Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
DRAFT
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2018 Closer Tiers
Mar 28
ST Daily: Giant Issues
Mar 28
Opening Day Notes
Mar 27
MLB Power Rankings: Here We Go
Mar 27
ST Daily: Broken Bird
Mar 27
Top 10 Prospects: March 26
Mar 26
ST Daily: A Kingery's Ransom
Mar 26
2018 Breakdowns: Shortstops
Mar 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Buxton to hit eighth for MIN on Opening Day
Aaron Hicks will bat fifth for NYY in opener
Mancini (hamstring) ready for Opening Day
Eovaldi will have arthroscopic elbow surgery
Rays release righty reliever Daniel Hudson
A's send OF Dustin Fowler to AAA Nashville
Nats-Reds season opener postponed by rain
Keone Kela to get first save chance in TEX?
Ohtani added to Angels roster, debut Sunday
Madison Bumgarner (finger) placed on the DL
Giants place Samardzija (pectoral) on the DL
A.J. Puk will undergo Tommy John surgery
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Bengals
Mar 28
NFL Draft Needs: Ravens
Mar 28
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Mar 28
The Beckham Saga
Mar 27
NFL Draft Needs: Jets
Mar 27
NFL Draft Needs: Patriots
Mar 27
NFL Draft Needs: Bills
Mar 26
NFL Draft Needs: Dolphins
Mar 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Randy Gregory on track for reinstatement
Seahawks plan to extend LT Duane Brown
Jags acquire Cody Kessler as Bortles' backup
Saints reunite with Ben Watson on 1-year deal
Schefter: G-Men want two 1st-rounders for OBJ
Broncos acquire Su'a Cravens for 5th-rounder
Nagy confirms Burton will play the Kelce role
Gase still high on WR Parker heading into '18
Cowboys to cut Dez Bryant and his $16.5M hit?
Patriots 'meet' with Johnny Manziel Tuesday
Report: 'Fins expect to miss out on top QBs
Giants: OBJ not on block, but we're listening
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Winners & Losers: East
Mar 28
Mar. 28 Recap, Injury News Pod
Mar 28
Notable Numbers
Mar 28
Dose: Another A. Davis Scare
Mar 28
2018-19 Fantasy NBA Rankings 2
Mar 27
Daily Dose: Doctor Trey
Mar 27
NBA Power Rankings: Week 24
Mar 26
Daily Dose: Scary Terry
Mar 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Hill, Hood, James, Green & Thompson starting
Nicolas Batum will remain on a minutes cap
Rodney Purvis will start Wednesday vs. BKN
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist is available vs. Cavs
Wes Iwundu (illness) will not play
Cedi Osman (hip) probable for Wednesday
Klay Thompson (thumb) ruled out for Thursday
Woj: Moe Harkless out at least two weeks
Milos Teodosic (foot) will not play vs. Suns
Spurs list LaMarcus Aldridge as questionable
Devin Booker, T.J. Warren are out again
Alex Len (ankle) will not play against Clips
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NHL Lines Analysis
Mar 28
McDavid Passes 100 PTS in loss
Mar 28
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 27
Vegas Golden To-Knight
Mar 27
Penguins the Kings of the PP
Mar 26
Jets clinch Playoff Berth
Mar 26
Waiver Wired: Stepan Up
Mar 25
Daily Dose: Beltline Bonanza
Mar 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Matthew Tkachuk is probably done for season
Semyon Varlamov is battling an illness
Derick Brassard suffers a lower-body injury
Bruins sign Zdeno Chara to 1-year extension
Connor McDavid reaches century mark in loss
Alexander Wennberg posts great plus-6 rating
Krug scores 1G, 1A in shootout loss to WPG
Brandon Tanev scores hat trick vs. Bruins
Eric Staal scores 40th goal of season on Tue
Kyle Turris nets shootout winner vs. Wild
Evander Kane scores in third straight game
Vladimir Tarasenko scores twice in win vs. SJ
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Power Ranking After: STP 500
Mar 27
Wrap-up: Martinsville Speedway
Mar 26
Weekend Update: Martinsville
Mar 24
Start or Park: STP 500
Mar 23
STP 500 NASCAR DFS Preview
Mar 23
STP 500 Cheat Sheet
Mar 21
Fantasy Live: STP 500
Mar 20
Power Ranking After: Auto Club
Mar 19
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Go Bowling to sponsor Cole Custer at Richmond
Go Bowling to sponsor Almirola at The Glen
Kyle Larson runs to a type in 2018 so far
Suarez is still looking for 2018 rhythm
Cole Whitt is 27th or 28th
Chad Finchum to make Cup debut at Bristol
Sauter holds points lead after Martinsville
Enfinger: 2nd in NCWTS points after M'ville
Vences: Runner-up in NASCAR Mexico ranking
Jourdain: Grand Prix Difrenosa results
Moffitt: 3rd at Martinsville, 3rd in points
Ruben Rovelo: Grand Prix Difrenosa results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
DFS Dish: Houston Open
Mar 28
Expert Picks: Houston Open
Mar 27
Watson wins the WGC-Match Play
