Andre Ingram | Guard | #15

Andre Ingram, a 32-year-old math tutor who has played 384 games in the NBA's minor leagues over the last 10 years, made his NBA debut on Tuesday night off the Lakers bench and caught fire early, finishing with 19 points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal, three blocks and four 3-pointers on 6-of-8 shooting in 29 minutes.

His wife and kids were on hand, he made some huge shots and looked like he belonged, and the whole story was nothing short of miraculous and inspirational, even though we may never hear from him again. It's too bad more teams don't give minor-league journeymen opportunities like this, as it was a blast to watch, as opposed to some of the other silly-season stuff we've been subjected to over the last month. Congratulations on your big night, Andre. It was awesome. And props to Magic Johnson and the Lakers for making it happen. He's probably not done done yet, as the Lakers play the Clippers in Wednesday's meaningless finale, but it's hard to imagine him playing that well again on Wednesday night.