Michael Porter Jr. | Forward

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (19) / 6/29/1998
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 211
Michael Porter Jr. said he's "fully healed" from his back injury and that he feels 100 percent.
On Nov. 22, Porter had a successful microdiscectomy of his L3-L4 spinal discs, which kept him to just three games as a freshman at Missouri. Porter was widely viewed as a top-three player in the draft coming into the year thanks to a prototype frame with a seven-foot wingspan on his 6'10" body, but he does have his injury concerns. He'll likely be going in the top 10. May 17 - 7:03 PM
Source: Cody Westerlund on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable

