Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2018 Category Sleepers - Runs
Feb 14
Lowdown: Humidor Fallout
Feb 14
Bullpen Review: AL East
Feb 14
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Feb 13
Lowdown: Keeping it Realmuto
Feb 13
Showdown: Nunez vs. Kinsler
Feb 12
Just Missed The Top 100
Feb 12
Lowdown: Hey Yu, You're a Cub
Feb 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Avisail Garcia wins arb. case, $6.7M salary
Judge says left shoulder 'right on schedule'
Ryon Healy undergoing tests for hand injury
Eiland: Familia will get 'majority of saves'
Rockies might move Blackmon out of leadoff
Cardinals finalize $3M deal with Bud Norris
Chase Field to install humidor for '18 season
Utley getting two-year deal from the Dodgers
Yankees have been in touch with Moustakas
D-Backs trying 'creative' offers for Martinez
Cubs finalize 6-year, $126M deal with Darvish
BOS offer to J.D. Martinez: 5yrs, around 100M
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Garoppolo Gets Paid
Feb 13
Available Targets & Air Yards
Feb 13
NFL Futures Deals
Feb 12
2018 NFL Free Agent Tracker
Feb 10
They Did It!
Feb 6
2018 NFL Team Needs
Feb 5
Watch Now: Eagles vs. Pats
Feb 4
Silva's Super Bowl Matchups
Feb 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Raiders want to hang onto Michael Crabtree?
Redskins S Su'a Cravens officially reinstated
Lions could have interest in Dion Lewis
Dolphins owner 'ready to move on' from Suh?
Broncos expected to keep WRs Sanders, Thomas
#ComebackSZN: Manziel a part of Spring League
Bears expected to dump FA bust Mike Glennon
Report: DEN 'intent' on Booker being No. 1 RB
C.J. Anderson 'appears' to be done in Denver
Packers could move Montgomery back to WR?
Jets expected to release Muhammad Wilkerson
Report: Justin Houston won't be released
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Durant's 50 not enough
Feb 15
Notable Numbers
Feb 14
Fantasy Strength of Schedule
Feb 14
Schedule, Recap & Stash Pod
Feb 14
Dose: New Cavs roll over OKC
Feb 14
Stats: Smooth Jazz
Feb 13
Daily Dose: Pow, Pau
Feb 13
NBA Power Rankings: Week 18
Feb 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Damian Lillard scores 44 pts w/ 12-of-12 FTs
Kevin Durant scores 50 points in loss to POR
Donovan Mitchell scores 24 in another win
Royce O'Neale scores career-high 19 points
Devin Booker scores 28 points in return
Elfrid Payton posts triple-double vs. Jazz
Anthony Davis (groin) returns, drops 42 & 15
Alex Len scores 14 points, steals 3, blocks 4
Josh Jackson scores 22 points off bench
DeAndre Jordan scores career-high 30 points
Kyrie Irving posts 33 points in loss to Clips
Tim Hardaway Jr. busts slump w/ 37 points
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Great Night of Goaltending
Feb 15
Fresh Starts
Feb 14
Dose: Examining Phaneuf Trade
Feb 14
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Feb 14
Trocheck gets the Hat Trick
Feb 13
Islanders Score Four on Major
Feb 12
Crosby finally gets his 400th
Feb 12
Waiver Wired: Go for Ferland
Feb 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Nick Foligno nets 2G, 1A in loss to Leafs
Nazem Kadri racks up 5 pts in win over CBJ
Jake Gardiner injured on Wednesday night
Panthers take Roberto Luongo off IR list
Canadiens will start Antti Niemi on Wednesday
Canucks give GM Jim Benning an extension
Blackhawks put goalie Jeff Glass on waivers
Chris Kreider should resume practicing soon
Scott Wedgewood into concussion protocol
Two-goal night for Austin Watson
Hall scores twice in win over PHI
Staal scores 25th of the season vs. NYR
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Daytona 500 Cheat Sheet
Feb 14
NASCAR DFS Preview: Daytona
Feb 13
6. Joey Logano
Feb 12
7. Denny Hamlin
Feb 10
8. Brad Keselowski
Feb 9
9. Ryan Blaney
Feb 8
10. Erik Jones
Feb 7
Daytona 500 in just 12 days
Feb 6
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Ryan Reed: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Sheldon Creed: Lucas Oil 200 results
Harrison Burton: New Smyrna 175 results
Austin Wayne Self: NCWTS season-opener notes
Tom Hessert: Lucas Oil 200 results
Derek Kraus: New Smyrna 175 results
Mark Thompson takes advantage of light field
Jamie McMurray is crash prone on plate tracks
Trevor Bayne is batting .500 on plate tracks
Earnhardt hopes to go 500 miles at Daytona
Justin Marks to make 2nd plate start
Grant Enfinger: NCWTS season-opener advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
DFS Dish: Genesis Open
Feb 14
Expert Picks: Genesis Open
Feb 13
Potter, Jr. wins AT&T Pro-Am
Feb 12
Genesis Open Preview
Feb 12
Oman Open preview
Feb 12
DFS Dish: Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Feb 7
Expert Picks: Pebble Beach
Feb 6
Woodland wins WMPO in playoff
Feb 5
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Waring fires flawless 65 to lead at Oman Open
