Player Results
Article Results
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Power Rankings: Week 22
Mar 12
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 22
Mar 12
Dominate Your Brackets
Mar 12
Dose: Explosive Sunday
Mar 12
Specialists: The Smart Play
Mar 12
Waiver Wire and Schedule Pod
Mar 11
Dose: Westbrook Does It Again
Mar 11
The Week Ahead: Week 22
Mar 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Anthony Davis not on the injury report
Jarrett Allen (foot) questionable Tuesday
Alan Williams (knee) gets through 5-on-5 work
Booker, Jackson, Warren probable Tuesday
Dennis Schroder (elbow) probable for Tuesday
Malcolm Delaney, Bembry out Tuesday vs. OKC
Conflicting reports on Smart's thumb injury
Raul Neto (wrist) out for next two weeks
Kent Bazemore (knee) done for the season
Marcus Smart (thumb) out indefinitely
Wesley Matthews likely done for the year
Jaylen Morris (ankle) to miss around 2 weeks
Player Page
Roster
Kent Bazemore
(G/F)
John Collins
(F)
Sheldon Mac
(G)
Miles Plumlee
(F/C)
Isaiah Taylor
(G)
DeAndre Bembry
(F)
Dewayne Dedmon
(C)
Josh Magette
(G)
Taurean Prince
(F)
Andrew White
(G)
Tyler Cavanaugh
(F/C)
Malcolm Delaney
(G)
Jaylen Morris
(G)
Dennis Schroder
(G)
Okaro White
(F)
Antonius Cleveland
(G)
Tyler Dorsey
(G)
Mike Muscala
(F/C)
Jaylen Morris | Guard | #3
Team:
Atlanta Hawks
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 9/19/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 185
College:
Molloy
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jaylen Morris (sprained left ankle) is expected to miss roughly the next two weeks of action.
Morris was only averaging around 16 minutes a game prior to going down, so his absence won't have a huge impact in fantasy hoops. However, if Dennis Schroder (elbow) and Malcolm Delaney (ankle) are unable to play on Tuesday vs. the Thunder, Isaiah Taylor could be logging heavy minutes. Morris belongs on the waiver wire in all leagues.
Mar 12 - 2:56 PM
Source:
Michael Cunningham on Twitter
Jaylen Morris (left ankle) won't return after exiting early on Sunday.
Morris needed help getting into the locker room and his absence leaves the Hawks especially thin since Dennis Schroder (elbow) and Malcolm Delaney (ankle) are also unavailable. Isaiah Taylor should be very busy as the starting PG, and Josh Maggette should absorb playing time as his primary backup on Sunday.
Mar 11 - 4:21 PM
Source:
Michael Cunningham on Twitter
Jaylen Morris started the second half of Friday's game vs. the Pacers, scoring a career-high nine points in 25 minutes with two rebounds, two assists, one block, two steals and one triple.
Taurean Prince was benched for poor play and the game was a complete blowout, so we can't put too much stock into this. Morris just signed his second 10-day contract and this was his best game so far, but he's still well off the fantasy radar.
Mar 9 - 9:50 PM
Jaylen Morris is expected to receive another 10-day deal.
That means he'll be ready to roll for Sunday against the Bulls. Considering the matchup against a fellow lotto team, Morris could be looking at minutes in the 20s.
Mar 9 - 3:01 PM
Source:
Michael Cunningham on Twitter
Jaylen Morris (ankle) to miss around 2 weeks
Mar 12 - 2:56 PM
Jaylen Morris (ankle) won't return Sunday
Mar 11 - 4:21 PM
Jaylen Morris scores nine points
Mar 9 - 9:50 PM
Jaylen Morris back for another 10 day
Mar 9 - 3:01 PM
More Jaylen Morris Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Atlanta Hawks Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
6
100
28
16
7
2
13
31
.419
0
0
0.0
2
9
.222
1
6
4.7
2.7
1.2
0.3
1.0
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Mar 11
CHI
1
6
2
3
.667
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
1
1
0
0
0
4
Mar 9
@IND
1
25
4
9
.444
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
0
2
2
2
0
2
1
1
9
Mar 6
@TOR
1
20
2
4
.500
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
1
4
5
2
2
0
0
1
4
Mar 4
PHO
1
25
3
6
.500
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
5
5
2
1
0
0
0
7
Mar 2
GS
1
12
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Feb 28
IND
1
12
1
6
.167
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
1
1
2
0
2
0
0
0
2
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Dennis Schroder
Sidelined
Dennis Schroder (elbow) is probable to play Tuesday vs. the Thunder.
