Jaylen Morris | Guard | #3 Team: Atlanta Hawks Age / DOB: (22) / 9/19/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 185 College: Molloy

Jaylen Morris (sprained left ankle) is expected to miss roughly the next two weeks of action. Morris was only averaging around 16 minutes a game prior to going down, so his absence won't have a huge impact in fantasy hoops. However, if Dennis Schroder (elbow) and Malcolm Delaney (ankle) are unable to play on Tuesday vs. the Thunder, Isaiah Taylor could be logging heavy minutes. Morris belongs on the waiver wire in all leagues. Source: Michael Cunningham on Twitter

Jaylen Morris (left ankle) won't return after exiting early on Sunday. Morris needed help getting into the locker room and his absence leaves the Hawks especially thin since Dennis Schroder (elbow) and Malcolm Delaney (ankle) are also unavailable. Isaiah Taylor should be very busy as the starting PG, and Josh Maggette should absorb playing time as his primary backup on Sunday. Source: Michael Cunningham on Twitter

Jaylen Morris started the second half of Friday's game vs. the Pacers, scoring a career-high nine points in 25 minutes with two rebounds, two assists, one block, two steals and one triple. Taurean Prince was benched for poor play and the game was a complete blowout, so we can't put too much stock into this. Morris just signed his second 10-day contract and this was his best game so far, but he's still well off the fantasy radar.