Player Page

Roster

Jaylen Morris | Guard | #3

Team: Atlanta Hawks
Age / DOB:  (22) / 9/19/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 185
College: Molloy
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jaylen Morris (sprained left ankle) is expected to miss roughly the next two weeks of action.
Morris was only averaging around 16 minutes a game prior to going down, so his absence won't have a huge impact in fantasy hoops. However, if Dennis Schroder (elbow) and Malcolm Delaney (ankle) are unable to play on Tuesday vs. the Thunder, Isaiah Taylor could be logging heavy minutes. Morris belongs on the waiver wire in all leagues. Mar 12 - 2:56 PM
Source: Michael Cunningham on Twitter
More Jaylen Morris Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
61002816721331.419000.029.222164.72.71.20.31.00.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Mar 11CHI1623.66701.00000.000011110004
Mar 9@IND12549.44413.33300.000022202119
Mar 6@TOR12024.50001.00000.000145220014
Mar 4PHO12536.50012.50000.000055210007
Mar 2GS11213.33300.00000.000011000002
Feb 28IND11216.16702.00000.000112020002

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Dennis Schroder
2Malcolm Delaney
3Isaiah Taylor
4Josh Magette
SG1Kent Bazemore
2Tyler Dorsey
3Antonius Cleveland
4Andrew White
SF1Taurean Prince
2DeAndre Bembry
PF1John Collins
C1Dewayne Dedmon
2Mike Muscala
3Miles Plumlee
4Tyler Cavanaugh
 

 