Tyler Cavanaugh | Forward | #34

Team: Atlanta Hawks
Age / DOB:  (23) / 2/9/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 238
College: George Washington
Tyler Cavanaugh started the second half on Wednesday, putting up 13 points, six boards, two assists, two 3-pointers and one steal in 30 minutes of a tough loss in Orlando.
Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer basically guaranteed that Cavanaugh will see solid minutes while the team is short-handed in the middle. "He’s really strong," Budenholzer said. "He’s got kind of low center of gravity so he can battle big guys on the board ... He’s just a good, versatile big, which is what we like." That said, we'll need to see him produce a few more times before recommending him beyond DFS. Dec 6 - 11:05 PM
Source: Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
1415350301521939.48734.750926.346233.62.11.10.10.20.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 4BKN12315.20015.20012.500202210124
Dec 2@BKN12124.50002.00000.000145301034
Nov 30CLE1502.00002.00000.000101200000
Nov 25TOR1912.50001.000221.000044010024
Nov 24NY11236.50025.40000.000101100018
Nov 22LAC11745.80001.00000.000000000028
Nov 20@SA1200.00000.00000.000000011000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Dennis Schroder
2Malcolm Delaney
3Josh Magette
4Isaiah Taylor
SG1Kent Bazemore
2Marco Belinelli
3Tyler Dorsey
SF1Taurean Prince
2DeAndre Bembry
3Nicolas Brussino
PF1John Collins
2Luke Babbitt
3Ersan Ilyasova
4Tyler Cavanaugh
C1Dewayne Dedmon
2Mike Muscala
3Miles Plumlee
 

 