Rodney Purvis | Guard | #15

Team: Orlando Magic
Age / DOB:  (24) / 2/14/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 205
College: Connecticut
Rodney Purvis will move into the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nets.
Wes Iwundu (illness) is sitting this one out, so Purvis will draw the start and he'll be joined by D.J. Augustin, Mario Hezonja, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic. Purvis did have a nice 19-point, three-triple game against the 76ers last Thursday, so he could be someone to consider streaming or throwing out there in DFS with a favorable matchup against Brooklyn. Mar 28 - 5:25 PM
Source: Orlando Magic PR on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
797445311634.471551.000719.368266.30.70.40.10.90.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Mar 24PHO11726.33324.50000.000022110026
Mar 22PHI122812.66735.60000.0000001000219
Mar 20TOR0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 16BOS11413.33313.333111.000011010114
Mar 14MLW1623.66712.50000.000000010115
Mar 13@SA11503.00001.000221.000011031012
Mar 10@LAC11323.66701.000221.000000100016

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1D.J. Augustin
2Shelvin Mack
SG1Jonathon Simmons
2Terrence Ross
3Arron Afflalo
4Rodney Purvis
SF1Evan Fournier
2Mario Hezonja
3Wesley Iwundu
4Jamel Artis
PF1Aaron Gordon
2Jonathan Isaac
3Khem Birch
C1Nikola Vucevic
2Bismack Biyombo
3Marreese Speights
 

 