
Juuse Saros stops 46, shuts out Oilers
Kevin Roy scores twice in win over Blues
Gaudreau scores 13th goal of the season
Tomas Plekanec nets OT winner vs. Devils
Patrice Bergeron nets 2 PPG in loss to WSH
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Aric Almirola's crew chief for 2018 announced
Billy Scott crew chief for Kurt Busch in 2018
Camirand to chase 2018 Pinty's Championship
Travis Braden full-time ARCA run in 2018
Derek Kraus to drive BMR’s No. 16 NAPA Toyota
Vinnie Miller picks up 10-race sponsorship
Kurt Busch will return to SHR No. 41 Ford
Caterpillar extends with RCR / Ryan Newman
Justin Fontaine joins Niece Mtrsports in 2018
Bass Pro Shops sponsors Newman in Daytona 500
Nemechek joins Ganassi XFINITY Series team
Crew chief change for Spencer Gallagher
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Rose keeps lead in weather-hit Indonesian R2
Snedeker's grand tour ends with retirement
Rose cracks 62; leads Indonesian Masters
McIlroy anticipates busy start to 2018 season
Serene Shubhankar Sharma wins the Joburg Open
Lee McCoy takes top honors at Web Q-School
Sharma leads as Joburg Open drags into Monday
R2 leader Pulkkanen has tough day in Joburg
Sharma surges into 5-shot lead at Joburg Open
Blomstrand has peek at 59; goes 2nd in Joburg
Sharma charges through Joburg field with 61
Pulkkanen pounces; 64 earns Joburg Open lead
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Gamecock RB Dowdle will play in Outback Bowl
Ole Miss will file appeal on NCAA rulings
Louisiana close to hiring ASU's Napier as HC
Texas Tech signs DC Gibbs to an extension
WVU RB Crawford to skip bowl to prep for NFL
QB Grier will return for senior year at WVU
Freeman to sit out bowl game, begin NFL prep
No charges to be filed against OU RB Anderson
QB DiNucci transferring from Pitt
UCF's top OL Aaron Evans out for bowl game
RB Johnson remains up in the air for bowl
Former 4-star UNC QB Byrd will transfer
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Morata back in the squad for Week 18
Reid suspended for trip to Stoke City
Aaron Ramsey will miss out again
Theo Walcott to miss visit of Magpies
Mustafi likely to return for Week 18 vs NUFC
Kurt Zouma to miss West Ham trip
Richarlison fit to play vs Terriers
Trio of Baggies could return for WK18
Benteke warned by Hodgson over form
Everton trio signs new contracts
Clarets with injury boost in defense
Bailly won't be back for a long time.
Player Page
Roster
Darrell Arthur
(F/C)
Torrey Craig
(F)
Juan Hernangomez
(F)
Trey Lyles
(F)
Emmanuel Mudiay
(G)
Will Barton
(G/F)
Kenneth Faried
(F/C)
Richard Jefferson
(F)
Paul Millsap
(F)
Jamal Murray
(G)
Malik Beasley
(G)
Gary Harris
(G)
Nikola Jokic
(F/C)
Monte Morris
(G)
Mason Plumlee
(C)
Wilson Chandler
(G/F)
Torrey Craig | Forward | #3
Team:
Denver Nuggets
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 12/19/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 215
College:
South Carolina Upstate
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Two-way player Torrey Craig is starting at small forward for the Nuggets on Friday vs. the Pelicans.
Craig has been lighting up the G-League, but he's only played a total of six minutes for the Nuggets this season. He'll join Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Wilson Chandler and Mason Plumlee in the starting lineup, while Nikola Jokic (ankle) and Will Barton (back) will come off the bench. Juancho Hernangomez is inactive (coach's decision). Craig is worth keeping an eye on in case he makes some noise tonight.
Dec 15 - 8:34 PM
Source:
Harrison Wind on Twitter
Torrey Craig has been recalled from the G-League.
Craig has been lighting it up in the G-League with averages of 25.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 2.2 blocks per contest on 51.4 percent shooting, and he could get into the rotation tonight with Wilson Chandler (back) watching from the sidelines. He's not much more than a low-end streamer in deep leagues or DFS punt play, though.
Nov 28 - 4:05 PM
Source:
Miles High Sports
Torrey Craig has agreed to a two-way contract with the Nuggets.
Craig played well for the Nuggets at Summer League, contributing averages of 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.0 block per game on 46.9 percent shooting, so he'll now have the opportunity to prove his worth over the course of training camp. Craig may be able to earn a regular-season roster spot as an emergency depth kind of guy, but it's unlikely he'll be a name to watch in fantasy hoops next season.
Jul 16 - 3:10 PM
Source:
BSN Denver
Torrey Craig starting at SF for Nuggets
Dec 15 - 8:34 PM
Torrey Craig recalled from the G-League
Nov 28 - 4:05 PM
Torrey Craig agrees to 2-way deal with Denver
Jul 16 - 3:10 PM
More Torrey Craig Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Denver Nuggets Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
1
6
0
1
0
0
0
1
.000
0
0
0.0
0
1
.000
0
0
0.0
1.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 13
@BOS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 12
@DET
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 10
@IND
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 8
@ORL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 6
@NO
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 4
@DAL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 2
LAK
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Jamal Murray
2
Emmanuel Mudiay
3
Monte Morris
SG
1
Gary Harris
2
Will Barton
Sidelined
Will Barton (lower back contusion) will play on Friday vs. the Pelicans.
Barton has been saying all along that he would play, but coach Michael Malone wanted to see him go through warmups first. Regardless if Barton starts or not, he belongs in most fantasy lineups. Jamal Murray and Gary Harris won't see as many touches with Barton back in the mix.
Dec 15
3
Malik Beasley
SF
1
Wilson Chandler
2
Juan Hernangomez
3
Richard Jefferson
4
Torrey Craig
PF
1
Paul Millsap
Sidelined
Paul Millsap said he'll likely have to wear a cast on his wrist for about another month.
"Once the cast comes off I’m just rehabbing trying to get the range of motion back, get it strengthened back up," he said. "I’m hoping it will take a few weeks, or it might take a month – however long the training staff tells me it will take is how long I’ve got to wait." Millsap added that he has "no idea" when he will return, but vowed to be back as soon as possible. Several reports indicated that he will miss "several months," so he will be tough to stash if you don't have any I.R. spots.
Dec 14
2
Trey Lyles
3
Kenneth Faried
4
Darrell Arthur
C
1
Nikola Jokic
Sidelined
Updating a previous report, Nikola Jokic (ankle) is coming off the bench on Friday vs. the Pelicans.
He's still fully expected to play, but this will keep his minutes in check. Coach Mike Malone didn't mention a specific number for his restrictions and simply said he'd play a "reasonable amount of minutes."
Dec 15
2
Mason Plumlee
Kings, KAT & Injuries Podcast
Dec 15
We're talking bad teams, hot KAT and injury recap for today's podcast.
