Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Dillon Brooks
(G/F)
Tyreke Evans
(G/F)
Myke Henry
(F)
Ben McLemore
(G)
Xavier Rathan-Mayes
(G)
Mario Chalmers
(G)
Marc Gasol
(C)
Brice Johnson
(F)
Chandler Parsons
(F)
Wayne Selden
(G)
Mike Conley
(G)
JaMychal Green
(F/C)
Jarell Martin
(F)
Ivan Rabb
(F)
Kobi Simmons
(G)
Deyonta Davis
(F/C)
Andrew Harrison
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Xavier Rathan-Mayes | Guard | #17
Team:
Memphis Grizzlies
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 4/29/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 205
College:
Florida State
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Grizzlies will sign G-League point guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes to a 10-day contract.
The Grizzlies have a ton of injuries to their backcourt right now with Tyreke Evans (ribs), Andrew Harrison (wrist), Mario Chalmers (hamstring) and Wayne Selden (knee) banged up. That means both Xavier Rathan-Mayes and Kobi Simmons could get some burn going forward. In 39 G-League games, Rathan-Mayes has made a strong impression with 16.6 points, 7.2 assists, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.6 triples.
Mar 4 - 10:15 AM
Source:
Shams Charania on Twitter
Grizzlies to sign Xavier Rathan-Mayes
Mar 4 - 10:15 AM
More Xavier Rathan-Mayes Player News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Memphis Grizzlies Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Mike Conley
Sidelined
Mike Conley (Achilles) is targeting the 2018-19 training camp for his return.
"It’s been a tough time for him. This [surgery] will fix the heel 100 percent," Conley's father said. "He just wants to be able to train hard again this summer and be pain free. The good thing about this decision is everybody in the organization was in line. This decision is in everyone’s best interest." Conley is expected to resume physical activity two weeks after surgery and is looking at a recovery time of up to six months. With the Grizzlies tanking, don't be surprised if they give Kobi Simmons a long look down the stretch.
Jan 28
2
Andrew Harrison
Sidelined
Andrew Harrison (right wrist) is out again for Saturday's game vs. Orlando.
Harrison had been making the most of his opportunity with Tyreke Evans (rib) and Mike Conley (heel) shelved, but now Harrison has a (shooting) wrist issue that he can't seem to shake. The Grizzlies are absolutely decimated with injuries, and without Harrison, Mario Chalmers is going to be pressed into 30-plus minutes of action.
Mar 3
3
Mario Chalmers
Sidelined
Mario Chalmers (right hamstring) will not return against the Magic on Saturday.
Oh boy. That means the Grizzlies are missing four point guard options now with Wayne Selden (knee), Tyreke Evans (rib) and Andrew Harrison already out today. Hamstring injuries do not heal quickly, so Chalmers is likely looking at time off. If he's out while Evans and Harrison can't play Monday, we may see a lot of Selden and especially Kobi Simmons. Chalmers had a nice game before the injury with 15 points, one rebound, three assists, two steals and three 3-pointers.
Mar 3
4
Xavier Rathan-Mayes
SG
1
Wayne Selden
Sidelined
Wayne Selden (knee) will not play against the Magic on Saturday, but he is expected to play Monday.
He only played 10 minutes on Friday and he's still not well enough to play today. It'll be really tough to count on Selden over the long haul. Kobi Simmons and Mario Chalmers will be picking up the PG minutes tonight.
Mar 3
2
Ben McLemore
3
Kobi Simmons
4
Tyreke Evans
Sidelined
Tyreke Evans (right rib) has been ruled out of Saturday's game vs. the Magic.
After an MRI showed damage to his ribcage cartilage, we're changing Evans from "day-to-day" to "out indefinitely" until further notice. With Evans and Andrew Harrison (wrist) already out and Wayne Selden (knee) questionable, Mario Chalmers and Ben McLemore will get far more minutes than either really should. The Tank-A-Thon is real.
Mar 3
SF
1
Dillon Brooks
2
Myke Henry
PF
1
JaMychal Green
2
Chandler Parsons
3
Jarell Martin
4
Brice Johnson
5
Ivan Rabb
C
1
Marc Gasol
Sidelined
Marc Gasol (rest) will not play on Saturday against the Magic.
It's scheduled rest on a back-to-back set. Gasol isn't exactly happy with the game off, but his team lost their 12th straight game tonight. It wasn't necessarily his fault in his 36 minutes, scoring 22 points with nine rebounds, five assists, three 3-pointers and seven turnovers. With Gasol out, it'll likely be Ivan Rabb, Jarell Martin and whoever else is healthy against the Magic. We might see more Brice Johnson, too.
Mar 2
2
Deyonta Davis
Sidelined
Deyonta Davis (left ankle) will not play on Saturday vs. the Magic.
Marc Gasol (rest) has also been ruled out of this one, so the Grizzlies are going to have to utilize some creative lineups. If JaMychal Green (illness, questionable) is able to go, he should see the bulk of the minutes inside. After that, it's up to Jarell Martin and Ivan Rabb. Needless to say, this is not a very pretty picture.
Mar 3
