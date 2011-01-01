Lloyd Pierce | Center

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DFS
DRAFT
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week Ahead: Miles From Nowhere
May 11
Podcast: SP Re-rank Episode
May 11
Dose: Martinez Wins It
May 11
Waiver Wired: Go Domingo
May 10
Daily Dose: Tribe Time
May 10
Replacing Osuna
May 9
Notes: A Dahlar Short
May 9
Daily Dose: Paxton-no-no
May 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
Daily Lineups
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Taillon leaves game due to finger injury
Tigers and Mariners postponed due to rain
Pedroia (knee) to start rehab games Mon/Tues
Odor (hamstring) returns from disabled list
Andrew Miller (hamstring) activated from DL
Marcus Stroman (shoulder) placed on DL
Greinke stifles Nats over seven-plus innings
Three-run home run among Dozier's four hits
Cain homers, leads Brewers past Rockies
Martinez hits go-ahead homer to down Yankees
Freeman's five-hit game leads Braves to win
Jones, O's hang 11 runs on Royals in victory
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Bump & Run: Mailbag Edition
May 8
Updated Best-Ball RB Tiers
May 8
Available Targets & Air Yards
May 7
Updated Best-Ball TE Tiers
May 4
Post-Draft Fantasy Winners
May 3
Updated Best-Ball WR Tiers
May 2
Updated Best-Ball QB Tiers
May 1
Draft Drama
May 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Falcons add Terrell McClain to defensive line
Tepper emerges as favorite to buy Panthers
Pederson: Wentz will be ready when he's ready
Pats to 'take a look at' Wynn at left tackle
Pats pull the plug on 2017 3rd-rounder Garcia
Cowboys TE Rico Gathers over 2017 concussion
Saints get first-rounder Davenport signed
No. 10 overall pick Rosen signs rookie deal
Dallas DT Collins suffers another foot injury
Cowboys planning big Tavon Austin workload
Adrian Peterson: I am healthy, I am ready
Ingram not expected to report before minicamp
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Eastern Finals Preview Podcast
May 11
NBA Eastern Finals Preview
May 11
Western Finals Preview Podcast
May 10
Dose: Celtics close out Sixers
May 10
Dose: Chris Paul going to WCF
May 9
Daily Dose: Back to Beantown
May 8
NBA DFS and News Podcast
May 7
Dose: LeBron’s Legend Grows
May 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
ESPN: Lloyd Pierce will be Hawks new coach
Kerr could play Nick Young in HOU series
Curry expects HOU runs PNR every single play
Stevens: Celtics to guard LeBron as a team
Woj: Raptors fire head coach Dwane Casey
Hawks will waive F Tyler Cavanaugh
Dirk Nowitzki (ankle) out of walking boot
Gentry: We want DeMarcus back on our team
Sixers season ends with Game 5 loss in Boston
Marcus Smart comes up clutch, notches 14/6/6
Celtics advance to face LeBron, Cavaliers
Paul George out 6-8 weeks w/ knee surgery
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Pod: 2018 Third Round Preview
May 11
Conference Finals Preview
May 11
Third Round Predictions
May 11
Jets Fly To Conference Finals
May 10
What Went Wrong: ARI, MTL
May 9
Capitals Going to Round 3
May 8
Vegas and TBay off to Semis
May 7
Daily Dose: Capital Gains
May 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Andre Burakovsky to suit up in GM 1 vs. Bolts
Nicklas Backstrom won't play in GM 1 vs. TB
Andre Burakovsky (UBI) is probable for Game 1
Kyle Dubas is the Maple Leafs' new GM
Pekka Rinne pulled in GM 7 loss to Jets
P.K. Subban scores PPG in Game 7 loss to WPG
Paul Stastny nets 3 pts, Jets advance to WCF
Mike Fisher (LBI) won't play in GM 7 vs. WPG
Nicklas Backstrom (hand) resumes skating
Mike Fisher skips Thursday's morning skate
Alex Lyon stops 94 shots in AHL playoff win
Mike Fisher misses Wednesday's practice
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Start or Park: Masterpiece 400
May 11
KC Masterpiece 400 Cheat Sheet
May 9
Fantasy Live: Kansas
May 8
