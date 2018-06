Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center Team: College Player Age / DOB: (18) / 9/15/1999 Ht / Wt: 6'11' / 236 College: Michigan State Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Jaren Jackson Jr. had a "monster" workout for the Suns on Sunday. This was the first workout Jackson Jr. has attended and it's not a surprise that he's turning some heads. JJJ doesn't even turn 19 until September and you can argue that he has the highest ceiling in the draft with per-40 minute averages of 20.0 points, 10.6 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals, 5.5 blocks and 2.0 treys with great shooting percentages. Wojnarowski adds that there are a number of teams outside of the Top four that are looking to move up to acquire JJJ, and it sounds like he's firmly in play anywhere from No. 1 to No. 4. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Jaren Jackson Jr. went through a workout with the Suns on Sunday. "One of the more underrated players in this draft in my opinion. Really shot the ball well in this workout," said Suns' GM Ryan McDonough. "He was really really impressive today." Most reporting suggests that the Suns will be going with Deandre Ayton with the No. 1 overall pick, and McDonough acknowledged on Sunday that it's unlikely Phoenix will trade down. Jackson Jr. is an impressive athlete with a nice shooting touch for a big, and he's projected to go within the top-3 on draft day. Source: Scott Bordow on Twitter

Jaren Jackson Jr. is expected to work out for the Hawks next week. There's a very good chance that Hawks take the MSU product at No. 3. Jackson is a modern NBA five with his 6'10" height, 7'5" wingspan, and making 2.0 treys in his freshman season. Jackson Jr. also said at the combine he wants to get into broadcasting after his NBA career, and he's already shown he should be a treat to cover. For fantasy, the appeal is certainly there with a Mo Bamba-like upside for blocks while adding a little bit of everything. He'll likely be a top-100 pick in standard drafts. Source: Michael Cunningham on Twitter