Player Page

Roster

Luka Doncic | Guard

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (19) / 2/28/1999
Ht / Wt:  6'8" / 185
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Luka Doncic said he hasn't made a decision about joining the NBA in 2018-19.
He's currently focused on his season with Real Madrid and won't make a decision until later in the summer. "Ι’m not sure if these are my last two games [in EuroLeague]," Doncic said. "We have yet to make this decision. Perhaps after the season." Maybe he doesn't want to upset his current teammates during their title run or maybe his camp is using this is as leverage to steer him to a specific destination, but this is a story to monitor closely over the next few weeks. May 17 - 10:11 AM
Source: Euro Hoops
More Luka Doncic Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable

Depth Charts

PosRoleName
 

 