Royce O'Neale | Forward | #23

Team: Utah Jazz
Age / DOB:  (24) / 6/5/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 226
College: Baylor
Contract: view contract details
Royce O'Neale scored a career-high 19 points against the Suns on Wednesday, adding five rebounds, two assists, two steals, one block and three 3-pointers in 36 minutes.
He made 7-of-12 from the field and both free throws to make this a fantasy gem. O'Neale has been incredible in his three starts, and he fits in perfectly on this roster. In his three starts, he leads the Jazz with a +22.1 net rating over his 107 minutes, averaging 10.3 points, 6.3 boards, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.0 treys. He won't blow you away on the stat sheet and Ricky Rubio returning will probably drop Royce to 26-29 minutes, but he's worth a look in some 14-team formats. Feb 15 - 12:35 AM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
45664233141582379178.4444557.7893076.3955315.23.11.30.50.70.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Feb 14PHO136712.583331.000221.0002352121319
Feb 12SA13836.50001.00023.667123010028
Feb 11@POR13325.40002.00000.0002911622144
Feb 9CHA12338.37524.50000.000077220138
Feb 7@MEM11512.50001.000221.000044010004
Feb 5@NO12067.857111.00000.0001563100213
Feb 3@SA13267.857441.000221.0000555330318

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Ricky Rubio
2Dante Exum
3Raul Neto
SG1Donovan Mitchell
2Alec Burks
SF1Joe Ingles
2Thabo Sefolosha
3Royce O'Neale
PF1Derrick Favors
2Jae Crowder
3Jonas Jerebko
4Georges Niang
5Erik McCree
C1Rudy Gobert
2Ekpe Udoh
3Tony Bradley
 

 