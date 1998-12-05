Mohamed Bamba | Center

Mohamed Bamba set an NBA combine record with a 7'10" wingspan.

For context, Rudy Gobert was the previous record holder with a 7'8" wingspan. Bamba measured in at 7' 0.75" in shoes with a ridiculous standing reach of 9' 7.5". It's easy to see why the freshman out of Texas swatted 3.7 shots with 10.5 rebounds a game. He might be moving up some draft boards after this and is a projected top-10 pick.