Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Darius Adams
(G)
Shawn Dawson
(F)
Michael Frazier
(G)
Jonathan Jeanne
(C)
Trae Young
(G)
Mohamed Bamba
(C)
Hamidou Diallo
(G)
Ike Iroegbu
(G)
Durand Scott
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Trae Young | Guard
Team:
College Player
Age / DOB:
(
19
) / 9/18/1998
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 180
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Trae Young said he has put on 10 pounds of muscle in five weeks.
He's not even in the league yet and he already has #MuscleWatch going. Young is one of the best scorers in the draft after leading the NCAA in points and dimes per game, but he did only register a 6'3" wingspan as one of the smallest players in the draft. He's met with the Bulls, Knicks and others, and there's almost no doubt he'll be going in the top 10.
May 18 - 6:09 PM
Source:
Nick Friedell on Twitter
The Knicks are scheduled to interview Trae Young on Friday.
He led the NCAA in points per game last year at 27.4 and also in assists per game with his 8.7. Young also gets some comparisons to Stephen Curry for his deep range and being a little undersized. He'll likely be coming off the board in the 5-10 range, so he could land in NYC at No. 9.
May 16 - 6:07 PM
Source:
NY Daily News
Oklahoma freshman guard Trae Young will declare for the 2018 NBA draft.
Young had an incredible season during his lone year at Oklahoma. He led the nation in both scoring average (27.4) and assists (8.7) per game. Young is the first player in college basketball history to lead the NCAA in both categories. He is projected to be a top-10 pick in June's draft, likely falling in the 7-10 range. Depending on where he lands, Young is capable of being a fantasy asset his rookie season in the NBA.
Mar 20 - 9:27 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Muscle Watch: The Trae Young Edition
May 18 - 6:09 PM
Knicks to interview Trae Young
May 16 - 6:07 PM
Trae Young to declare for 2018 NBA draft
Mar 20 - 9:27 AM
More Trae Young Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Depth Charts
Pos
Role
Name
Headlines
NBA Combine: Measurements
May 18
A comparison of NBA prospects' measurements from the NBA Combine.
More NBA Columns
»
NBA Combine: Measurements
May 18
»
NBA Coaching Carousel
May 18
»
May 17th NBA Fantasy Podcast
May 17
»
Dose: Rockets tie GSW 1-1
May 17
»
Mock Draft, Volume One
May 16
»
Brown leads Celtics in Game 2
May 16
»
Dose: Warriors take Game 1
May 15
»
NBA DFS Podcast for May 14-15
May 14
