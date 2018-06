Wendell Carter Jr. | Center/Forward Team: Chicago Bulls Age / DOB: (19) / 4/16/1999 Ht / Wt: 6'10' / 260 Share: Tweet

The Bulls drafted Wendell Carter Jr. with the seventh pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday. The Bulls get the guy they were hoping for, assuming they were unable to make a deal to move up. The Duke big man did well at the combine with a 7’5" wingspan on his 6’10" frame, and Carter Jr. showed some touch from deep at 41.3% on treys as a freshman. Although, it was mostly catch-and-shoot treys with some space from defenders, and he only made 36.8% on his two-point jumpers. He’s also been a very high-character guy and has been since he was on the NBA draft radar. In 2016, Carter’s team won the Georgia 2A championship and afterwards his team left the bus for a celebration, but Carter stayed behind as the only player on the team to clean up after a mess the team made. Cool story aside, he has the talent to make an early impact on both side of the ball with 3.1 blocks per 40 minutes and making 73.8% at the line. This is one of the best landing spots for Carter Jr.'s fantasy value, so he's firmly on the radar as a top-100 pick in nine-category leagues.

The Bulls would likely select Wendell Carter Jr. over Michael Porter Jr. at No. 7, according to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune. The Bulls could also try to trade up for Mo Bamba or Marvin Bagley, as well. Carter Jr. was overshadowed at Duke with Bagley having such a monster season, but Carter has low-post offense, range from deep, and is a much better defender than Bagley. Carter Jr. could be a fantasy factor right away, especially on the Bulls. Source: K.C. Johnson on Twitter

Wendell Carter said it was an honor to work out for the Magic. He has been throwing the honor term around a lot and mentioned that when talking about playing next Kristaps Porzingis. Carter admitted that the Magic gave him a difficult workout, so maybe they would consider him at No. 6. He's a project, but the Duke big man averaged 13.5 points, 9.1 boards and 2.1 blocks last season. If given an opportunity, he could have fantasy value. Source: Magic on Twitter