Mar 26
Houston Open Preview
Mar 26
DFS Dish: Corales Championship
Mar 21
Expert Picks: WGC and Corales
Mar 20
WGC-Match Play Preview
Mar 20
McIlroy closing 64; heists API
Mar 19
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Course Horse Henley returns to GC of Houston
Suri medals at the Houston Open Monday Q
Vaughn Taylor (wrist) continues WD streak
32-seed Kevin Kisner bags runner-up @ Dell MP
2-seed Thomas settles for 4th place at WGC
13-seed Alex Noren wins 3rd-Place Match 5&3
35-seed Bubba Watson wins WGC-Dell Match Play
Andrew Putnam posts career-best T5 @ Corales
Brice Garnett grabs maiden win at the Corales
Paul Dunne plays his way into Houston Open
K. Mitchell grabs career-low finish @ Corales
32-seed Kisner bests 13-seed Noren; 19 holes
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Bengals
Mar 28
NFL Draft Needs: Ravens
Mar 28
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Mar 28
NFL Draft Needs: Jets
Mar 27
NFL Draft Needs: Patriots
Mar 27
NFL Draft QB Rankings
Mar 26
NFL Draft Needs: Dolphins
Mar 26
NFL Draft Needs: Bills
Mar 26
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Tagovailoa (finger) throws lightly on Tuesday
Miami QB Evan Shirreffs onward to Charlotte
Mort: 'Belief' is Darnold or Allen at No. 1
Harbaugh says Speight still in play for UM
Mort: Browns down to Sam Darnold, Josh Allen
Pauline: Jack Cichy (knee) checks out well
Eagles, Saints to hold interviews with Sutton
Johnson close to extension w/ Georgia Tech
Texas Tech suspends four arrested players
Ohio State LB Borland out w/ Achilles injury
Dawkins planning transfer before graduation
Top C James Daniels has 7 visits scheduled
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter - Week 32
Mar 28
Sean's Super Subs - Week 32
Mar 28
Team News - Week 31
Mar 17
Late Fitness Check GW31
Mar 16
Stag's Take - Gameweek 31
Mar 15
Sean's Super Subs - Week 31
Mar 15
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW31
Mar 15
AM's Perfect XI - Week 31
Mar 14
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Young to be checked ahead of Swansea
Leicester striker suffers broken hand
Stoke winger out of the Emirates clash
Lukaku on the double in route win
Pogba wins back INTL place as France win
March hoping to score goals in April
Lewis Cook makes international debut
Ake starts in defence in Netherlands win
Afobe hints at wish to stay with Wolves
Vardy finds the net for England
AFC close to full strength for season run-in
Mooy at risk of missing trip to Tyneside
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Arron Afflalo
(G/F)
Bismack Biyombo
(C)
Mario Hezonja
(F)
Shelvin Mack
(G)
Jonathon Simmons
(G/F)
Jamel Artis
(F)
Evan Fournier
(G/F)
Jonathan Isaac
(F)
Rodney Purvis
(G)
Marreese Speights
(F/C)
D.J. Augustin
(G)
Aaron Gordon
(F)
Wesley Iwundu
(G/F)
Terrence Ross
(G/F)
Nikola Vucevic
(C)
Khem Birch
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Rodney Purvis | Guard | #15
Team:
Orlando Magic
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 2/14/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 205
College:
Connecticut
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Rodney Purvis will move into the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nets.
Wes Iwundu (illness) is sitting this one out, so Purvis will draw the start and he'll be joined by D.J. Augustin, Mario Hezonja, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic. Purvis did have a nice 19-point, three-triple game against the 76ers last Thursday, so he could be someone to consider streaming or throwing out there in DFS with a favorable matchup against Brooklyn.
Mar 28 - 5:25 PM
Source:
Orlando Magic PR on Twitter
Rodney Purvis has signed a rest-of-season deal with the Magic.
Purvis' second 10-day contract expired today, so Orlando inked him to a two-year deal with the second season non-guaranteed. He randomly scored 19 points last Thursday, but then followed that up with a six-point dud. He'll be too inconsistent to be worth owning in most settings.
Mar 28 - 12:25 PM
Source:
Shams Charania on Twitter
Rodney Purvis scored a career-high 19 points with one assist and three 3-pointers in 22 minutes against the 76ers on Thursday.
This obviously had to do with garbage time, but Purvis impressed with some nice scores in the halfcourt. There's some talk of the Magic playing younger guys more, so maybe this affects D.J. Augustin or Shelvin Mack.
Mar 22 - 9:50 PM
The Magic have assigned Rodney Purvis to their G-League affiliate.
Very minimal fantasy impact here, as Purvis has appeared in five games for Orlando and is averaging just 3.8 points and 0.6 rebounds in 11.4 minutes.
