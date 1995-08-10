Player Page

Grayson Allen | Guard

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (22) / 10/8/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 205
College: Duke
Grayson Allen posted a 40.5-inch max vertical leap at the combine on Thursday.
He also had an elite shuttle run at 3.04 seconds and was very good in the lane agility drill at 10.31. Allen did only have a 32.5-inch standing vert, but he's still putting up better numbers than expected and even mentioned his comparison to J.J. Redick. "I don’t think J.J. jumped 40 inches," Allen said. The four-year Duke guard is likely going to be an option in the 25-45 range. May 17 - 5:59 PM
Source: John Denton on Twitter
