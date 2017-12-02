Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Dillon Brooks
(G/F)
Deyonta Davis
(F/C)
Andrew Harrison
(G)
Jarell Martin
(F)
Wayne Selden
(G)
MarShon Brooks
(G/F)
Tyreke Evans
(G/F)
Myke Henry
(F)
Ben McLemore
(G)
Kobi Simmons
(G)
Mario Chalmers
(G)
Marc Gasol
(C)
Brice Johnson
(F)
Chandler Parsons
(F)
Marquis Teague
(G)
Mike Conley
(G)
JaMychal Green
(F/C)
Omari Johnson
(F)
Ivan Rabb
(F)
Briante Weber
(G)
J.B. Bickerstaff | Center
Team:
Memphis Grizzlies
Age / DOB:
(
39
) / 3/10/1979
Ht / Wt:
6'6" / 230
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
J.B. Bickerstaff has agreed to a three-year contract to become the Memphis Grizzlies' head coach, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com.
This news has been expected all day with word of "framework" of a deal already in place for the 2017-18 interim coach. The Grizzlies continue to have a strange year after they foolishly held Tyreke Evans through the trade deadline, and now they're just going to stay the course after they finished the year as the second worst team in the NBA.
Apr 27 - 12:07 AM
Source:
Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
The Grizzlies and interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff are working on a framework of a deal to make him the new head coach according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.
Marc Stein of the New York Times reported earlier in the week that this was the expectation, but it's not clear when the deal will be finalized. The Grizzlies had an embarrassing finish to the season, losing 29 of their final 33 games. Now that they tanked their way to a top-5 pick, the Grizzlies will try to bounce back next season with Mike Conley and Marc Gasol leading the charge.
Apr 26 - 10:55 AM
Source:
Shams Charania on Twitter
According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Grizzlies are expected to keep J.B. Bickerstaff as head coach.
"I can just tell you, basically everyone I talk to is operating under the assumption J.B. Bickerstaff is going to be brought back," Stein said. "Ultimately, we'll see until we get an announcement from the team that's the case it's official." There will already be five new coaches around the NBA for 2018-19, but the Grizzlies probably want to give Bickerstaff a fair chance with a healthy Mike Conley and a top-5 pick.
Apr 26 - 10:30 AM
Source:
Dunc'd on Podcast
J.B. Bickerstaff said Marc Gasol (foot) will be a game-time call on Saturday.
Gasol is going through warmups right now, so we should get word in the next 30 minutes or so. If he's out, Deyonta Davis should start while Vince Hunter and Jarell Martin step up off the bench. The others starters will be very busy, as well.
Sat, Dec 2, 2017 06:23:00 PM
Bickerstaff, Grizzlies agree to a 3-year deal
Apr 27 - 12:07 AM
J.B. Bickerstaff finalizing deal w/ Grizzlies
Apr 26 - 10:55 AM
Grizzlies to keep J.B. Bickerstaff?
Apr 26 - 10:30 AM
J.B. Bickerstaff says Gasol is a GTD
Sat, Dec 2, 2017 06:23:00 PM
More J.B. Bickerstaff Player News
Memphis Grizzlies Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Mike Conley
Sidelined
Mike Conley (heel surgery) expects to be a full go for 2018-19.
"Thankfully I had the surgery early enough to where I have a full summer of work and getting my body ready for an 82-game season," Conley said. His ADP should be way down after making it through just 12 games with 17.1 points, 4.1 assists and 2.3 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.0 triples on 38.1% shooting. He will be entering the third year of his five-year, $153 million deal, but carries a lot of risk because of his durability and the potential for Memphis to tank again.
Apr 23
2
Andrew Harrison
Sidelined
Andrew Harrison (wrist, shoulder) will not suit up for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Thunder.
Harrison missed the final eight games for Memphis, and while he had a nice run towards the second half the season when Mike Conley (heel) went down, he won't have much of a role with the Grizzlies next season if they're healthy and there aren't any major roster moves. MarShon Brooks will be getting all the run he can handle on Wednesday evening, and he'll make for a solid DFS play.
Apr 10
3
Briante Weber
4
Mario Chalmers
5
Marquis Teague
SG
1
Wayne Selden
Sidelined
Grizzlies reporter Michael Wallace is reporting that Wayne Selden (right knee soreness) and Chandler Parsons (knee) will be shut down for the remainder of the season.
According to Wallace, both players will miss the final four games of the season to undergo orthobiologic knee injections later this week on the West Coast. The procedure is expected to alleviate knee soreness both players have battled much of the season. Seldon should obviously be dropped in any league he's owned. MarShon Brooks and Ben McLemore will continue to log extended minutes.
Apr 6
2
Ben McLemore
3
Kobi Simmons
4
Tyreke Evans
Sidelined
Tyreke Evans (personal reasons) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game vs. OKC.
Evans has been out of action since March 24th, but the Grizzlies have not provided any details as to the reason for his absence. We may get some details in the exits interviews. Hopefully, all is well Evans and his family.
Apr 10
5
MarShon Brooks
SF
1
Dillon Brooks
2
Myke Henry
PF
1
JaMychal Green
Sidelined
JaMychal Green (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game vs. OKC.
Apr 10
2
Chandler Parsons
Sidelined
Chandler Parsons shared his thoughts on his disappointing 2017-18 season.
"I had moments this year where I felt good and felt like myself, and I had moments where the soreness and stiffness were just too much," Parsons said. "I want to play. I want to be healthy. And I’m doing everything in my power to get there." He averaged 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 19.2 minutes, playing in a total of 35 games. Needless to say, the Grizzlies should be relieved that he's halfway through his four-year, $94 million contract.
Apr 19
3
Jarell Martin
Sidelined
An MRI confirmed that Jarell Martin (ankle) is dealing with a serious left ankle sprain and he will not return this season.
Martin suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's game. He finishes the season averaging 7.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.7 blocks in 22.8 minutes. Ivan Rabb should see an uptick in playing time going forward. The Grizzlies are signing forward Omari Johnson from Memphis Hustle to replace Martin on the roster.
Apr 6
4
Ivan Rabb
C
1
Marc Gasol
Sidelined
Marc Gasol (rest), JaMychal Green (shoulder), Andrew Harrison (wrist) and Tyreke Evans (personal) will not play Wednesday vs. the Thunder.
Mike Conley (heel), Jarell Martin (ankle), Wayne Selden (knee) and Chandler Parsons (knees) will join these guys on the sidelines on Wednesday, leaving the Grizzlies with just nine healthy players for tomorrow's game. MarShon Brooks and Dillon Brooks will lead the charge of offense with all the main guys out, and both those guys will make for attractive streamers.
Apr 10
2
Deyonta Davis
