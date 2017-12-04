Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Luke Babbitt
(F)
Nicolas Brussino
(F)
Malcolm Delaney
(G)
Josh Magette
(G)
Taurean Prince
(F)
Kent Bazemore
(G/F)
Tyler Cavanaugh
(F)
Tyler Dorsey
(G)
Mike Muscala
(F/C)
Dennis Schroder
(G)
Marco Belinelli
(G)
John Collins
(F)
Ersan Ilyasova
(F)
Miles Plumlee
(F/C)
Isaiah Taylor
(G)
DeAndre Bembry
(F)
Dewayne Dedmon
(C)
Tyler Cavanaugh | Forward | #34
Team:
Atlanta Hawks
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 2/9/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 238
College:
George Washington
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Tyler Cavanaugh started the second half on Wednesday, putting up 13 points, six boards, two assists, two 3-pointers and one steal in 30 minutes of a tough loss in Orlando.
Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer basically guaranteed that Cavanaugh will see solid minutes while the team is short-handed in the middle. "He’s really strong," Budenholzer said. "He’s got kind of low center of gravity so he can battle big guys on the board ... He’s just a good, versatile big, which is what we like." That said, we'll need to see him produce a few more times before recommending him beyond DFS.
Dec 6 - 11:05 PM
Source:
Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Tyler Cavanaugh started the third quarter over Miles Plumlee on Wednesday.
The Hawks don't really need the size against the Magic, so they'll throw their backup center out there right now. There's really no fantasy analysis needed here besides more trust in Ersan Ilyasova.
Dec 6 - 8:20 PM
Tyler Cavanaugh scored four points with five rebounds, three assists and one block in 21 minutes against the Nets on Saturday.
He's the backup center for now and will spell Miles Plumlee for what looks like the next 2-3 weeks. Cavanaugh will also have to watch out for small-ball fives like Ersan Ilyasova and Plumlee likely starts, so a lot of things could go wrong for him. He's only worth a look in super deep leagues.
Dec 2 - 5:51 PM
Tyler Cavanaugh started the second half of Wednesday's game for Luke Babbitt (back spasms), finishing with three points, five rebounds, four assists, one block and one 3-pointer in 19 minutes.
Cavanaugh admitted that even he didn't expect to break out with 16 points vs. the Pelicans on Monday, saying, "I’d be stupid if I told you it didn’t surprise me." Mike Budenholzer referred to him as a "[bright] spot" for the Hawks, and there's a chance he'd start over Ersan Ilyasova if Babbitt misses any games. That said, most owners should just monitor him from a distance.
Nov 15 - 10:22 PM
Source:
Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Tyler Cavanaugh starts 2nd half for Plumlee
Dec 6 - 11:05 PM
Tyler Cavanaugh starts third quarter
Dec 6 - 8:20 PM
Tyler Cavanaugh gets the backup C minutes
Dec 2 - 5:51 PM
Tyler Cavanaugh starts 2nd half for Babbitt
Nov 15 - 10:22 PM
More Tyler Cavanaugh Player News
Recent News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Atlanta Hawks Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
14
153
50
30
15
2
19
39
.487
3
4
.750
9
26
.346
2
3
3.6
2.1
1.1
0.1
0.2
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 4
BKN
1
23
1
5
.200
1
5
.200
1
2
.500
2
0
2
2
1
0
1
2
4
Dec 2
@BKN
1
21
2
4
.500
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
1
4
5
3
0
1
0
3
4
Nov 30
CLE
1
5
0
2
.000
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
1
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
Nov 25
TOR
1
9
1
2
.500
0
1
.000
2
2
1.000
0
4
4
0
1
0
0
2
4
Nov 24
NY
1
12
3
6
.500
2
5
.400
0
0
.000
1
0
1
1
0
0
0
1
8
Nov 22
LAC
1
17
4
5
.800
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
8
Nov 20
@SA
1
2
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Dennis Schroder
2
Malcolm Delaney
3
Josh Magette
4
Isaiah Taylor
SG
1
Kent Bazemore
2
Marco Belinelli
3
Tyler Dorsey
SF
1
Taurean Prince
2
DeAndre Bembry
3
Nicolas Brussino
PF
1
John Collins
Sidelined
John Collins has been diagnosed with a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder and is expected to miss 2-3 weeks, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.
With Collins joining Dewayne Dedmon (leg) on the shelf, the Hawks are going to be incredibly thin up front -- Mike Muscala is also still dealing with an ankle issue. Collins has been one of the best rookies in real life and in fantasy, so his owners should try to stash him if possible. In the short term, Ersan Ilyasova could have some decent value and is coming off a 22-point game on Thursday, while guys like Luke Babbitt and DeAndre Bembry will have to play more minutes. Tyler Cavanaugh and Miles Plumlee may also get a look, but they aren't on the fantasy radar for now.
Dec 1
2
Luke Babbitt
3
Ersan Ilyasova
4
Tyler Cavanaugh
C
1
Dewayne Dedmon
Sidelined
Dewayne Dedmon (leg) will be out 3-6 weeks due to a left tibia stress reaction.
Ouch. Dedmon has been outstanding this year in his best season, averaging 11.1 points, 7.8 boards, 1.4 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.7 treys on 24.3 minutes per game. While John Collins has been starting at power forward lately, he's been logging a good amount of center minutes up until the last game, so he's a good bet to slide over until at least Mike Muscala (ankle) can return. Collins should be owned in all leagues while we could see Miles Plumlee or Tyler Cavanaugh help out until Muscala gets back. This news should help Ersan Ilyasova and Luke Babbitt get minutes, making them better adds than Plumlee and Cavanaugh.
Nov 29
2
Mike Muscala
Sidelined
Mike Muscala (ankle) is being listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Magic.
Muscala hasn't played since early November, and there's been no indication to this point that he's at all close to getting back out there. John Collins (shoulder) and Dewayne Dedmon (leg) will join him on the sidelines, which will give Miles Plumlee another opportunity to start with DeAndre Bembry logging extended minutes with the second unit.
Dec 5
3
Miles Plumlee
