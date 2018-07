Miles Bridges | Forward | #2 Team: Charlotte Hornets Age / DOB: (20) / 3/21/1998 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 225 College: Michigan State Drafted: 2018 / Rd. 1 (12) / LAC Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Miles Bridges made just 2-of-14 from the field for six points with 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two turnovers in 26 minutes against the Thunder on Friday. The Hornets have really talked up his defensive impact, but he did not have it on offense today. Most of his shots were long jumpers, and they were just not dropping despite being open for most of them. He'll be getting a ton of run in Vegas.

Miles Bridges said he's guarded 1-5 in practice with the Hornets defense switching everything. "Every time my man screens, I’ve switched everything," said Bridges. "[Defense] was pretty easy for me in college, but it’s hard to guard everybody." The Hornets should make several changes to their style with coach James Borrego looking to use some of San Antonio's ideologies. As for Bridges, he may not have a clear path for minutes yet, but maybe that changes. Source: Charlotte Observer

The Hornets selected Miles Bridges with the 12th pick in the NBA Draft. The Hornets traded the 11th pick to acquire the 12th pick and a pair of second rounders. Bridges was one of the better scoring forwards in the NCAA as he earned a second-team All-American nod during his sophomore season. The Michigan State product did take a minor step back on efficiency from the floor with a 2.9% drop in FG% and 2.5% from deep, but he vastly improved at the line with his 85.3% to help him get to 17.1 points per game. Bridges is also a very strong defender at 6’7" with a 6’10" wingspan, so he would work well in today’s en vogue "switch everything" NBA. He should get playing time right away on a rebuilding Charlotte roster.