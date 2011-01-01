Lloyd Pierce | Center

The Hawks will announce Lloyd Pierce as their head coach on Monday, according to Marc Spears of ESPN.com.

It's a three-year-deal with a team option for the fourth, per ESPN. This is a nice hire for the Hawks with their emphasis on player development, which Pierce knows very well with his time as a Summer League coach and going through The Process in Philly. Looking at the big picture, this could mean the Hawks sell off pieces this summer or next year.