Rodney Purvis | Guard | #15 Team: Orlando Magic Age / DOB: (24) / 2/14/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 205 College: Connecticut

Rodney Purvis will move into the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nets. Wes Iwundu (illness) is sitting this one out, so Purvis will draw the start and he'll be joined by D.J. Augustin, Mario Hezonja, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic. Purvis did have a nice 19-point, three-triple game against the 76ers last Thursday, so he could be someone to consider streaming or throwing out there in DFS with a favorable matchup against Brooklyn. Source: Orlando Magic PR on Twitter

Rodney Purvis has signed a rest-of-season deal with the Magic. Purvis' second 10-day contract expired today, so Orlando inked him to a two-year deal with the second season non-guaranteed. He randomly scored 19 points last Thursday, but then followed that up with a six-point dud. He'll be too inconsistent to be worth owning in most settings. Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Rodney Purvis scored a career-high 19 points with one assist and three 3-pointers in 22 minutes against the 76ers on Thursday. This obviously had to do with garbage time, but Purvis impressed with some nice scores in the halfcourt. There's some talk of the Magic playing younger guys more, so maybe this affects D.J. Augustin or Shelvin Mack.