Royce O'Neale scored a career-high 19 points against the Suns on Wednesday, adding five rebounds, two assists, two steals, one block and three 3-pointers in 36 minutes. He made 7-of-12 from the field and both free throws to make this a fantasy gem. O'Neale has been incredible in his three starts, and he fits in perfectly on this roster. In his three starts, he leads the Jazz with a +22.1 net rating over his 107 minutes, averaging 10.3 points, 6.3 boards, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.0 treys. He won't blow you away on the stat sheet and Ricky Rubio returning will probably drop Royce to 26-29 minutes, but he's worth a look in some 14-team formats.

Royce O'Neale played a career-high 38 minutes in Monday's win over the Spurs, scoring eight points with three rebounds and one turnover. It was a quiet night for him on the stat sheet, but you have to love the workload. The Jazz think very highly of him and that likely factored into their decision to trade Rodney Hood and waive Joe Johnson. He had 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in 33 minutes on Sunday, so just keep an eye on him.

Royce O'Neale made his first career start on Sunday, posting four points with 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in 33 minutes. O'Neale got the nod in place of Ricky Rubio (left hip) tonight, which bumped Donovan Mitchell to point guard. There's a chance Utah will play it safe and hold Rubio out through the All-Star break, but for now we're considering him day-to-day. O'Neale has been impressive during Utah's current win streak but there should be safer free agents on most waiver wires.