Trae Young said he has put on 10 pounds of muscle in five weeks.

He's not even in the league yet and he already has #MuscleWatch going. Young is one of the best scorers in the draft after leading the NCAA in points and dimes per game, but he did only register a 6'3" wingspan as one of the smallest players in the draft. He's met with the Bulls, Knicks and others, and there's almost no doubt he'll be going in the top 10.