Player Page

Roster

Trae Young | Guard

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (19) / 9/18/1998
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 180
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Trae Young said he has put on 10 pounds of muscle in five weeks.
He's not even in the league yet and he already has #MuscleWatch going. Young is one of the best scorers in the draft after leading the NCAA in points and dimes per game, but he did only register a 6'3" wingspan as one of the smallest players in the draft. He's met with the Bulls, Knicks and others, and there's almost no doubt he'll be going in the top 10. May 18 - 6:09 PM
Source: Nick Friedell on Twitter
More Trae Young Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable

Depth Charts

PosRoleName
 

 