Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DFS
DRAFT
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Jack's Back
May 17
Daily Dose: Vintage Verlander
May 17
Podcast: Cano Fallout
May 16
Neris Nixed?
May 16
Notes: Pick Up Peralta?
May 16
Dose: Say It Ain't So, Cano
May 16
MLB Power Rankings: Week 7
May 15
Daily Dose: Heaney Hurls Gem
May 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
Daily Lineups
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Nelson Cruz (foot) hopes to return on Friday
Dee Gordon's move to second base 'imminent'
Rodon (shoulder) to begin rehab assignment
Dansby Swanson (wrist) could return Friday
Brewers place Braun (back) on disabled list
Report: Machado a potential target for Cubs
Hamels (neck) scratched from start Thursday
Cardinals place C Kelly (hamstring) on DL
Soroka placed on DL with shoulder strain
Wieters undergoes surgery on hamstring
Evan Gattis powers Astros to win over Angels
Justin Verlander dominant in shutout of Halos
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dynasty: Rookie Draft Recap
May 17
Rankings Tease
May 15
Superior Strength of Schedule
May 15
2018 IDP Rookie Rankings
May 14
Bump & Run: Mailbag Edition
May 8
Updated Best-Ball RB Tiers
May 8
Available Targets & Air Yards
May 7
Updated Best-Ball TE Tiers
May 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Shaquem Griffin officially signs rookie deal
Reuben Foster's ex-GF says she lied about DV
Richard Sherman expects to be ready for camp
OC: Chris Godwin earned the right to start
David Johnson still has 1,000/1,000 goal
Report: Browns selected for Hard Knocks
Matt Nagy is 'giddy' about Tarik Cohen
Nagy: Shaheen 'fits our offense really well'
Allen Robinson 'ahead of the game' in rehab
Seahawks get RB Rashaad Penny signed
T.Y. Hilton standing out in offseason program
Free agent CB Breeland visiting Colts, Cards
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
May 17th NBA Fantasy Podcast
May 17
Dose: Rockets tie GSW 1-1
May 17
Mock Draft, Volume One
May 16
Brown leads Celtics in Game 2
May 16
Dose: Warriors take Game 1
May 15
NBA DFS Podcast for May 14-15
May 14
Dose: Celtics Take Game 1
May 14
NBA Western Finals Preview
May 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Michael Porter Jr. says he's 'fully healed'
Donte DiVincenzo posts 42-inch max vert
Grayson Allen posts 40.5-inch max vert
Bamba sets combine record w/ 7'10 wingspan
Robert Covington (finger) undergoes surgery
NOP expecting Diallo to be an 'impact player'
Luka Doncic not a lock to join NBA in 2018-19
P.J. Tucker shines as Rockets even series
Kevin Durant drops 38 points in Game 2 defeat
James Harden leads Rockets to Game 2 win
Anthony Davis finalist for DPOY and MVP
Woj: Bucks hiring head coach Mike Budenholzer
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Pod: Vegas is Rockin'
May 17
Vegas Golden once again
May 17
Lightning Strike Back
May 16
Vegas Grounds the Jets
May 15
Dose: Capital Punishment
May 14
Dose: Jets Draw First Blood
May 13
Capitals Take Game 1
May 11
Pod: 2018 Third Round Preview
May 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Nikolaj Ehlers' status unclear for Game 4
David Perron may be ready to return Friday
Par Lindholm joins the Toronto Maple Leafs
Nicklas Backstrom might return for Game 4
M-A Fleury leads VGK to GM 3 win over WPG
Scheifele scores twice in GM 3 loss to VGK
Marchessault nets 2 goals in GM 3 win vs. WPG
George McPhee named finalist for GM of Year
Brandon Tanev promoted to Jets' second line
Nikolaj Ehlers won't play in GM 3 of WCF
David Perron won't play in GM 3 vs. WPG
Ekman-Larsson, Coyotes working on extension
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Power Ranking After: KC 400
May 15
Wrap-up: Kansas Speedway
May 13
Weekend Update: Kansas
May 12
Start or Park: Masterpiece 400
May 11
KC Masterpiece 400 Cheat Sheet
May 9
Fantasy Live: Kansas
May 8
Power Ranking After: AAA 400
May 7
Wrap-up: Dover Int'l Speedway
May 6
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Marks to pilot No. 15 at Sonoma and CMS roval
Rookie Smith going for third straight GT Pole
Harrison Burton defending Toledo race-winner
Chase Purdy: Part of MDM team at Toledo
Sheldon Creed: Part of MDM team at Toledo
Zane Smith: Part of MDM team at Toledo
Hailie Deegan: Sunrise Ford 150 advance
Grant Enfinger: Double-duty this weekend
Cole Rouse: Sunrise Ford 150 pre-race
Matt Crafton: NC Educ. Lottery 200 advance
Derek Kraus: Sunrise Ford 150 pre-race
Ben Rhodes: NC Educ. Lottery 200 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
DFS Dish: AT&T Byron Nelson
May 16
Expert Picks: Byron Nelson
May 15
Simpson dominates THE PLAYERS
May 14
AT&T Byron Nelson Preview
May 14
The Belgian Knockout Preview
May 14
Dose: Simpson supreme
May 12
Dose: The Simpson Show
May 11
Dose: Six for six
May 10
