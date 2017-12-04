Tyler Cavanaugh | Forward | #34 Team: Atlanta Hawks Age / DOB: (23) / 2/9/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'9' / 238 College: George Washington Share: Tweet

Tyler Cavanaugh started the second half on Wednesday, putting up 13 points, six boards, two assists, two 3-pointers and one steal in 30 minutes of a tough loss in Orlando. Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer basically guaranteed that Cavanaugh will see solid minutes while the team is short-handed in the middle. "He’s really strong," Budenholzer said. "He’s got kind of low center of gravity so he can battle big guys on the board ... He’s just a good, versatile big, which is what we like." That said, we'll need to see him produce a few more times before recommending him beyond DFS. Source: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Tyler Cavanaugh started the third quarter over Miles Plumlee on Wednesday. The Hawks don't really need the size against the Magic, so they'll throw their backup center out there right now. There's really no fantasy analysis needed here besides more trust in Ersan Ilyasova.

Tyler Cavanaugh scored four points with five rebounds, three assists and one block in 21 minutes against the Nets on Saturday. He's the backup center for now and will spell Miles Plumlee for what looks like the next 2-3 weeks. Cavanaugh will also have to watch out for small-ball fives like Ersan Ilyasova and Plumlee likely starts, so a lot of things could go wrong for him. He's only worth a look in super deep leagues.