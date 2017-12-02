J.B. Bickerstaff | Center Team: Memphis Grizzlies Age / DOB: (39) / 3/10/1979 Ht / Wt: 6'6" / 230 Share: Tweet

J.B. Bickerstaff has agreed to a three-year contract to become the Memphis Grizzlies' head coach, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com. This news has been expected all day with word of "framework" of a deal already in place for the 2017-18 interim coach. The Grizzlies continue to have a strange year after they foolishly held Tyreke Evans through the trade deadline, and now they're just going to stay the course after they finished the year as the second worst team in the NBA. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