Power Ranking After: AAA 400
May 7
Wrap-up: Dover Int'l Speedway
May 6
Weekend Update: Dover
May 5
Start or Park: AAA 400
May 4
AAA 400 Cheat Sheet
May 2
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kasey Kahne to start 34th
Kyle Busch has best 15-lap average
Ryan Blaney on outside pole at Kansas
Kevin Harvick win Kansas pole
Chase Elliott qualifies 17th at Kansas
Kyle Larson spins in Kansas round 2 of quals
Clint Bowyer to start 33rd at Kansas
Matt Kenseth does not get a chance to qualify
Kevin Harvick tops Kansas practice
No top-15s on 1.5-milers in Bowman’s return
Ty Dillon consistent on 1.5-milers
Aric Almirola fastest before stoppage at KS
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Dose: The Simpson Show
May 11
Dose: Six for six
May 10
DFS Dish: THE PLAYERS
May 9
Expert Picks: THE PLAYERS
May 8
Jason Day wins the Wells Fargo
May 7
THE PLAYERS Preview
May 7
Rocco Forte Open Preview
May 7
Dose: Day in Control
May 5
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
McIlroy lowlights MCs at PLAYERS; MDF looms
Tiger Woods slow and steady into the weekend
Howell III heats up putter in R2 of PLAYERS
D. Lee circles 8 birdies and an eagle in R2
Simpson course-record-tying 63; leads by five
Jason Day stays hot; two back at THE PLAYERS
Cantlay R2 68; joins 36-hole clubhouse lead
Hadley in the hunt with 66-69 at THE PLAYERS
Schwartzel posts 10-under with bogey-free 66
Bjerregaard joins Guerrier at top in RF Open
O'Hair WDs after Round 1 of THE PLAYERS
Cantlay co-leads thru 18 holes at THE PLAYERS
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Post-Spring Top 25
May 11
Draft Decisions: NFC South
May 7
Podcast: Day Two Recap
Apr 30
Podcast: Day One Recap
Apr 30
2019 NFL mock draft
Apr 30
Nystrom’s Snap Draft Grades
Apr 28
Best available UDFAs
Apr 28
2018 NFL Draft Tracker
Apr 28
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: Ducks frosh RB Elliott to transfer
Washington CB Keith Taylor could be a 'star'
Former Arkansas HC Bielema working w/ Pats
Terps net huge pledge in four-star CB Land
Quintet of former Rebs now eligible for 2018
Florida WR Watkins arrested for trespassing
LSU earns pledge from four-star T Bradford
Suspended USC WR Lewis to face trial May 17
NDSU HC: NFL scouts 'raving' about QB Stick
Texas Tech WR Wesley out after hip surgery
Utah WR Raelon Singleton transfers to Houston
Joe Burrow reportedly set to visit LSU, Cincy
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 38
May 11
Late Fitness Check GW38
May 11
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW38
May 11
Stag's Take - Gameweek 38
May 10
AM's Perfect XI - Week 38
May 10
The Bargain Hunter - Week 38
May 8
Team News - Week 37
May 5
Stag's Take - Gameweek 37
May 3
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Schmeichel tops extensive Foxes injury list
Rooney has played his last game for Everton
Rob Holding has value on season's final day
Look for the kids to get a chance for Albion
Lambert to play his best line-up in finale
Chalobah could see action in Hornets finale
Utd and Hammers play out scoreless draw
Tottenham sweating on the fitness of Trippier
No old boys reunion for Hernandez
Chelsea's UCL hopes dim after home draw
City triumph in Yaya Toure's send off
Huddersfield draw to clinch PL safety
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Kent Bazemore
(G/F)
Dewayne Dedmon
(C)
Damion Lee
(F)
Mike Muscala
(F/C)
Dennis Schroder
(G)
DeAndre Bembry
(F)
Malcolm Delaney
(G)
Josh Magette
(G)
Miles Plumlee
(F/C)
Isaiah Taylor
(G)
Antonius Cleveland
(G)
Tyler Dorsey
(G)
Jaylen Morris
(G)
Taurean Prince
(F)
Andrew White
(G)
John Collins
(F)
Jeremy Evans
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Lloyd Pierce | Center
Team:
Atlanta Hawks
Age / DOB:
(
42
) / 5/11/1976
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 190
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Hawks will announce Lloyd Pierce as their head coach on Monday, according to Marc Spears of ESPN.com.
