Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Luka Doncic | Guard
Team:
College Player
Age / DOB:
(
19
) / 2/28/1999
Ht / Wt:
6'8" / 185
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Luka Doncic said he hasn't made a decision about joining the NBA in 2018-19.
He's currently focused on his season with Real Madrid and won't make a decision until later in the summer. "Ι’m not sure if these are my last two games [in EuroLeague]," Doncic said. "We have yet to make this decision. Perhaps after the season." Maybe he doesn't want to upset his current teammates during their title run or maybe his camp is using this is as leverage to steer him to a specific destination, but this is a story to monitor closely over the next few weeks.
May 17 - 10:11 AM
Source:
Euro Hoops
Luka Doncic scored 17 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists in just 23 minutes against Real Betis on Wednesday.
The rep grows bigger. We love triple-doubles in the NBA, but this is the first trip-dub in the Spanish Liga Endesa since 2007. He is not going to work out for teams because of his play with Real Madrid, but it's become quite clear he is a top-three prospect in this draft. Real Madrid is cruising with 19 triples in their win today to match their best output, so Doncic may fit in quite nicely in the NBA's trey-heavy offenses. A lot of teams likely want to take him No. 1 and for good reason.
May 9 - 6:18 PM
Luka Doncic won’t be able to work out for teams on an individual basis.
He is playing with Real Madrid and won't even be working out for the team that wins the top pick. Doncic is almost certainly coming off the board in the top three picks and could go first overall, so not working out shouldn't be a concern. He's one of the most unique overseas prospects in some time.
May 2 - 3:49 PM
Source:
Sporting News
Luka Doncic has submitted paperwork to enter the 2018 NBA Draft, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports.
This is a mere formality, as it has long been assumed that Doncic would enter the 2018 draft, considering he is almost a lock to be a top-3 pick. He just turned 19 years old, yet is averaging 15.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.5 made 3-pointers in 24.9 minutes per game this season for Real Madrid. He projects as a terrific all-around fantasy contributor. His value for next season will depend greatly on which team drafts him.
Apr 21 - 12:01 PM
Source:
Shams Charania on Twitter
Luka Doncic not a lock to join NBA in 2018-19
May 17 - 10:11 AM
Luka Doncic triple-doubles
May 9 - 6:18 PM
Luka Doncic won't work out for teams
May 2 - 3:49 PM
Luka Doncic submits paperwork for 2018 draft
Apr 21 - 12:01 PM
More Luka Doncic Player News