Sullivan surges on back 9; one off Oman pace
Huizing sets early target with 66 in Oman R1
Justin Thomas preps for his 100th TOUR start
Fleetwood kicks off busy schedule at Genesis
Bill Haas injured in fatal car crash
Dustin Johnson set for Genesis title defense
Levy tops betting for new Euro event in Oman
Gouveia returns to Oman for Al Mouj ET test
Richard H. Lee medals at Genesis Monday Q
Jim Furyk making season debut at Riviera CC
Scheffler punches ticket into Genesis Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Offensive Draft Position Ranks
Feb 14
2018 NFL Mock Draft No. 2
Feb 12
Winners and Losers of NSD
Feb 7
National Signing Day Questions
Feb 7
Podcast: Senior Bowl Review
Jan 27
2018 Senior Bowl: Day Two
Jan 25
2018 Senior Bowl: Day One
Jan 23
2018 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 22
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Reports: FAU DC Chris Kiffin leaving for NFL
Buckeyes pass out big raises to Schiano, Day
Report: Nussmeier off to NFL rather than LSU
Report: FOX to join in broadcasting NFL Draft
LSU CB Donte Jackson aiming to top Ross' 40
Clemson leads pack in initial ESPN FPI ranks
Aggies lose pledge from four-star QB Gunnell
Report: K.J. Costello (hip) a spring question
MMQB ranks VaTech LB Edmunds No. 5 overall
DaeSean Hamilton's makeup 'one of the best'
Glenn Spencer emerges as DC at Charlotte
New Mexico won't hear Bob Davie appeal
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 27
Feb 10
Late Fitness Check GW27
Feb 9
Stag's Take - Gameweek 27
Feb 8
AM's Perfect XI - Week 27
Feb 8
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW27
Feb 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 27
Feb 7
The Bargain Hunter - Week 27
Feb 6
FPL Draft Recap - Week 26
Feb 5
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Leicester captain on the comeback trail
Lanzini likely to return against Liverpool
United welcome back injured duo.
Ramsey slow to recover from injury
Slimani expected to debut in GW28
Losing Lacazette leaves Wenger with problems
Swansea skipper sidelined for up-to six weeks
Alonso missed victory through injury
Alderweireld still needs to build fitness
Sane named in Man City UCL traveling team
Lacazette out six weeks with knee surgery
Hazard scores twice as CHE snap losing skid
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Tony Bradley
(C)
Derrick Favors
(F/C)
Jonas Jerebko
(F)
Raul Neto
(G)
Ricky Rubio
(G)
Alec Burks
(G)
Rudy Gobert
(C)
Erik McCree
(F)
Georges Niang
(F)
Thabo Sefolosha
(G/F)
Jae Crowder
(F)
Joe Ingles
(G/F)
Donovan Mitchell
(G)
Royce O'Neale
(F)
Ekpe Udoh
(F/C)
Dante Exum
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Royce O'Neale | Forward | #23
Team:
Utah Jazz
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 6/5/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 226
College:
Baylor
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-18: $815,615 2018-19: $1,378,242 {Non-Guaranteed} 2019-20: $1,618,520 {Non-Guaranteed} 2020-21: $2,023,150 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Royce O'Neale scored a career-high 19 points against the Suns on Wednesday, adding five rebounds, two assists, two steals, one block and three 3-pointers in 36 minutes.
He made 7-of-12 from the field and both free throws to make this a fantasy gem. O'Neale has been incredible in his three starts, and he fits in perfectly on this roster. In his three starts, he leads the Jazz with a +22.1 net rating over his 107 minutes, averaging 10.3 points, 6.3 boards, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.0 treys. He won't blow you away on the stat sheet and Ricky Rubio returning will probably drop Royce to 26-29 minutes, but he's worth a look in some 14-team formats.
Feb 15 - 12:35 AM
Royce O'Neale played a career-high 38 minutes in Monday's win over the Spurs, scoring eight points with three rebounds and one turnover.
It was a quiet night for him on the stat sheet, but you have to love the workload. The Jazz think very highly of him and that likely factored into their decision to trade Rodney Hood and waive Joe Johnson. He had 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in 33 minutes on Sunday, so just keep an eye on him.
Feb 13 - 12:23 AM
Royce O'Neale made his first career start on Sunday, posting four points with 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in 33 minutes.
O'Neale got the nod in place of Ricky Rubio (left hip) tonight, which bumped Donovan Mitchell to point guard. There's a chance Utah will play it safe and hold Rubio out through the All-Star break, but for now we're considering him day-to-day. O'Neale has been impressive during Utah's current win streak but there should be safer free agents on most waiver wires.
Feb 11 - 11:54 PM
Royce O'Neale will start for the Jazz on Sunday with Ricky Rubio (hip) unavailable.
