All Positions

Pos Role Name

PG 1 Mike Conley Sidelined

Mike Conley (Achilles) is targeting the 2018-19 training camp for his return. "It’s been a tough time for him. This [surgery] will fix the heel 100 percent," Conley's father said. "He just wants to be able to train hard again this summer and be pain free. The good thing about this decision is everybody in the organization was in line. This decision is in everyone’s best interest." Conley is expected to resume physical activity two weeks after surgery and is looking at a recovery time of up to six months. With the Grizzlies tanking, don't be surprised if they give Kobi Simmons a long look down the stretch.

2 Andrew Harrison Sidelined

Andrew Harrison (right wrist) is out again for Saturday's game vs. Orlando. Harrison had been making the most of his opportunity with Tyreke Evans (rib) and Mike Conley (heel) shelved, but now Harrison has a (shooting) wrist issue that he can't seem to shake. The Grizzlies are absolutely decimated with injuries, and without Harrison, Mario Chalmers is going to be pressed into 30-plus minutes of action.

3 Mario Chalmers Sidelined

Mario Chalmers (right hamstring) will not return against the Magic on Saturday. Oh boy. That means the Grizzlies are missing four point guard options now with Wayne Selden (knee), Tyreke Evans (rib) and Andrew Harrison already out today. Hamstring injuries do not heal quickly, so Chalmers is likely looking at time off. If he's out while Evans and Harrison can't play Monday, we may see a lot of Selden and especially Kobi Simmons. Chalmers had a nice game before the injury with 15 points, one rebound, three assists, two steals and three 3-pointers.

SG 1 Wayne Selden Sidelined

Wayne Selden (knee) will not play against the Magic on Saturday, but he is expected to play Monday. He only played 10 minutes on Friday and he's still not well enough to play today. It'll be really tough to count on Selden over the long haul. Kobi Simmons and Mario Chalmers will be picking up the PG minutes tonight.

2 Ben McLemore

3 Kobi Simmons

4 Tyreke Evans Sidelined

Tyreke Evans (right rib) has been ruled out of Saturday's game vs. the Magic. After an MRI showed damage to his ribcage cartilage, we're changing Evans from "day-to-day" to "out indefinitely" until further notice. With Evans and Andrew Harrison (wrist) already out and Wayne Selden (knee) questionable, Mario Chalmers and Ben McLemore will get far more minutes than either really should. The Tank-A-Thon is real.

SF 1 Dillon Brooks

2 Myke Henry

PF 1 JaMychal Green

2 Chandler Parsons

3 Jarell Martin

4 Brice Johnson

5 Ivan Rabb

C 1 Marc Gasol Sidelined

Marc Gasol (rest) will not play on Saturday against the Magic. It's scheduled rest on a back-to-back set. Gasol isn't exactly happy with the game off, but his team lost their 12th straight game tonight. It wasn't necessarily his fault in his 36 minutes, scoring 22 points with nine rebounds, five assists, three 3-pointers and seven turnovers. With Gasol out, it'll likely be Ivan Rabb, Jarell Martin and whoever else is healthy against the Magic. We might see more Brice Johnson, too.