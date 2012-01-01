Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Lonzo Ball
(G)
Luol Deng
(F)
Andre Ingram
(G)
Gary Payton II
(G)
Travis Wear
(F)
Thomas Bryant
(C)
Tyler Ennis
(G)
Brandon Ingram
(F)
Julius Randle
(F/C)
Derrick Williams
(F)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
(G)
Channing Frye
(F/C)
Kyle Kuzma
(F)
Isaiah Thomas
(G)
Ivica Zubac
(C)
Alex Caruso
(G)
Josh Hart
(G)
Brook Lopez
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Andre Ingram | Guard | #15
Team:
Los Angeles Lakers
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 11/19/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 195
College:
American University
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Andre Ingram, a 32-year-old math tutor who has played 384 games in the NBA's minor leagues over the last 10 years, made his NBA debut on Tuesday night off the Lakers bench and caught fire early, finishing with 19 points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal, three blocks and four 3-pointers on 6-of-8 shooting in 29 minutes.
His wife and kids were on hand, he made some huge shots and looked like he belonged, and the whole story was nothing short of miraculous and inspirational, even though we may never hear from him again. It's too bad more teams don't give minor-league journeymen opportunities like this, as it was a blast to watch, as opposed to some of the other silly-season stuff we've been subjected to over the last month. Congratulations on your big night, Andre. It was awesome. And props to Magic Johnson and the Lakers for making it happen. He's probably not done done yet, as the Lakers play the Clippers in Wednesday's meaningless finale, but it's hard to imagine him playing that well again on Wednesday night.
Apr 11 - 12:57 AM
The Lakers have signed G Andre Ingram to a rest-of-season contract.
This could be a sign that the Lakers aren't confident Lonzo Ball (knee) will be able to make it back to the court for the Lakers' final two games. Ingram might be able to get into the rotation with the Lakers banged up, but it's unlikely he'll make much noise in fantasy hoops.
Apr 9 - 5:14 PM
Source:
NBA
Andre Ingram: Lakers star for a night
Apr 11 - 12:57 AM
LAL ink G Andre Ingram to rest-of-season deal
Apr 9 - 5:14 PM
More Andre Ingram Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Lakers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Lonzo Ball
Sidelined
Lonzo Ball (knee) and Kyle Kuzma (ankle) will not suit up for Tuesday's game against the Rockets.
It's the first game of a back-to-back set, so it's not surprising to see both these guys on the sidelines, but there's also a chance they'll sit out Wednesday's regular-season finale as well. Alex Caruso and Josh Hart will continue to start with both these guys out, with Tyler Ennis seeing some extended run with the second unit.
Apr 10
2
Isaiah Thomas
Sidelined
Isaiah Thomas (hip) had successful surgery and is expected to have a recovery time of four months.
It was arthroscopic surgery this time around, which is not as severe as the surgery he had last season. Thomas wanted the Brinks truck to be backed up, but he may have to get a make-good deal with 1-3 years. As for the rest of the season, Josh Hart looks like a nice pickup in standard leagues.
Mar 29
3
Tyler Ennis
4
Gary Payton II
5
Andre Ingram
SG
1
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
2
Josh Hart
3
Alex Caruso
SF
1
Brandon Ingram
Sidelined
Brandon Ingram (concussion) got some shots up on Tuesday.
To be clear, he will not play tonight, but he is in the final stages of the concussion protocol testing and he'll be re-evaluated after Tuesday's game. Perhaps he'll be able to make it back to the court for Wednesday's regular-season finale, but we likely won't get another update until we're much closer to Wednesday's tip.
Apr 10
2
Luol Deng
PF
1
Julius Randle
2
Kyle Kuzma
Sidelined
Kyle Kuzma (ankle) will not play Tuesday against the Rockets.
That means Josh Hart will get another start tonight, and he's an attractive streaming option with an uptempo matchup against Houston. For now, we'll consider Kuzma questionable for Wednesday's regular-season finale, but it wouldn't be all that surprising to see him sit that one out as well.
Apr 10
3
Travis Wear
C
1
Brook Lopez
2
Channing Frye
3
Ivica Zubac
4
Thomas Bryant