It's a three-year-deal with a team option for the fourth, per ESPN. This is a nice hire for the Hawks with their emphasis on player development, which Pierce knows very well with his time as a Summer League coach and going through The Process in Philly. Looking at the big picture, this could mean the Hawks sell off pieces this summer or next year.
May 11 - 6:58 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
According to NBA.com's David Aldridge, Lloyd Pierce has "all signs pointing" to him becoming the Hawks next coach.
It does make a lot of sense for the Hawks, who are likely going to be bad for a few years. Pierce has been a part of The Process with the 76ers, and he was vocal in player development as the 76ers Summer League coach. Coach Brett Brown has been raving about him and Pierce is constantly coaching up players during games with emphasis on defense.
May 11 - 3:52 PM
Source:
David Aldridge on Twitter
ESPN: Lloyd Pierce will be Hawks new coach
May 11 - 6:58 PM
Lloyd Pierce the heavy favorite for ATL job
May 11 - 3:52 PM
More Lloyd Pierce Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
R. Rubio
UTA
(6648)
2
K. Irving
BOS
(6113)
3
G. Hayward
BOS
(4492)
4
T. Sefolosha
UTA
(4296)
5
A. Bradley
LAC
(4212)
6
M. Plumlee
DEN
(4173)
7
D. Cousins
NO
(4137)
8
K. Porzingis
NY
(3942)
9
C. Zeller
CHA
(3858)
10
I. Thomas
LAK
(3754)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Atlanta Hawks Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Dennis Schroder
2
Malcolm Delaney
Sidelined
Malcolm Delaney underwent ankle surgery on Monday and he will miss the rest of the season.
His timetable has been set at 6-8 weeks, so he has plenty of time to get himself ready for training camp next year. With both Delaney and Dennis Schroder (ankle) done for the year, Isaiah Taylor and Damion Lee will continue to log extended minutes in Atlanta's backcourt.
Apr 9
3
Isaiah Taylor
4
Josh Magette
SG
1
Kent Bazemore
2
Tyler Dorsey
3
Antonius Cleveland
4
Jaylen Morris
5
Andrew White
SF
1
Taurean Prince
2
DeAndre Bembry
Sidelined
DeAndre Bembry suffered a right wrist fracture and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.
What a brutal season for Bembry. Here's a rundown of his injuries before this wrist issue: abdomen issue in February, March and April, a groin injury in February and January, and another right wrist issue to cost him time in October, and a triceps strain that cost him most of camp. After his promising summer league in 2017, Bembry sure could use a change to his luck.
Apr 12
3
Damion Lee
4
Jeremy Evans
PF
1
John Collins
C
1
Dewayne Dedmon
2
Mike Muscala
3
Miles Plumlee
Headlines
Eastern Finals Preview Podcast
May 11
Mike Gallagher and Jonas Nader preview the Eastern Conference Finals.
More NBA Columns
»
Eastern Finals Preview Podcast
May 11
»
NBA Eastern Finals Preview
May 11
»
Western Finals Preview Podcast
May 10
»
Dose: Celtics close out Sixers
May 10
»
Dose: Chris Paul going to WCF
May 9
»
Daily Dose: Back to Beantown
May 8
»
NBA DFS and News Podcast
May 7
»
Dose: LeBron’s Legend Grows
May 6
NBA Headlines
»
ESPN: Lloyd Pierce will be Hawks new coach
»
Kerr could play Nick Young in HOU series
»
Curry expects HOU runs PNR every single play
»
Stevens: Celtics to guard LeBron as a team
»
Woj: Raptors fire head coach Dwane Casey
»
Hawks will waive F Tyler Cavanaugh
»
Dirk Nowitzki (ankle) out of walking boot
»
Gentry: We want DeMarcus back on our team
»
Sixers season ends with Game 5 loss in Boston
»
Marcus Smart comes up clutch, notches 14/6/6
»
Celtics advance to face LeBron, Cavaliers
»
Paul George out 6-8 weeks w/ knee surgery
NBA Links
»
Play fantasy basketball over at DRAFT
»
Build better DFS lineups from your mobile device!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved