Donte DiVincenzo posted a 42-inch max vertical leap at the combine on Thursday.

That's tied for the highest max vert on Thursday (Josh Okogie), and DiVincenzo currently is in the lead for standing vert at 34.5". He also looked good early in the scrimmages today, but being a little undersized likely takes him out of the lottery. The reigning Most Outstanding Player in the NCAA tourney has helped himself since March.