Michael Porter Jr. said he's "fully healed" from his back injury and that he feels 100 percent.

On Nov. 22, Porter had a successful microdiscectomy of his L3-L4 spinal discs, which kept him to just three games as a freshman at Missouri. Porter was widely viewed as a top-three player in the draft coming into the year thanks to a prototype frame with a seven-foot wingspan on his 6'10" body, but he does have his injury concerns. He'll likely be going in the top 10.