Isaiah Briscoe suffered a sprained right ankle during the first quarter Wednesday at Brooklyn and will not return. He had locked down the backup PG role, so the Magic will have to go back to Jerian Grant or Jonathon Simmons. Briscoe could emerge as a late-season stash in deep leagues, so hopefully he won't be out for long. Source: Magic on Twitter

Isaiah Briscoe remained in his backup PG role with six points, four rebounds, three assists and one turnover in 20 minutes against the Nets on Friday. Coach Steve Clifford is allowing Briscoe to handle the ball more and has recently staggered some of his first-unit players to allow Briscoe more freedom. He won't have much value while D.J. Augustin is in the lineup, but it's possible DJA is dealt. Just keep an eye on Briscoe in deep leagues.

Isaiah Briscoe had six points, five assists, four rebounds and one steal in 20 minutes vs. Detroit on Wednesday. Jonathon Simmons and Jerian Grant were both healthy DNP-CDs tonight, as coach Steve Clifford is desperately searching for an answer at the backup point-guard position. He's settled on Briscoe recently and the 22-year-old rookie has delivered some playmaking with 12 assists vs. two turnovers in his past four games. The bad news is that he's shooting poorly, racking up fouls, and doing nothing else to help fantasy owners. We'll let you know if Briscoe takes a leap forward into fantasy contention.