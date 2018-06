Collin Sexton | Guard Team: Cleveland Cavaliers Age / DOB: (19) / 1/4/1999 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 183 College: Alabama Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

The Cleveland Cavs have selected Collin Sexton with the 8th overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft. He was in the national spotlight for when he had to play against Minnesota 5-on-3 because of his team having players get disqualified with some injuries, but Sexton turned in a productive season at Alabama with averages of 19.2 points, 3.8 boards, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 treys over 29.9 minutes per game. Sexton does have to work on his shooting after making just 33.6% from deep and 36.4% on his two-point jumpers, but he could be a top-notch defender at 6’2" and a 6’7’ wingspan. For what it's worth, LeBron's people "like" Sexton, according to Cavs beat writer Joe Vardon.

Collin Sexton said his workout for the Magic "went pretty good" on Saturday. He's said that he cares more about fit than anything else, and the fit doesn't get much better than in Orlando. Sexton has been in great shape for his workouts and there's a chance the Magic take him at No. 6. If that happens, he'd be on the radar as a fantasy pick later in drafts. Source: Josh Robbins on Twitter

Collin Sexton said going to a team where he "fits" is a priority for him heading into the draft. He worked out for the Cavs, Knicks and Hornets so far, and he'll work out with the Magic on Saturday. Ideally, Sexton landing at No. 6 to Orlando would put him in a prime spot for playing time. After Luka Doncic, it's possible the Alabama point guard is the second PG off the board if teams are turned off by Trae Young's lack of length. Source: Rick Bonnell on Twitter