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Walker two back after R1 of the Byron Nelson
Leishman laps the field with career-low 61
Spaun shines with 7-under 64 in R1 of AT&T
Winther completes Magnificent 7 in Belgian KO
Wise watches 7 birdies drop in R1 of the AT&T
Sam Saunders strikes early at Trinity Forest
K. Mitchell off to the races again in Dallas
Campillo cruises to 67 in Belgium; tied 1st
Detry delights home fans at Belgian Knockout
Baldwin ties day-one lead at Belgian Knockout
Green shares early R1 Belgian Knockout lead
Spieth plays home game at AT&T Byron Nelson
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Draft Decisions: NFC East
May 16
Post-Spring Top 25
May 14
Draft Decisions: NFC South
May 7
Podcast: Day Two Recap
Apr 30
Podcast: Day One Recap
Apr 30
2019 NFL mock draft
Apr 30
Nystrom’s Snap Draft Grades
Apr 28
Best available UDFAs
Apr 28
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Maurice Washington (academics) nixed for 2018
West Virginia DT Lamonte McDougal to Cougs
Four-star Clemson frosh DT Belk backs out
Vols pick up pledge from four-star WR Keyton
Duke reunites with booted K Austin Parker
Washington LB Camilo Eifler to transfer out
Alabama and Texas agree to two-game series
Meyer: Dwayne Haskins up front in competition
Senior Bowl, Phil Savage agree to part ways
Michigan AD Warde fully supports Harbaugh
Callahan: Joe Burrow to visit UNC this week
Baylor signing Barnes sets 100m dash record
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Lessons from FPL Draft Year 1
May 17
Team News - Week 38
May 13
Sean's Super Subs - Week 38
May 11
Late Fitness Check GW38
May 11
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW38
May 11
Stag's Take - Gameweek 38
May 10
AM's Perfect XI - Week 38
May 10
The Bargain Hunter - Week 38
May 8
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
United trio back in FA Cup contention
Lallana loses out on a World Cup spot
Hammers confirm departure of David Moyes
Tottenham forward plays down injury concerns
Perfect end to a great season for David Silva
Can can't make it and will miss the World Cup
Alfie Mawson set to miss the World Cup.
Ox missing for the remainder of the year
And so the Swansea clear out begins....
Martial an early doubt for the FA Cup final
James Milner misses out in the final game
Niasse scores late but Everton fall in finale
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Darius Adams
(G)
Shawn Dawson
(F)
Michael Frazier
(G)
Jonathan Jeanne
(C)
Trae Young
(G)
Mohamed Bamba
(C)
Hamidou Diallo
(G)
Ike Iroegbu
(G)
Durand Scott
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Donte DiVincenzo | Guard
Team:
College Player
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 1/31/1997
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 205
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Donte DiVincenzo posted a 42-inch max vertical leap at the combine on Thursday.
That's tied for the highest max vert on Thursday (Josh Okogie), and DiVincenzo currently is in the lead for standing vert at 34.5". He also looked good early in the scrimmages today, but being a little undersized likely takes him out of the lottery. The reigning Most Outstanding Player in the NCAA tourney has helped himself since March.
May 17 - 6:44 PM
Donte DiVincenzo posts 42-inch max vert
May 17 - 6:44 PM
More Donte DiVincenzo Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Irving
BOS
(5727)
2
G. Hayward
BOS
(4408)
3
R. Rubio
UTA
(4371)
4
A. Bradley
LAC
(3977)
5
T. Sefolosha
UTA
(3892)
6
M. Plumlee
DEN
(3809)
7
S. Larkin
BOS
(3588)
8
K. Porzingis
NY
(3554)
9
D. Mitchell
UTA
(3545)
10
C. Zeller
CHA
(3485)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Depth Charts
Pos
Role
Name
Headlines
May 17th NBA Fantasy Podcast
May 17
Mike Gallagher and Ryan Knaus talk about both series along with some lotto talk.
More NBA Columns
»
May 17th NBA Fantasy Podcast
May 17
»
Dose: Rockets tie GSW 1-1
May 17
»
Mock Draft, Volume One
May 16
»
Brown leads Celtics in Game 2
May 16
»
Dose: Warriors take Game 1
May 15
»
NBA DFS Podcast for May 14-15
May 14
»
Dose: Celtics Take Game 1
May 14
»
NBA Western Finals Preview
May 13
NBA Headlines
»
Michael Porter Jr. says he's 'fully healed'
»
Donte DiVincenzo posts 42-inch max vert
»
Grayson Allen posts 40.5-inch max vert
»
Bamba sets combine record w/ 7'10 wingspan
»
Robert Covington (finger) undergoes surgery
»
NOP expecting Diallo to be an 'impact player'
»
Luka Doncic not a lock to join NBA in 2018-19
»
P.J. Tucker shines as Rockets even series
»
Kevin Durant drops 38 points in Game 2 defeat
»
James Harden leads Rockets to Game 2 win
»
Anthony Davis finalist for DPOY and MVP
»
Woj: Bucks hiring head coach Mike Budenholzer
NBA Links
»
Play fantasy basketball over at DRAFT
»
Build better DFS lineups from your mobile device!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved