Donte DiVincenzo | Guard

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (21) / 1/31/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 205
Donte DiVincenzo posted a 42-inch max vertical leap at the combine on Thursday.
That's tied for the highest max vert on Thursday (Josh Okogie), and DiVincenzo currently is in the lead for standing vert at 34.5". He also looked good early in the scrimmages today, but being a little undersized likely takes him out of the lottery. The reigning Most Outstanding Player in the NCAA tourney has helped himself since March. May 17 - 6:44 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
