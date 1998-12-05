Player Page

Mohamed Bamba | Center

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (20) / 5/12/1998
Ht / Wt:  7'0' / 225
College: Texas
Mohamed Bamba set an NBA combine record with a 7'10" wingspan.
For context, Rudy Gobert was the previous record holder with a 7'8" wingspan. Bamba measured in at 7' 0.75" in shoes with a ridiculous standing reach of 9' 7.5". It's easy to see why the freshman out of Texas swatted 3.7 shots with 10.5 rebounds a game. He might be moving up some draft boards after this and is a projected top-10 pick. May 17 - 1:31 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable

PosRoleName
 

 