Schroder was a late scratch on Sunday, which resulted in Isaiah Taylor earning the start, but it looks like Taylor will head back to the bench and irrelevancy in fantasy hoops with Schroder back in action tomorrow. Kent Bazemore (knee) won't play again this season, so Schroder should see a bump in usage moving forward.
Mar 12
2
Malcolm Delaney
Sidelined
Malcolm Delaney (ankle) and DeAndre Bembry (groin) will remain on the sidelines for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.
Neither of these guys seem close to getting back out there, so they belong on the waiver wire in all leagues. Dennis Schroder and Isaiah Taylor will man the point guard spot on Tuesday.
Mar 12
3
Isaiah Taylor
4
Josh Magette
SG
1
Kent Bazemore
Sidelined
Updating a previous report, the Hawks have confirmed that Kent Bazemore (right knee bone bruise) will be shut down for the remainder of the 2017-18 season.
There was really no reason to rush Bazemore back for a handful of games in April, so it makes sense that the Hawks are just shutting him down, and he can be cut across the board in fantasy hoops. Tyler Dorsey should start the rest of the way, and with averages of 10.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.5 treys and 1.0 steal through two starts this season, he's worth a look in deep leagues. Taurean Prince should also see a bump in usage.
Mar 12
2
Tyler Dorsey
3
Antonius Cleveland
Sidelined
Antonius Cleveland (ankle) will remain on the sidelines for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.
The Hawks are expected to sign Cleveland for the rest of the season, yet he hasn't been cleared to play since signing his initial 10-day contract. Maybe he's got jokes or something.
Mar 12
4
Andrew White
SF
1
Taurean Prince
2
DeAndre Bembry
Sidelined
DeAndre Bembry (groin) will not play on Sunday against the Bulls.
We'll just consider him out indefinitely. Expect to see a lot of Jaylen Morris on Sunday.
Mar 10
PF
1
John Collins
C
1
Dewayne Dedmon
2
Mike Muscala
3
Miles Plumlee
4
Tyler Cavanaugh
Sidelined
Tyler Cavanaugh (ankle) is probable to play Tuesday vs. the Thunder.
He might be available on Tuesday, but there are no guarantees he'll actually step foot on the court.
Mar 12
Headlines
NBA Power Rankings: Week 22
Mar 12
The hard-charging Raptors and Blazers continue their upward climb in this week's updated NBA Power Rankings.
More NBA Columns
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 22
Mar 12
»
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 22
Mar 12
»
Dominate Your Brackets
Mar 12
»
Dose: Explosive Sunday
Mar 12
»
Specialists: The Smart Play
Mar 12
»
Waiver Wire and Schedule Pod
Mar 11
»
Dose: Westbrook Does It Again
Mar 11
»
The Week Ahead: Week 22
Mar 10
NBA Headlines
»
Anthony Davis not on the injury report
»
Jarrett Allen (foot) questionable Tuesday
»
Alan Williams (knee) gets through 5-on-5 work
»
Booker, Jackson, Warren probable Tuesday
»
Dennis Schroder (elbow) probable for Tuesday
»
Malcolm Delaney, Bembry out Tuesday vs. OKC
»
Conflicting reports on Smart's thumb injury
»
Raul Neto (wrist) out for next two weeks
»
Kent Bazemore (knee) done for the season
»
Marcus Smart (thumb) out indefinitely
»
Wesley Matthews likely done for the year
»
Jaylen Morris (ankle) to miss around 2 weeks
NBA Links
»
Play fantasy basketball over at DRAFT
»
Get The Best Bracket For Your NCAA Pool
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