This makes Donovan Mitchell the default PG for the Jazz, and O'Neale should see quality minutes with Rodney Hood traded away and Joe Johnson recently bought out. He's a viable DFS punt and we'll let you know if he flirts with standard-league value.
Feb 11 - 8:27 PM
Royce O'Neale scores career-high 19 points
Feb 15 - 12:35 AM
Royce O'Neale plays 38 minutes in win
Feb 13 - 12:23 AM
Royce O'Neale makes first NBA start Sunday
Feb 11 - 11:54 PM
Royce O'Neale starting Sunday w/ Rubio out
Feb 11 - 8:27 PM
More Royce O'Neale Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
R. Westbrook
OKC
(6871)
2
K. Leonard
SA
(5952)
3
L. Ball
LAK
(5816)
4
R. Rubio
UTA
(5599)
5
K. Love
CLE
(5472)
6
D. Booker
PHO
(5375)
7
J. Embiid
PHI
(5275)
8
K. Dunn
CHI
(5188)
9
J. Wall
WAS
(4968)
10
P. Millsap
DEN
(4716)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Utah Jazz Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
45
664
233
141
58
23
79
178
.444
45
57
.789
30
76
.395
5
31
5.2
3.1
1.3
0.5
0.7
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Feb 14
PHO
1
36
7
12
.583
3
3
1.000
2
2
1.000
2
3
5
2
1
2
1
3
19
Feb 12
SA
1
38
3
6
.500
0
1
.000
2
3
.667
1
2
3
0
1
0
0
2
8
Feb 11
@POR
1
33
2
5
.400
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
2
9
11
6
2
2
1
4
4
Feb 9
CHA
1
23
3
8
.375
2
4
.500
0
0
.000
0
7
7
2
2
0
1
3
8
Feb 7
@MEM
1
15
1
2
.500
0
1
.000
2
2
1.000
0
4
4
0
1
0
0
0
4
Feb 5
@NO
1
20
6
7
.857
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
1
5
6
3
1
0
0
2
13
Feb 3
@SA
1
32
6
7
.857
4
4
1.000
2
2
1.000
0
5
5
5
3
3
0
3
18
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Ricky Rubio
Sidelined
Ricky Rubio (hip) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game vs. Pheonix.
This will be the third straight game Rubio has missed since injuring his hip last Friday. Fortunately, he will have eight more days off before the Jazz return to action February 23rd vs. Portland after the All-Star break. Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles and Royce O'Neale have been the primary beneficiaries of Rubio's absence.
Feb 14
2
Dante Exum
Sidelined
Dante Exum (shoulder) has been cleared for non-contact drills.
He was spotted taking some jumpers before Monday's game, so Exum does appear to be progressing. The Jazz struck gold on Donovan Mitchell, so it's going to be even tougher for Exum to get minutes when he's healthy again.
Jan 17
3
Raul Neto
SG
1
Donovan Mitchell
2
Alec Burks
SF
1
Joe Ingles
2
Thabo Sefolosha
Sidelined
Thabo Sefolosha had right knee surgery on Wednesday.
He is expected to miss the rest of the season to repair an avulsion of his MCL. With Sefolosha out, Jonas Jerebko will likely stick in the starting lineup while Royce O'Neale should stick in the rotation. The Jazz need Rudy Gobert (knee) back.
Jan 17
3
Royce O'Neale
PF
1
Derrick Favors
2
Jae Crowder
3
Jonas Jerebko
4
Georges Niang
5
Erik McCree
C
1
Rudy Gobert
2
Ekpe Udoh
3
Tony Bradley
Headlines
Dose: Durant's 50 not enough
Feb 15
Durant, Davis, Harden and Westbrook all did what they do, while Elfrid Payton and DeAndre Jordan tried to overshadow them on Wednesday.
More NBA Columns
»
Dose: Durant's 50 not enough
Feb 15
»
Notable Numbers
Feb 14
»
Fantasy Strength of Schedule
Feb 14
»
Schedule, Recap & Stash Pod
Feb 14
»
Dose: New Cavs roll over OKC
Feb 14
»
Stats: Smooth Jazz
Feb 13
»
Daily Dose: Pow, Pau
Feb 13
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 18
Feb 12
NBA Headlines
»
Damian Lillard scores 44 pts w/ 12-of-12 FTs
»
Kevin Durant scores 50 points in loss to POR
»
Donovan Mitchell scores 24 in another win
»
Royce O'Neale scores career-high 19 points
»
Devin Booker scores 28 points in return
»
Elfrid Payton posts triple-double vs. Jazz
»
Anthony Davis (groin) returns, drops 42 & 15
»
Alex Len scores 14 points, steals 3, blocks 4
»
Josh Jackson scores 22 points off bench
»
DeAndre Jordan scores career-high 30 points
»
Kyrie Irving posts 33 points in loss to Clips
»
Tim Hardaway Jr. busts slump w/ 37 points
NBA Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
The Single Entry Series returns to FanDuel!
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved