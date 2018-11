Alfonzo McKinnie | Forward | #28 Team: Golden State Warriors Age / DOB: (26) / 9/17/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'8' / 215 College: Green Bay Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Alfonzo McKinnie (left foot) did not practice on Tuesday and will not play Wednesday vs. the Thunder. Wednesday will mark his third straight game on the sidelines, and with the next game on Friday being the first of a back-to-back set, he probably won't play in that one either. Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston will see some extra minutes while McKinnie is out, but neither of those guys can be considered viable targets in most settings. Source: Mark Medina on Twitter

Alfonzo McKinnie (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Spurs. This will be the second straight game on the sidelines for McKinnie, which will translate to more minutes for Shaun Livingston and Andre Iguodala. The Warriors won't play again until Wednesday, and McKinnie is optimistic that he'll return for that one. Source: Nick Friedell on Twitter

Alfonzo McKinnie (left foot soreness) will not play Saturday vs. the Mavs. The Warriors will be thin at forward on Saturday with both McKinnie and Draymond Green (toe) sidelined. Andre Iguodala will likely log as many minutes as he can handle. Shaun Livingston and Jacob Evans may also see some time on the wing as well. Source: Anthony Slater on Twitter