Xavier Rathan-Mayes | Guard | #17

Team: Memphis Grizzlies
Age / DOB:  (23) / 4/29/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 205
College: Florida State
The Grizzlies will sign G-League point guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes to a 10-day contract.
The Grizzlies have a ton of injuries to their backcourt right now with Tyreke Evans (ribs), Andrew Harrison (wrist), Mario Chalmers (hamstring) and Wayne Selden (knee) banged up. That means both Xavier Rathan-Mayes and Kobi Simmons could get some burn going forward. In 39 G-League games, Rathan-Mayes has made a strong impression with 16.6 points, 7.2 assists, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.6 triples. Mar 4 - 10:15 AM
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Mike Conley
2Andrew Harrison
3Mario Chalmers
4Xavier Rathan-Mayes
SG1Wayne Selden
2Ben McLemore
3Kobi Simmons
4Tyreke Evans
SF1Dillon Brooks
2Myke Henry
PF1JaMychal Green
2Chandler Parsons
3Jarell Martin
4Brice Johnson
5Ivan Rabb
C1Marc Gasol
2Deyonta Davis
 

 