Mar 20 - 11:36 AM
Source:
Josh Robbins on Twitter
Rodney Purvis will start Wednesday vs. BKN
Mar 28 - 5:25 PM
Rodney Purvis inks rest-of-season deal w/ ORL
Mar 28 - 12:25 PM
Rodney Purvis scores career-high 19 points
Mar 22 - 9:50 PM
Magic assign Rodney Purvis to G-League
Mar 20 - 11:36 AM
More Rodney Purvis Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
S. Curry
GS
(7952)
2
K. Durant
GS
(7320)
3
D. Booker
PHO
(6760)
4
K. Thompson
GS
(6551)
5
C. Paul
HOU
(6503)
6
D. Green
GS
(6489)
7
K. Leonard
SA
(6448)
8
G. Antetokounmpo
MLW
(6180)
9
K. Irving
BOS
(6109)
10
J. Wall
WAS
(6040)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Orlando Magic Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
7
97
44
5
3
1
16
34
.471
5
5
1.000
7
19
.368
2
6
6.3
0.7
0.4
0.1
0.9
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Mar 24
PHO
1
17
2
6
.333
2
4
.500
0
0
.000
0
2
2
1
1
0
0
2
6
Mar 22
PHI
1
22
8
12
.667
3
5
.600
0
0
.000
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
2
19
Mar 20
TOR
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 16
BOS
1
14
1
3
.333
1
3
.333
1
1
1.000
0
1
1
0
1
0
1
1
4
Mar 14
MLW
1
6
2
3
.667
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
1
5
Mar 13
@SA
1
15
0
3
.000
0
1
.000
2
2
1.000
0
1
1
0
3
1
0
1
2
Mar 10
@LAC
1
13
2
3
.667
0
1
.000
2
2
1.000
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
1
6
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
D.J. Augustin
2
Shelvin Mack
SG
1
Jonathon Simmons
Sidelined
Jonathon Simmons (wrist) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game vs. the Nets.
Simmons was able to do some light practicing on Monday, but will miss his fourth straight game Wednesday night. He is inching closer to a return but should be left on waivers, as roster spots are incredibly valuable during the fantasy playoffs. Shelvin Mack and Mario Hezonja are the primary beneficiaries with Simmons sidelined.
Mar 27
2
Terrence Ross
Sidelined
Coach Frank Vogel said that it's "probably unlikely" that Terrence Ross (right knee bone bruise) plays again this season.
This was expected, as the Magic only have nine games left this season and there is no need to rush Ross back until he's 100 percent healthy.
Mar 27
3
Arron Afflalo
4
Rodney Purvis
SF
1
Evan Fournier
Sidelined
Evan Fournier (knee) is "unlikely" to play before the end of this season, coach Frank Vogel said.
This isn't surprising at all and the Magic will want to get a look at some of their other guys. Fournier should have been dropped weeks ago after the team announced his MCL sprain.
Mar 28
2
Mario Hezonja
3
Wesley Iwundu
4
Jamel Artis
PF
1
Aaron Gordon
2
Jonathan Isaac
Sidelined
Jonathan Isaac (foot) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game vs. the Nets.
Isaac has missed each of Orlando's last two games and was unable to practice on Monday due to lingering pain in his foot. Isaac has also dealt with a serious ankle injury that sidelined him for two-plus months earlier this season. Expect the Magic to be extremely cautious with their prized rookie over the final three weeks of the season. Khem Birch and Mario Hezonja will soak up extra playing time if Isaac is ruled out of Wednesday's contest.
Mar 27
3
Khem Birch
C
1
Nikola Vucevic
2
Bismack Biyombo
3
Marreese Speights
Headlines
Winners & Losers: East
Mar 28
Ryan Knaus discusses Eastern Conference players whose fantasy stock rose or fell this season, including Andre Drummond and Kyrie Irving.
More NBA Columns
»
Winners & Losers: East
Mar 28
»
Mar. 28 Recap, Injury News Pod
Mar 28
»
Notable Numbers
Mar 28
»
Dose: Another A. Davis Scare
Mar 28
»
2018-19 Fantasy NBA Rankings 2
Mar 27
»
Daily Dose: Doctor Trey
Mar 27
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 24
Mar 26
»
Daily Dose: Scary Terry
Mar 26
NBA Headlines
»
Hill, Hood, James, Green & Thompson starting
»
Nicolas Batum will remain on a minutes cap
»
Rodney Purvis will start Wednesday vs. BKN
»
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist is available vs. Cavs
»
Wes Iwundu (illness) will not play
»
Cedi Osman (hip) probable for Wednesday
»
Klay Thompson (thumb) ruled out for Thursday
»
Woj: Moe Harkless out at least two weeks
»
Milos Teodosic (foot) will not play vs. Suns
»
Spurs list LaMarcus Aldridge as questionable
»
Devin Booker, T.J. Warren are out again
»
Alex Len (ankle) will not play against Clips
NBA Links
»
Play fantasy basketball over at DRAFT
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved