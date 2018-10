Mo Bamba | Center | #5 Team: Orlando Magic Age / DOB: (20) / 5/12/1998 Ht / Wt: 7'0' / 221 College: Texas Drafted: 2018 / Rd. 1 (6) / ORL Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Mo Bamba played alongside Nikola Vucevic at the four-spot during Wednesday's practice. "I liked a lot of it -- a lot to build on," head coach Steve Clifford said after practice. "And they liked it, you could tell." Bamba won't start at PF, but if he's able to earn meaningful minutes there, that would help his value a ton. The shot blocking upside from Bamba makes him an intriguing late-round target on draft day, but it could take him a while to really get going. Source: Josh Robbins on Twitter

Coach Steve Clifford said he has been impressed by Mo Bamba's basketball IQ and eagerness to learn. Bamba got his first taste of NBA action Monday night in the Magic's preseason opener. He finished with 12 points, three rebounds, two assists, two triples and one turnover in 17 minutes. Afterward, his coach said he's been very pleased with Bamba's approach. "People can get excited about (Bamba’s) length and that shows his physical talent, but he’s a smart guy. And I do think he has a real affection for the game," said Clifford. Source: NBA.com

Mo Bamba had an up-and-down preseason debut vs. Philly on Monday, scoring 12 points with three rebounds, two assists, two triples and one turnover in 17 minutes. His 3-point shooting was a big focus for him this summer and that was on full display tonight. He did get bullied by Joel Embiid a few times and most of his five fouls were on The Process, but that's to be expected against one of the NBA's best centers. Bamba played directly behind Nikola Vucevic as the second-string center and could see around 20 minutes right out of the gate.